Max Resource Evaluates 6 Priority Targets on its CESAR Copper-Silver Project, NE Colombia

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:
MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MAX) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following exploration update on its 100% owned CESAR Copper-Silver Project located in Northeast Colombia.
Highlights
Max is taking a two-pronged approach to on-going exploration on its CESAR project: 1) evaluate and prioritize existing targets within the 187-km² of mining concessions for drill testing; and 2) continue the regional sampling and prospecting program to identify additional copper-silver targets along the 90-km long CESAR belt.
"The ultimate goal of our detailed mapping and geophysical surveys is to delineate multiple drill-ready targets along this massive copper system within Max's wholly-owned CESAR Project," commented Max CEO, Brett Matich.
Figure 1. CESAR priority targets.
Figure 2. AM drill locations, MT and seismic lines.
Drill Target Evaluation & Prioritization
The sampling, along with geological mapping, has already identified 6 priority prospects and has helped to define two primary deposit models: a red-bed/Kupfershiefer style stratiform copper mineralization at AM and Central African Copper Belt style, as well as structurally controlled mineralization, at URU and Conejo.
In parallel, orientation geophysical surveys have commenced over targets where copper mineralization is outcropping at surface and there is evidence of historical artisanal mining.
The goal of the orientation surveys is to identify which geophysical techniques best identify the copper mineralization based on the two depositional models. Ground geophysical methods including Magneto Telluric ("MT"), Magnetic, Gravity, Induced Polarization ("IP") and Electromagnetic ("EM") are being tested. In addition, historical seismic data collected over the prospects are being re-processed and interpreted.
Proof of Concept at AM Mining Concessions (112 km²)
Max initiated the 2023 exploration season on the AM mining concessions in the northern portion of the CESAR Project. The Company's hypothesis in this area of the project is that mineralization is sediment-hosted and stratiform, which is similar in style to the Kupfershiefer deposits located in central Europe.
Geological mapping and historical artisanal mining at the "Herradura" and "Sierra" targets, located within the AM mining concessions, indicates that mineralization occurs in at least four horizons in the stratigraphic sequence. To confirm the continuity of mineralization and its hypothesis, Max drilled two scout holes (refer to Table 1 and Figure 2) down dip from surface exposures at "Herradura" in January 2023. The holes were spaced 250m apart and drilled to a depth of approximately 350m. Both intersected multiple copper-replacement beds containing malachite and chalcocite with copper values ranging from 0.04% to 0.96%.
Table 1: Herradura Prospect - 2023 Drill Hole Collars
Metallurgical Studies and drill targets at URU Mining Concessions (74 km²)
In late 2022, Max commenced its inaugural drilling program at the URU District, in the southern portion of the CESAR Project. The objective was to test the continuity of the structurally controlled copper silver mineralization within the volcanic host rocks in the sub-basinal environment of the CESAR sedimentary basin.
Drilling consisted of 12 holes at the URU-C target and 2 holes at the URU-CE target, located 750m apart for a total of 2,244m. 12 holes intersected mineralized zones, with 6 intersecting significant copper silver mineralization, including 10.6m at 3.4% copper and 48 g/t silver.
ALS Metallurgy ("ALS") are conducting metal recovery analysis of the high-grade URU-C mineralization where chip channel sampling returned 7.0% copper and 115 g/t silver over 9.0m.
In addition, ALS are conducting leach recovery testing of samples from URU-CE drill hole URU-9, which intersected broad copper mineralization with associated alteration zone implying potential for a bulk tonnage system, returning 33.0m of 0.3% copper, including 16.5m of 0.5% copper.
Commencement of Geophysical Orientation Surveys
In February 2023, Max engaged Southern Rock Geophysics to commence an MT orientation survey on two 8-km lines within the AM mining concessions. The lines cover where drilling, mapping, geochemical sampling and artisanal mining have defined compelling copper-silver targets. MT is useful in mapping the major lithological units as well identifying potential deep-seated, mineralizing structures (refer to Figure 2).
Regional Exploration and Target Development
Max is conducting on-going regional exploration, which has already identified two new copper-silver prospects in 2023. Work is being conducted over the entire length of the CESAR project and is aimed at detecting target areas that can be further refined. The program includes on-going prospecting and regional stream sediment sampling programs. Max is also planning property scale magnetic - radiometric and LiDAR surveys to assist with geological and structural mapping.
Quality Assurance
Max adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Drill core samples were securely transported to the Company's core facility in Valledupar, Colombia. Samples were sawn in half, labelled, placed in sealed, securitized bags and shipped directly for sample preparation at ALS Colombia LTDA in Medellin and analysis was completed at ALS laboratory in Lima, Peru. Check assays were done at Actlabs in Medellin, Colombia.
