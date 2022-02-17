Lundin Mining Corporation today announces the retirement of Mr. Lukas Lundin from the Chair of Lundin Mining's Board of Directors effective at the time of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting. Mr. Ashley Heppenstall Lead Director of Lundin Mining' Board, said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Lukas for the invaluable strategic guidance and perspective he has provided as Chair of Lundin ...

LUN:CA,LUNMF