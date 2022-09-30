Base MetalsInvesting News

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has decreased by 472,310 to 771,834,036 common shares with voting rights as at September 30, 2022 . The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from September 1, 2022 to date is a result of the Company purchasing shares under the existing normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), partially offset by the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units. All shares purchased under the NCIB were cancelled.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on September 30, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/30/c2588.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF

Turquoise Hill Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Proposed Arrangement with Rio Tinto and Provides Details of Shareholders' Meeting

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of Yukon (the "Court") has granted an interim order (the "Interim Order") in connection with the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 195 of the Business Corporations Act (Yukon), pursuant to which, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement"). The Interim Order authorizes the calling and holding of a special meeting (the "Special Meeting") of the Company's shareholders, the granting of dissent rights to registered shareholders and other matters relating to the conduct of the Special Meeting.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper announces discovery of nickel sulphide system in the Curaçá Valley; intercepts 16.5 meters grading 1.22% nickel, including 3.8 meters grading 3.60% nickel

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a regional nickel sulphide system within the Curaçá Valley over an initial strike length of five kilometers. The system remains open in all directions and is highlighted by multiple surface expressions of nickel mineralization. Results from first-pass drilling conducted on two of the identified zones along the currently interpreted northeast and southwest boundaries of the system are highlighted by:

  • VB Zone
    • VB-17: 16.5 meters at 1.22% Ni, 0.17% Cu and 0.03% Co (1.37% NiEq), including 3.8 meters at 3.60% Ni, 0.22% Cu and 0.09% Co (3.92% NiEq)
      • Interval includes 1.5 meters of massive-sulphide textures (~80% sulphides) grading 6.59% Ni, 0.26% Cu and 0.17% Co (7.11% NiEq)
    • VB-25: 30.4 meters at 0.63% Ni, 0.12% Cu, 0.02% Co (0.72% NiEq), including 5.1 meters at 2.06% Ni, 0.25% Cu, 0.05% Co (2.28% NiEq)
      • Interval includes 1.4 meters of massive-sulphide textures (~60% sulphides) grading 4.94% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.12% Co (5.30% NiEq)
  • Lazaro ("LZ") Zone
    • LZ-03: 24.1 meters at 0.81% Ni, 0.18% Cu and 0.04% Co (0.97% NiEq), including 13.0 meters at 1.11% Ni, 0.25% Cu and 0.05% Co (1.33% NiEq)
    • LZ-06: 22.5 meters at 0.84% Ni, 0.15% Cu and 0.05% Co (1.02% NiEq), including 8.0 meters at 1.34% Ni, 0.25% Cu and 0.07% Co (1.61% NiEq)
    • LZ-07: 17.7 meters at 0.93% Ni, 0.21% Cu and 0.05% Co (1.14% NiEq), including 5.0 meters at 1.15% Ni, 0.20% Cu and 0.06% Co (1.38% NiEq)

The newly discovered nickel system, known as the "Umburana System", is located approximately 20 kilometers from the Company's existing Caraíba processing facilities. The system was discovered using new detailed field mapping and soil geochemistry collected during the Company's 2021 and 2022 exploration programs in conjunction with the Company's airborne electromagnetic ("AEM") survey. First-pass drilling comprised of 48 drill holes initially testing where ultramafic rocks have been mapped at surface. The ongoing program has identified large intervals of disseminated and interstitial nickel sulphides as well as zones of high-grade semi-massive (containing approximately 30% to 60% sulphides) and massive sulphides (containing approximately 60% to 80% sulphides), with massive sulphide intercepts up to 1.5 meters in thickness grading up to 6.59% nickel (7.11% NiEq). Nickel mineralization outcrops at surface, is evident in trenches and remains open down-plunge. Maximum depth of drilling to date is approximately 300 meters below surface. There are four exploration drill rigs currently operating on the system.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

New Copper System Confirmed At The Storm Project, Canada

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to report that initial assay results from drill hole ST22-10 have confirmed a significant discovery at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

VIDEO: Cyprium Metals Ltd MD Barry Cahill on the Nifty Copper Project Restart Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) has continued to progress the refurbishment of the project whilst the Company is conducting a finance process for the restart the operation.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Majority of the operational readiness and environmental clean-up activities have now been completed

- To reduce operational expenditure whilst maintaining the Nifty site in good order, workforce has been temporarily downsized until the finance process is complete

- Advanced discussions are continuing with debt financiers, who are undertaking due diligence activities and reviewing financing documentation

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The finance process to fund the Restart of the Nifty Copper Project continues with multiple parties.To conserve funds, we have reduced personnel throughout the organisation until we complete the financing and commence the refurbishment schedule in earnest.

Our personnel have done an excellent job in getting Cyprium to the go line for when the finance process is completed and progress to date has been remarkable, as can be seen in the photos. Many people have told me that they would like to return to Nifty, if they are available, to build the roject and plate copper. We look forward to welcoming them back to the Cyprium family."

To watch the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/114080/cym



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals CEO Paul Kuhn

Avrupa Minerals CEO Sees Opportunities for Good Results as Drilling Restarts at Portugal Project

Avrupa Minerals CEO Sees Opportunities for Good Results as Drilling Restarts at Portugal Projectwww.youtube.com

Keep reading...Show less

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty Copper Project Restart Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) has continued to progress the refurbishment of the project whilst the Company is conducting a finance process for the restart the operation.

Nifty Restart Progress

Project finance remains the key focus for Cyprium. The pre-development work continued in parallel with the finance process, as it was intended to ensure that the Nifty site was ready at the go-line for when financing was completed, prior to the commencement of refurbishment and construction activities.

Much of the operational readiness activities have now been completed, so being prudent and minimising ongoing holding costs, the Company has temporarily downsized its Nifty site workforce to approximately 20 personnel and contractors, in order to maintain the site in good order and reducing operating expenditure until the finance is completed. Consequently, a number of positions throughout the business have been made redundant.

The progress made by Nifty employees to date has been exceptional, with significant progress towards being operationally ready for the project kick off. The workforce is to be commended for their efforts and progress whilst the site has remaining on care and maintenance since its acquisition. This has also been achieved at Nifty over the past 14 months without a Lost Time Injury.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Majority of the operational readiness and environmental clean-up activities have now been completed

- To reduce operational expenditure whilst maintaining the Nifty site in good order, workforce has been temporarily downsized until the finance process is complete

- Advanced discussions are continuing with debt financiers, who are undertaking due diligence activities and reviewing financing documentation

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The finance process to fund the Restart of the Nifty Copper Project continues with multiple parties.

To conserve funds, we have reduced personnel throughout the organisation until we complete the financing and commence the refurbishment schedule in earnest.

Our personnel have done an excellent job in getting Cyprium to the go line for when the finance process is completed and progress to date has been remarkable, as can be seen in the photos.

Many people have told me that they would like to return to Nifty, if they are available, to build the project and plate copper. We look forward to welcoming them back to the Cyprium family."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2SVAFO2K



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×