The ALS Medellin analytical technique was ME-ICP 61, a four-acid digestion of a 0.25g sample analyzed on an Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) with upper limits of 100 ppm for silver and 10,000 ppm for copper. Over limits for copper or silver were analyzed with the OG62 technique, a four-acid digestion of a 0.4g sample.
The Actlabs Medellin analytical technique was TD-AA, a 4-acid digestion of a 0.25g sampled for copper and silver analyzed on an Atomic Absorption (AA) unit, both with upper limits of 100 ppm for silver and 10,000 ppm for copper. Over limits for copper or silver were analyzed with the 8 4 Acid ICP technique, a four-acid digestion of a 0.4g sample.
QA/QC control procedures include the systematic insertion of duplicate, blank and certified reference materials (CRM), at regular intervals into the sampling stream.
Background
Max's CESAR Project lies along the copper silver rich CESAR basin in NE Colombia. This region provides access to major infrastructure resulting from oil & gas and mining operations, including Cerrejón, the largest coal mine in South America, held by global miner Glencore. Max's twenty mining concessions collectively span over 188-km² (refer to Figure 1).
In 2022, Max executed a 2-year co-operation agreement with Endeavour Silver Corp., which assists Max to significantly expand its 100% owned landholdings at CESAR, Endeavour will hold an underlying 0.5% NSR.
Starting in the far north of the Jurassic basin, classic stacked red bed outcrops with extensive lateral continuity have been rock sampled over many kilometres within the AM District. Highlight values of 34.4% copper and 305 g/t silver have been documented in the sedimentary red bed sequences.
The Conejo District, midway south, demonstrates mineralization at the contact of intermediate and felsic volcanics which outcrops over 3.7-km. The average of surface samples over a 2.0% cut-off come in at 4.9% copper.
To the far south, the 2022 inaugural drilling was initiated at two mineralized surface exposures, each located 0.75-km apart and lie within the URU District's 20-km-long, 2-km wide mineralized target area. The drill program at URU-C and URU-CE was the first opportunity to test continuity of the structurally controlled copper silver mineralization within the volcanic host rocks in the sub-basinal environment of the CESAR sedimentary basin.
Qualified Person
The Company's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), a member of the Max Resource advisory board, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.
About Max Resource Corp.
Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MAX) is a mineral exploration company advancing the newly discovered district-scale CESAR copper-silver project. The wholly owned CESAR project sits along the Colombian portion of the world's largest producing copper belt (Andean belt), with world class infrastructure and the presence of global majors (Glencore and Chevron).
In addition, Max controls the RT Gold project (100% earn-in) in Peru, encompassing a bulk tonnage primary gold porphyry zone, and 3-km to the NW, a gold bearing massive sulphide zone. Historic drilling in 2001, returned values ranging 3.1 to 118.1 g/t gold over core lengths ranging from 2.2 to 36.0-metres.
Max is proactive, with the corporate goal of transitioning the CESAR basin towards the mining of copper, the key metal for Colombia's transition to clean energy. The safety of our people and the communities where we operate is most important. We conduct exploration in a manner which supports protection of ecosystems through responsible environmental stewardship.
Source: NI 43:101 Geological Report Rio Tabaconas Gold Project for Golden Alliance Resources Corp. by George Sivertz, Oct.3, 2011
For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/
For additional information contact:
Tim McNulty E: info@maxresource.com T: (604) 290-8100
Rahim Lakha E. rahim@bluesailcapital.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .
Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com
Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com
New Drill Results are Part of the Remaining Holes Drilled in 2022 at the Arctic Project in Alaska
Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final set of drilling results from the Arctic deposit from the 2022 field season at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in northwestern Alaska .
The UKMP includes the Arctic (volcanogenic massive sulphide, or "VMS") deposit ("Arctic"), the Bornite (carbonate-hosted copper, or "CHC") deposit ("Bornite"), and prospective mining claims in the surrounding area. The drill program was completed by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").
The 2022 field program included 10,738 meters of diamond drilling, of which 8,376 meters was drilled at Arctic, the most ever drilled at Arctic in a single field season, while the remainder of the meterage was used on regional exploration targets in the Ambler VMS Belt and near Bornite. The 2022 field program prioritized advancing the Arctic Project with additional infill drilling to further improve the confidence in the mineral resource and for geotechnical studies to further de-risk the project.
