Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder"Lobe Sciences Ltd. is pleased to announce its patent-pending therapeutic regimen that has been designed for treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress ...

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its patent-pending therapeutic regimen that has been designed for treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Philip Young, CEO & Director, commented, "The publication of our PCT patent application demonstrates our continued commitment to developing novel treatments for diseases where there is no approved treatment. Our partners at the University of Miami are continuing to run in vivo tests on these patent-pending combination therapies. I look forward to updating the investor community on our progress and plans for 2022."

The Company also announced today the resignation of Leighton Bocking from its Board of Directors for personal reasons. The Company wishes to thank Leighton for his many years of service and contributions during his tenure as a Director of the Company. The Company will immediately begin a search for a new independent board member to replace Leighton.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment;, that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

