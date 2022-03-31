Copper Investing News

TSX: LUN) Lundin Mining Corporation reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 1,318,117 to 737,946,627 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2022 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from March 1, 2022 to date is a ...

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 1,318,117 to 737,946,627 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2022 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from March 1, 2022 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on March 31, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c7963.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
VVC Connects First Helium Well

VVC Connects First Helium Well

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed and connected its first helium well in the Syracuse Project, known as the Levens #2, to Tumbleweed Midstream's Ladder Creek Pipeline (the "Pipeline"). The Pipeline transports gas to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado.

Located in Hamilton County, Kansas, the Levens #2 is part of the Company's 16,400-acre Syracuse Project. The Levens #2 was successfully drilled to a depth of 2,478 feet and encountered multiple gas zones. Following a period of clean-up and additional analysis over 30-45 days, our technical team will report on the average flow rates, helium percentages and economic viability of this well. This data is expected to be announced when it becomes available in early to mid-May.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Completes Smokey Lithium Drilling Program Phase One

Victory Completes Smokey Lithium Drilling Program Phase One

  • Phase One, 3 of 15-hole Drill Program, is focused on determining the relationship to High Li Zone on the adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Exploration team is optimistic, as the third hole drilled demonstrated as thick sequence of claystone/siltstone with minimal overburden
  • Geologic data from core logging is being combined with surface geologic mapping previously completed on the property. The goal is creation of a preliminary geologic model of the target sedimentary sequence
  • Results from split core delivered ALS Chemx are pending, when received and combined with geologic learnings from which will inform next steps as Victory pursues its theory that the down dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed its drilling program on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

As previously noted, the Company's initial 3 of 15-hole drilling exploration aims to prove its geologic concept, specifically, to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone, in order to discover the grade and thickness of an intercept.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Acquires Drill-Ready Lithium Project in Nevada

Usha Resources Acquires Drill-Ready Lithium Project in Nevada

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSX-V:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property option agreement (the "Option Agreement" or "Transaction") with Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Vendor") of Vancouver, British Columbia, whereby the Company has been granted the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in 140 mineral claims located in Jackpot Lake, Clark County, Nevada (the "Property

The Property is located within Clark County, 35 kilometres northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, and is comprised of 140 mineral claims that total 2,800 acres. The project is exploring a "playa" which appears to be within a closed basin that may contain potentially lithium-rich brines. The geologic model is similar to that of Albemarle's Silver Peak Nevada Lithium Mine which has operated continuously since 1966, and Iconic Mineral's Bonnie Claire Project, which recently released a Preliminary Economic Assessment report (PEA) that indicates 40-year mine with an after-tax NPV8% of 1.5 billion, where sediments from lithium‑rich surrounding source rocks accumulate and fill the deposit leading to a potential concentration of lithium brine due to successive evaporation and concentration events.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Further Investment by Queen's Road Capital

Los Andes Copper Announces Further Investment by Queen's Road Capital

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSXV: QRC) ("Queen's Road Capital") whereby Queen's Road Capital will invest US$4,000,000 in Los Andes by the way of convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture").

The Convertible Debenture will have a five-year term, carry an eight percent coupon and will be convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a share price of C$ 19.67. The interest is payable quarterly, five percent in cash and three percent in shares, at the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xplore Announces Airborne Survey of Surge Lithium Property

Xplore Announces Airborne Survey of Surge Lithium Property

Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has contracted Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. ("Prospectair") of Gatineau, Quebec to complete a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey of the recently optioned 3416 ha lithium Surge Property (the "Property" or "Surge") located in the Patricia Mining District, Ontario, Canada approximately 150 kms east of Red Lake, Ontario.

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Xplore Resources, commented, "We were fortunate to be able to join a consortium of lithium focused exploration companies who have aggressively acquired claims in the region, largely due to the discovery potential for lithium bearing pegmatites associated with the Allison Lake batholith and Root Lake pegmatite group. Participating in this consortium not only reduces the overall costs of the survey for all participants, but more importantly, it will generate preliminary results by mid-May, allowing us the opportunity to prioritize areas of interest for field follow up and sampling during the coming field season. That allows us to double down on field evaluation as our Perrigo Lake claim block, acquired initially for its gold potential, lies immediately west and adjacent to the Allison Lake Batholith, giving us two properties in this dynamic region. We are very encouraged by the commitments outlined in Ontario's recently announced Critical Minerals Strategy, focused on positioning the province to benefit from the anticipated exponential growth of electric vehicle manufacturing. This includes financial support for the exploration for and development of critical battery metals, including lithium, throughout northern Ontario."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Identifies High Priority Drill Targets on Arrowhead

Opawica Identifies High Priority Drill Targets on Arrowhead

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") using the services of GoldSpot Discovery Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ('GoldSpot') in applying its proprietary machine learning techniques within a strong geoscientific framework is helping to identify and rank drill targets at the Arrowhead Property of the Abitibi Gold Camp.

GoldSpot has been working closely with Opawica's technical team to analyze all available geological data and create high quality multivariate ranked drill targets in the Arrowhead Property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×