The first, second and third sets of assay results from the 2022 drill program are available in Trilogy's news releases dated November 29, 2022 , January 25, 2023 , and February 27, 2023 respectively, and posted on the Company's website at https://trilogymetals.com/news-and-media/news/ .
This release covers an additional 10 holes comprising nine infill and one geotechnical. The infill holes were drilled in the eastern and northern parts of the deposit that will be mined early in the mine life, where previous drill holes were more widely spaced and the deposit less well defined (see Figure 1 ).
Significant intersections of high-grade copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver mineralization include:
True widths have not been determined for all the above intercepts but are thought to be 80% to 100% of actual drill thicknesses, except for intercepts in hole AR22-0230 which are estimated to be 78% of actual drill thickness.
Tony Giardini , President and CEO of Trilogy, commented, "We are pleased to close out the reporting of our 2022 drilling campaign with additional high-grade results that reaffirm Arctic as one of the highest grade, open pitable copper deposits in the world. We see Arctic and the wider Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects as excellent opportunities to advance environmentally responsible resource development and serve as key sources of minerals critical to the energy transition, infrastructure upgrades and national defense of the United States ."
Richard Gosse , Vice President, Exploration at Trilogy, stated, "The grades and thicknesses of the composites from these final infill drill results of 2022 compare well with those predicted by our resource model within the 2022 reserve pit design, especially Zones 3 and 5 which typically contain higher grades and most consistent thicknesses at Arctic. The results are especially encouraging as these infill holes were designed to test areas of the deposit that were identified as having the potential for greater variance."
The drill results contained in this news release are from 10 drill holes from the 2022 Arctic drill program, which include nine infill holes (AR22-0205, 0211, 0214, 0216, 0217, 0221, 0226, 0230 and 0234) and one geotechnical hole (AR22-0210). All drill holes are sized HQ3 (63.5 mm diameter). The 2022 Arctic infill program was designed to increase confidence from Indicated to Measured in areas of the mineral resource block model that would be mined during the first years of production, with the highest estimated metal value, based on Trilogy's mine plan reflected in the 2023 Arctic feasibility study 1 and the Arctic Project S-K Technical Report Summary with an effective date of November 30, 2022 .
Mineralized intervals of high-grade mineralization at a cut-off of 0.5% copper equivalent are reported in Table 1 . The locations of the holes are shown in Figure 1 and Table 2 . The drill holes are shown in cross sections in Figures 2, 3 and 4 .
Geotechnical hole AR22-0210, drilled to further define the talc horizon in the northeastern pit wall, unexpectedly intersected copper-zinc mineralization outside the 2022 pit boundary. The mineralization, interpreted to be the northern extension of Zone 3, is located about 200 meters south of hole AR22-0235 that also intersected mineralization outside the 2022 pit boundary (see Trilogy's news release dated February 27, 2023 ). These geotechnical holes are large step-outs from the resource drilling and show that additional exploration to follow these mineralized horizons to the north is warranted.
________
1 Arctic Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study, Ambler Mining District, Alaska, with an effective date of January 20, 2023 and filed on February 14, 2023
Table 1. Drill intercepts from the 2022 Arctic infill drilling program.
Hole
From
To (m)
Length
Cu
Zn
Pb
Au
Ag
CuEq
Zone
AR22-
0205
128.70
171.47
42.77
3.09
6.21
1.46
0.84
72.14
7.04
5 & 3
184.06
195.88
11.82
1.13
1.26
0.30
0.24
23.60
2.05
1
AR22-
0210
28.76
31.66
2.90
0.40
0.79
0.04
0.05
3.89
0.78
3
37.05
41.06
4.01
0.56
0.45
0.02
0.09
3.00
0.82
3
AR22-
0211
104.44
109.20
4.76
4.39
4.57
0.60
0.61
43.61
7.04
5
149.02
154.36
5.34
9.33
7.59
0.59
0.21
59.76
12.98
3
174.85
180.20
5.35
1.05
0.82
0.13
0.91
32.49
2.26
2.5?
187.63
188.72
1.09
0.39
0.04
0.01
0.08
72.10
1.10
2.5?
