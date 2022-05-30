Gold Investing News
Gold Investing

VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver Facing Headwinds Now, but Future "Extremely Bullish"

Gold Investing
gold bars with chart
near / Shutterstock

Aside from gold and silver, Tiggre remains positive on uranium and mentioned copper, which fits in the new energy paradigm, as a favorite.

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver Facing Headwinds Now, but Future "Extremely Bullish" youtu.be

The US Federal Reserve has two rate hikes in the bag so far this year, with another two 50 basis point increases reportedly planned for its next meetings in June and July.

The mainstream thinking is that the central bank will be able to tame inflation and provide a soft landing — but will that really happen? Lobo Tiggre, founder and editor of IndependentSpeculator.com, doesn't think so.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), he said mainstream economists continue to make incorrect predictions using models based on wrong assumptions.

"I do think ... that a lot of economists out there — if not most of them — are working on flawed models," Tiggre explained, noting that he doesn't expect the Fed to succeed. "This is extremely dangerous to your wealth at this time, because if those models are wrong, the tools are not going to work the way they think."

However, he doesn't think the upward trajectory for commodities will be disrupted by the Fed's actions.

"I think all of this is quite bullish for commodities going forward," Tiggre said. "I think while errors persist there are headwinds for the monetary metals, gold and silver — they're not just commodities. But as those errors become evident, I think it's actually extremely bullish for gold and silver."

Aside from gold and silver, Tiggre remains positive on uranium, although he noted that it's always possible for a nuclear incident to tank the sector. "If you can accept that, I think uranium has the most baked-in-the-cake upside here of all of them," he said, adding that two-thirds of the companies on his shopping list are uranium stocks.

Copper is also a favorite for Tiggre, and he's interested in commodities that fit into the new energy paradigm. Not everything will work, "but anything in this space is certainly at least the flavor of the day and can run for awhile."

Watch the interview above for more from Tiggre. You can also click here for our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Silver Investing gold outlook silver outlook Gold Investing
Featured

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20919.40+170.82
TSXV737.83+13.64
DOW33212.96+575.77
S&P 5004158.24+100.40
NASD12131.13+390.48
ASX7182.70+76.80

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1856.28+6.57
Silver22.00-0.04
Copper4.34+0.03
Palladium2037.89-23.11
Platinum961.99+8.99
Oil117.32+2.25
Heating Oil3.98+0.08
Natural Gas8.63-0.10

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

Browse more resource reports ≫
Browse more technology reports ≫
Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×