Marvel Discovery

Marvel Announces Warrant Amendment and Option Grant

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV) (FRA: O4T) (OTCQB: MARVF) ("Marvel" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to extend the expiry date of a total of 2,000,000 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.15 per share expiring on June 28, 2024 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued to an insider of the Company pursuant to a private placement which closed on June 28, 2021. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date by an additional two years to June 28, 2026 and reprice a total of 200,000 Warrants to an exercise price of $0.11 per share. The remaining 1,800,000 Warrants will continue to be exercisable at $0.15 per share in compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The amendment of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 3,000,000 common shares, pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. The Options will vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

×