208.35
210.39
2.04
0.88
0.72
0.05
0.05
6.58
1.25
2
259.41
261.02
1.61
0.44
0.47
0.08
0.05
5.23
0.72
1
AR22-
0214
104.00
110.15
6.15
3.97
5.79
0.60
0.49
45.64
7.01
5
153.09
163.05
9.96
1.65
1.22
0.08
0.04
11.70
2.26
3
236.47
242.10
5.63
0.70
0.09
0.03
0.14
16.14
0.97
1
AR22-
0216
143.99
156.32
12.33
3.23
5.16
1.33
0.73
49.75
6.48
5
163.22
179.99
16.77
2.69
1.95
0.30
0.08
20.48
3.74
3
187.25
212.48
25.23
1.05
2.00
0.36
0.27
31.66
2.37
1
216.76
221.10
4.34
0.66
0.54
0.10
0.09
16.58
1.10
1a
AR22-
0217
27.74
34.53
6.79
0.67
4.21
1.31
0.43
19.46
3.09
1
AR22-
0221
142.85
187.88
45.03
2.36
2.78
0.24
0.30
21.04
3.84
5 & 3
216.46
220.19
3.73
3.87
5.13
0.84
0.40
63.15
6.85
1
AR22-
0226
146.96
160.27
13.31
1.64
1.55
0.44
0.41
30.45
2.89
5
165.00
167.50
2.50
0.79
0.39
0.12
0.06
6.11
1.06
5
175.16
176.74
1.58
7.67
7.54
0.75
0.27
70.54
11.49
3
181.10
184.64
3.54
0.59
0.07
0.01
0.04
4.03
0.68
3
189.58
193.07
3.49
5.82
7.15
1.17
0.18
80.91
9.68
3?
222.05
226.47
4.42
1.63
0.52
0.08
0.16
15.59
2.09
1
250.75
257.56
6.81
1.30
0.50
0.10
0.11
13.94
1.72
1a
AR22-
0230
101.40
120.85
19.45
8.71
9.54
1.84
1.81
103.37
14.90
5
175.56
179.16
3.60
1.42
0.03
0.01
0.03
3.02
1.49
3
184.20
186.23
2.03
1.27
0.02
0.01
0.04
4.53
1.35
3 sub
AR22-
0234
114.94
126.19
11.25
1.76
1.56
0.25
0.17
16.41
2.67
5
158.70
169.65
10.95
6.53
10.55
1.32
0.11
56.68
11.43
3
174.96
178.14
3.18
0.33
1.27
0.04
0.03
2.89
0.85
3
Notes:
Table 2. Drill hole locations at the Arctic Project.
Hole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Length
AR22-0205
613265.4
7453193.8
907.8
35
70
221.59
AR22-0210
613543.0
7453597.8
868.0
90
-82
101.8
AR22-0211
613379.7
7453040.8
942.7
35
-65
288.04
AR22-0214
613339.7
7453032.5
923.5
35
-77
276.14
AR22-0216
613300.1
7453342.5
956.7
35
-70
236.83
AR22-0217
612964.5
7453466.3
821.1
35
-70
47.85
AR22-0221
613300.2
7453341.9
956.7
60
-62
276.45
AR22-0226
613299.4
7453342.5
956.7
57
-49
271.12
AR22-0230
613471.8
7453015.6
977.0
110
-45
234.7
AR22-0234
613403.2
7452994.1
968.8
40
-82
287.88
Coordinates are in UTM Zone 4N (meters) coordinate system, NAD83 Datum.
Within the Arctic deposit, mineralization occurs as stratiform semi-massive sulphide to massive sulphide beds or zones, numbered from 1 to 7 from deepest to shallowest, within primarily graphitic to chloritic schists and fine-grained quartz schists. Sulphide mineralogy is similar for all intercepts: chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena.
A comparison of the top five holes drilled at Arctic, including reference to the year drilled, is shown in Table 3 . Hole AR22-0205 includes the best grade-thickness ever encountered at Arctic. Its unique thickness of 42.77 meters is caused by Zone 5 being stacked on Zone 3. Hole AR22-0230 has a true thickness of approximately 15.3 meters which if used would place the interval as the sixth highest grade-thickness at Arctic.
Table 3. Top Five Grade-Thickness Drill Holes from the Arctic Project
Hole
Year
From
To
Length
CuEq
Cu
Zn
Pb
Au
Ag
Grade
AR22-
0205
2022
128.70
171.47
42.77
7.04
3.09
6.21
1.46
0.84
72.14
301.10
AR04-
0079
2004
136.18
163.75
27.57
10.74
5.29
7.55
1.25
2.50
76.17
296.10
AR22-
0230
2022
101.40
120.85
19.45
14.90
8.71
9.54
1.84
1.81
103.37
289.81
AR08-
0122
2008
159.07
187.57
28.50
8.68
4.31
6.77
1.63
1.09
72.21
247.38
AR21-
0176
2021
127.96
147.87
19.91
11.76
6.75
7.59
1.68
1.26
97.13
234.14
Notes:
The drilling program, sampling and assaying protocol, and data verification were managed by qualified persons (QPs) employed by Ambler Metals. The diamond drill holes were completed using HQ3 diameter core, and recoveries averaged 87.3%. Drill core was cut lengthwise into halves using a diamond saw, with one-half used for the assay sample and the other half retained in core boxes and archived at site.
Samples were collected through mineralized zones using a 0.30 m minimum length and 2.66 m maximum length; average sample length is 1.54m . Weights of the drill core samples range from 0.22 to 12.34kg, depending on the size of core, rock type, and recovery.
Each core sample was placed into a bag with a numbered tag and quality control samples were inserted between core samples using the same numbering sequence. Then, samples were grouped into batches for shipping and laboratory submissions. Each batch of 20 samples contains quality control (QC) samples that comprise one certified reference material (CRM), one core blank (BLK), and one crushed or pulp duplicate (DUP). In addition, 1 field duplicate was taken within mineralized intervals for every 20 samples. Chain of custody records are maintained for sample shipments and the custody is transferred from Ambler Metals expeditor to the laboratory upon delivery.
Samples were shipped to ALS Minerals laboratory in Fairbanks, Alaska , USA, for sample submission. ALS Minerals Fairbanks is a satellite sample preparation facility accredited under ALS Minerals. The ALS Minerals Fairbanks shipped the samples to ALS Minerals in North Vancouver, B.C. , Canada , for sample preparation and analysis. ALS Minerals North Vancouver is an independent laboratory certified under ISO 9001:2008 and accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2005 by the Standards Council of Canada . Selected sample batches were sent to ALS Minerals laboratory in Vientiane, Laos for fire assay. ALS Minerals includes its own internal quality control samples comprising certified reference materials, blanks, and pulp duplicates.
Drill core samples were weighed (WEI-21), dried if excessively wet (DRY-21), coarse jaw crushed to 70% passing 6 mm (CRU-21), fine jaw crushed to 70% passing 2 mm (CRU-31), riffle split to 250 g subsamples (SPL-21) and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm (PUL-31). Crushed duplicates were created by riffle splitting crushed samples into two parts.
Gold analyses were completed using a 30 g lead fire assay and AAS finish (Au-AA23). Multi-element analyses for 48 elements were completed using a geochemical four acid digestion and ICP-ES/MS finish (ME-MS61). Over-range assays for Ag, Cu, Zn, and S were completed using an ore grade four-acid digestion and ICP-ES finish (ME-OG62). Additional analyses were completed for Ba and Hg.
Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, and Zn assays for QC samples were reviewed to ensure that CRMs are within tolerance limits specified on supplier certificates, BLKs are below acceptable thresholds, and DUPs display statistical patterns normally expected for sample types, methods, and elements. CRMs that returned assays outside of tolerance limits and BLKs with assays above thresholds were deemed to have failed. If failures were materially significant then sample batches containing the failed QC samples were re-assayed to ensure that the QC samples returned acceptable results before release. All QC monitoring data are reviewed and signed off by an independent QA/QC geologist.
There is no known relationship between core sample recoveries and assay grades. Ambler Metals will submit 5% of the assay intervals from prospective lithologies to a laboratory independent of ALS Minerals for check assaying.
Richard Gosse , P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Trilogy, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and Regulation S-K 1300. Mr. Gosse has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release and approves the disclosure contained herein.
Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company that holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwestern Alaska . On December 19, 2019 , South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits that have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results; the Company's beliefs regarding the potential of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects; and the Company's expectations regarding de-risking of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", "poised" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", "would" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the uncertainties involving success of exploration, permitting timelines, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, supplies and services the interpretation of drill results, the need for additional financing to explore and develop properties and availability of financing in the debt and capital markets; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the development and operation of properties; the need to obtain permits and governmental approvals; unanticipated variation in geological structures, metal grades or recovery rates; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022 filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Copy of Company's Form 10-K may be obtained at no charge by visiting our Investors website at www.trilogymetals.com , the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.sedar.com . The Company's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-reports-best-grade-thickness-intersection-ever-drilled-at-the-arctic-project-of-42-8-meters-at-7-copper-equivalent-301789295.html
(NewsDirect)
Highlights
Â· New drill assay results from the Cortadera copper-gold resource in Chile confirm significant mineralisation outside of the current Cuerpo 1 mineralised envelope increasing the potential for future Mineral Resource expansion
Â· Standout results include:
o 270m grading 0.5% CuEq* (0.4% Copper (Cu), 0.1g/t Gold (Au)) from surface ( CRP0202D )
including 114m grading 0.7% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 70m depth,
o 84m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu) from 336m depth downhole ( CORMET001 )
including 26m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 374m depth.
Â· Results pending for three additional drill holes (including CRP0201D) that are testing the depth potential of copper-gold mineralization below Cuerpo 1
Â· Completion of first-pass drill programme across new AMSA landholding , results pending for fifteen reverse circulation drill holes
Â· Compilation of results and planning underway for second-pass drill programme on new AMSA landholding expected to commence in the coming weeks
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for Cortadera â€“ Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)
Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging drill results that confirm the potential for further resource growth at the Cortadera copper-gold resource, the centrepiece of the Company's low-altitude, Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile.
Cortadera's Mineral Resource comprises three porphyry centres, which extend from surface over a strike extent of 2.3km. Cortadera's two eastern porphyries have been defined to vertical depths up to 1.3km, however, drilling across the western-most porphyry (Cuerpo 1) had previously not intersected higher grade mineralisation (+0.3% CuEq) below 220m depth prior to 2023's drill programme.
New drill results now confirm that higher grade mineralisation (+0.3% CuEq) extends and remains open at depth below Cuerpo 1 ahead of a planned Mineral Resource update for the second half of 2023.
New Results Confirm Extension to Mineralisation at Cuerpo 1
In 2022, the Company recorded an end-of-hole drill result (CORMET001, 6m grading 0.6% Cu from 354m depth) from a development study geotechnical drill hole (see Announcement released 29 th April 2022) located below the Mineral Resource envelope for Cuerpo 1.
Over the past two months, the Company has extended diamond drill hole CORMET001, and completed a further five drill holes below Cuerpo 1. Initial assay results confirm a significant extension to mineralisation below the current Mineral Resource, intersecting mineralised porphyry (early- and intra-mineral) up to 300m below the Indicated Mineral Resource for Cuerpo 1.
Complete results have been received for three of six holes completed, and only partial results for two diamond holes (CRP0201D and CRP0202D) and one reverse circulation RC hole (CRP0203). Significant intersections recorded to date include:
Â· 270m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from surface ( CRP0202D 1 )
including 114m grading 0.7% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 70m depth,
or including 60m grading 0.9% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 110m depth
Â· 54m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au, 55ppm Mo) from surface ( CRP0201D 1 )
Â· 84m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu) from 336m ( CORMET001 2 )
including 26m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 374m depth.
Â· 256m grading 0.3% CuEq (0.3% Cu) from 192m depth (CRP0200D)
including 36m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 210m depth,
and including 74m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu) from 374m depth
1 Partial result reported, currently awaiting assays for remaining intervals.
2 Note that this intersection includes an interval from 336m to 350m previously reported in April 2022.
The Company looks forward to the return of the remaining drillholes from this program in the coming weeks.
First-Pass Drilling Completed Across Western Cortadera (AMSA Landholding)
A first-pass drill programme, comprising sixteen RC drill holes for 4,116m, is complete across three porphyry targets within the recently secured AMSA landholding (see announcement dated 13 th January 2023). These holes are located along the western extent of the Cortadera copper-gold Mineral Resource and results for fifteen of the sixteen holes are pending.
Drilling was primarily shallow (less than 300m depth) and focussed on defining the extent of Cortadera's fourth porphyry (Cuerpo 4).
The Company confirmed significant copper mineralization associated with Cuerpo 4 in February with first results from diamond hole LCD001 (see announcement dated 23 rd February 2023), which recorded 120m grading 0.5% CuEq* (0.4% Cu, 0.2g/t Au from 22m depth down-hole to end of hole. Importantly, this wide intersection also included 38m grading 1.0% CuEq* (0.8% Cu, 0.4g/t Au) from 22m depth, or 18m grading 1.3% CuEq* (1.0% Cu, 0.5g/t Au) from 32m depth.
Once all assay results have been received and reviewed, the Company and Antofagasta Minerals (AMSA) will plan a second-pass drill programme to follow-up the initial results of this programme as part of the 6,000m drill commitment to the option agreement (see announcement dated 28 th November 2022).
The Company looks forward to receiving further results in the coming weeks.
2 Partial results reported, currently awaiting assays for remaining intervals
Notes:
Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.2% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.2% Cu for significant intersection cut-off grade is aligned with marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.
Down-hole significant intercept widths are estimated to be at or around true-widths of mineralisation.
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for Cortadera is: â€“ Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).
Â¹Assay results already reported up to 350m in â€˜Cortadera Delivers Another Strong Result' - released 29th April 2022.
Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31st March 2022) for JORC Code Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego
JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego).
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the Mineral Resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery).
The Metal Prices applied in the CuEq calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:
Cortadera and San Antonio â€“ Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)
Productora â€“ Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported). CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)
Costa Fuego â€“ Weighted recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t)
** Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. Figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the JORC Code, CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred.
Total Mineral Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31st March 2022) for JORC Code Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego
JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego).
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the Mineral Resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery).
The Metal Prices applied in the CuEq calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:
Cortadera and San Antonio â€“ Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)
Productora â€“ Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported). CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)
Costa Fuego â€“ Weighted recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t)
** Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. Figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the JORC Code, CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred.
Total Mineral Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
Competent Person's Statement - Exploration Results
Exploration information in this Report is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the â€˜Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 â€“ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Competent Person's Statement- Costa Fuego Mineral Resources
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by Ms Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the â€˜Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 â€“ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms Haren consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated May 13, 2022 with an effective date of March 31, 2022, which is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Hot Chili's issuer profile.
Scientific and Technical Information
The scientific and technical information contained in this document was reviewed and approved by Ms Kirsty Sheerin, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Hot Chili's Resource Development Manager and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 â€“ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Ms Sheerin has undertaken extensive data verification and is satisfied with the exploration, sampling, security, and QA/QC procedures employed by Hot Chili for Costa Fuego and that their results are sufficient to produce data suitable for the purposes described in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated May 13, 2022 with an effective date of March 31, 2022, as well as for public reporting purposes subsequent to the technical report.
About Hot Chili
Hot Chili Ltd (ASX/TSXV: HCH, OTCQX: HHLKF) aims to build shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality copper assets in a low elevation and accessible region of northern Chile. With substantial mineral resources already defined, the Company's Costa Fuego Copper Hub is well positioned to benefit from the looming structural shortfall in copper production due to its size, quality and low economic hurdle location with an indicated resource of 2.8Mt Cu, 2.6Moz Au and 67kt of Mo (in 725Mt) and inferred resource of 0.6 Mt Cu, 1.2 Moz Au and 13kt Mo (in 202Mt). Costa Fuego is rated by S&P Global Market Intelligence one of the top 10 "low risk" undeveloped copper projects globally. Hot Chili has materially de-risked the potential future development of Costa Fuego, securing seawater extraction rights, surface rights for mining activities, easement corridors for water and power pipelines, and electrical connection to the national power grid as well as entering into a LOI with the nearby port of Las Losas. Costa Fuego has exceptional ESG credentials due to the abundance of existing infrastructure, amenability of ore processing using seawater, potential to operate Costa Fuego on a 100% renewable power mix, minimal community impact and ability to drive growth in an economically deprived area. Hot Chili's growth trajectory continues with the recent announcement of further consolidation contiguous with the bulk of its resources. This new, low-cost, acquisition contains near surface copper-gold porphyry mineralization intersected in historic drilling that has yet to be followed up. The Company commenced an initial 10,000m drill program in January 2023 to test highly prospective copper-gold porphyry targets along strike of the existing porphyry cluster. Hot Chili recently obtained secondary listings on the TSXV and OTCQX to better align with the exchanges of its global copper peer group. The Company aims to narrow the relative valuation gap with its North American listed peers, particularly as the general market starts to appreciate the medium term structural deficit in copper â€“ the critical commodity â€“ and the copper price required to incentivize new production.
Certain statements contained in this news release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Hot Chili and its projects may include statements that are "forwardâ€�looking statements" which may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, and capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hot Chili, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forwardâ€�looking statements.
Hot Chili disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forwardâ€�looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as may be required by law. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forwardâ€�looking statements.
All forwardâ€�looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forwardâ€�looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forwardâ€�looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Investor Relations
Graham Farrell
+1 416-842-9003
Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com
Investor Relations
Jonathan Paterson
+1 475-477-9401
Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com
Managing Director
Christian Easterday
https://www.hotchili.net.au/investors/
Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 10 May 2023. Further information on the Annual General Meeting will be provided in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is being prepared by the Company and will be announced to ASX and provided to Shareholders on or before 6 April 2023.
An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors. In accordance with Rule 12.6 of the Company’s Constitution the closing date for the receipt of valid nominations for the position of Director must be received by the Company by Friday, 7 April 2023. Any nominations must be received no later than 5:00pm (AWST) on 7 April 2023 at the Company’s Registered Office or via email at cosec@alvo.com.au.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Company Secretary of Alvo Minerals Limited.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alvo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
American West Metals Limited (“American West” or the “Company”) (ASX: AW1) refers to its prospectus dated 13 March 2023 (Entitlement Issue Prospectus) with respect to a non-renounceable entitlement issue on the terms set out in the Entitlement Issue Prospectus. American West advises that it has extended the closing date (and subsequent dates) of its Entitlement Issue Prospectus.
The Company has extended the closing date due to a delay in the mail, given several eligible shareholders have not received their application forms. If you have not received your application form please contact the Company directly at sshipway@aw1group.com.au and we will arrange your application form to be emailed to you.
The Company hereby advises that the indicative timetable set out in the Entitlement Issue Prospectus is replaced with the timetable set out below.
*The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days’ notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. Accordingly, the date the Shares are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from American West Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced it has filed the management proxy circular (the "Circular") and related materials for its annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on April 26, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Teck is seeking shareholder approval for, among other things, the previously announced reorganization of Teck's business (the "Separation") to separate Teck into two independent, publicly-listed companies: Teck Metals Corp. ("Teck Metals") and Elk Valley Resources Ltd. ("EVR"), and the previously announced proposal to introduce a six-year sunset for the multiple voting rights attached to the Class A common shares of Teck (the "Dual Class Amendment"), all of which are described in the Circular.
"Teck has secured all regulatory approvals required to proceed with our proposed separation and create two world-class companies committed to responsibly providing essential resources the world needs," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "Our planned separation is in the best interests of Teck and all its stakeholders, providing investors with a clear choice for allocating investment between a premier copper growth company and a high margin, pure play steelmaking coal company, while creating more opportunities to maximize value for shareholders in the future."
"This transaction is the result of a comprehensive review conducted by our Board and represents the best path forward to realizing Teck's full potential," said Sheila Murray, Chair of the Board, Teck. "This separation positions both businesses for even greater success, allows shareholders to optimize their exposure to the different underlying commodities, and maximizes long-term value without limiting optionality going forward."
Teck also announced today that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted interim orders (the "Interim Orders") in connection with the Separation and the Dual Class Amendment. The Interim Orders authorize the calling and holding of the Meeting to approve the Separation and the Dual Class Amendment. Copies of the Interim Orders are attached to the Circular.
The Board of Directors of Teck is recommending that shareholders vote for each of the Separation and the Dual Class Amendment.
The Separation and the Dual Class Amendment are not conditional on one another and if both the Separation and the Dual Class Amendment are approved, the Dual Class Amendment is expected to occur before the implementation of the Separation.
Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2023 are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. The Circular provides important information relating to the Separation, the Dual Class Amendment and related matters, voting procedures and how to attend the Meeting. Shareholders are urged to read the Circular carefully and in its entirety. The Circular is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and at www.TECKAGSM.com .
Shareholders who have questions regarding the Separation or the Dual Class Amendment or require assistance with voting at the Meeting should contact Teck's proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, by phone or text at 1-888-213-0093 toll free in North America or 1-416-623-2512 outside of North America (collect calls accepted), or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com .
About the Separation
The proposed Separation will create two world-class resource companies and provide investors with choice for allocating investment between two businesses with different commodity fundamentals and value propositions. Teck Metals will be growth-oriented, with premier, low-cost base metals production, a top-tier copper development portfolio and a disciplined capital returns policy. EVR will be a high-margin Canadian steelmaking coal producer, focused on long-term cash generation and providing cash returns to shareholders, with significant equity value accretion potential. Both companies will remain committed to strong environmental and social performance. For more information: click here
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the proposed Separation; expected future attributes of Teck Metals and EVR following the Separation; the anticipated benefits of, and rationale for, the Separation; plans, strategies and initiatives for each of Teck Metals and EVR following the Separation; terms and conditions of the Separation; the timing for completion of the Separation; and other statements that are not historical facts.
Although we believe that the forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information and assumptions that are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are by their nature subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict: the possibility that the Separation and Dual Class Amendment will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, or at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required shareholder and court approvals and other conditions of closing necessary to complete the transactions or for other reasons; the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Separation; risk that market or other conditions are no longer favourable to completing the Separation; risks relating to business disruption during the pendency of or following the Separation and diversion of management time; risks relating to tax, legal and regulatory matters; credit, market, currency, operational, commodity, liquidity and funding risks generally and relating specifically to the Separation, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates; and other risks inherent to our business and/or factors beyond Teck's control which could have a material adverse effect on Teck or the ability to consummate the Separation and Dual Class Amendment.
Teck cautions that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and our business can be found in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed under our profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ) under cover of Form 40-F, as well as subsequent filings that can also be found under our profile.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe Teck's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Teck does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.
Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com
Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
