Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC
2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Clinical Program

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Clinical Program

Phase 1 results show significantly increased bioavailability for its stable psilocin compared to psilocybin

L-130 Phase 2 Trial Planned for 2024

lobe sciences ltd. (OTCQB: LOBEF) (CSE: LOBE) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases today provided an update from the Company's lead clinical program, L-130, a proprietary stabilized psilocin conjugate drug candidate. The Phase 1 study (NCT06035900) was an open label clinical trial in 10 normal and healthy individuals designed to determine the safety and pharmacokinetic parameters of L-130 after a single oral dose. All subjects were evaluated for impacts on cognition and anxiolytic effects on day 1, 7 and 28. All subjects were dosed with no significant adverse events.

The study confirmed the improved pharmacokinetics of L-130 delivered as a shelf-stable, capsule over its inactive prodrug, psilocybin. The mean maximum plasma concentration (C max ) for L-130 was significantly higher than expected, demonstrating superior bioavailability compared to published literature of psilocybin. Additionally, time to achieve the maximum plasma concentration (T max ) was lower for L-130 due to elimination of first-pass metabolism and immediate absorption in the gut. Full results are expected to be published in peer reviewed journals in the first half of 2024.

"L-130 was designed based on the needs for a shelf stable oral molecule that can cleanly and consistently deliver psilocin directly, therefore eliminating the inconsistencies we see with the variability of psilocybin due to its need for first-pass metabolism," stated Philip Young, Chairman and CEO of Lobe Sciences.

Collectively, the superior pharmacokinetics of L-130 offers significant therapeutic advantages over other psilocybin formulations as psilocybin itself is not biologically active in humans and must be converted into psilocin via dephosphorylation in the gut. By eliminating this first pass metabolism, industry experts believe the direct administration of psilocin may offer therapeutic benefits such as faster onset time, improved dosing consistency, increased bioavailability and importantly, the potential for reduced side effects.

"These initial Phase 1 results with L-130 support the industry's hypothesis regarding the improved characteristics from a pharmacological standpoint of a stabilized psilocin vs that of psilocybin. We look forward to completing the remaining planned Phase 1 trials to further elucidate the dosing regimen and initiate our Phase 2 study in chronic cluster headache in 2024," Mr. Young concluded.

Management will be meeting with prospective investors and corporate partners during the 42 nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 8-11. To schedule a meeting please contact ir@lobesciences.com

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is additionally engaged in drug research and development using non-hallucinatory doses of stabilized psilocin based compounds to address unmet medical needs in orphan neurological therapeutic applications.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

lobe sciences ltd.
 Investor and Media
ir@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Oral Psilocin Compound

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Oral Psilocin Compound

L-130 passes 12 months ongoing stability

lobe sciences ltd. (OTCQB: LOBEF) (CSE: LOBE) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases today announced the Company's lead clinical asset, L-130, a proprietary stabilized psilocin conjugate drug candidate, recently surpassed the 12-month stability milestone with no signs of degradation. The Company believes the updated stability report for L-130 is significant, as to date, no manufacturer of psilocin has reported a formulation of psilocin stable enough to be administered in a shelf-stable orally available formulation.

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces The Appointment Of Mathew Lee As CFO

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces The Appointment Of Mathew Lee As CFO

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases announced today that Mathew Lee will join the organization as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 18, 2023.

"Appointing Mathew is part of our overall long-term strategy of enlisting top talent to lead our senior executive team while supporting our ongoing R&D and commercialization initiatives," said Phil Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobe. "Mathew's proven financial experience in the capital markets will play a direct role in allowing us to achieve our business goals. I also want to thank Brian Zasitko for his work as CFO over these last three years. We are very pleased to have him continuing on as advisor during the transition."

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases announced that on August 30, 2023 it signed an amendment to the share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Altemia™ & Company, LLC (" Seller ") which includes all assets, know-how, intellectual property and commercial inventory of the Seller to manage patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease (the " Amendment ") as originally announced on April 18, 2023.

Terms of the Amendment

Lobe Sciences Announces Additional Details Regarding the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Lobe Sciences Announces Additional Details Regarding the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

  • Move Affirms Lobe's Position as an Orphan/Rare Disease Drug Development Company and expands portfolio to include 4 Orphan Disease Programs
  • The Company expects to Launch Altemia™, a Medical Food, and Generate Commercial Revenue in the Second Half of 2023
  • Acquisition also Includes an International License Agreement With Double Digit Royalty and Milestone Payments and Commercial Inventory and Intellectual Property.

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure with respect to the acquisition of Altemia & Company, LLC ("Altemia") on April 18, 2023. The Company has also refiled the material change report with respect to the Altemia acquisition to reflect the information presented in this press release.

Mr. Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "Starting in the second half of 2023 we will launch our first commercial product, a medical food called Altemia™ for the management of SCD. This product has been well studied in human clinical trials. It is a proprietary, patent pending formulation based on decades of research and will add commercial revenue this year and beyond. By targeting the 55 major SCD clinics in the United States we will be able to efficiently provide support and education for clinicians and other health care providers charged with addressing this vulnerable population. As we prepare for launch and commercialization, I will be able to call upon my previous successes launching and selling Orphan Drugs in specialty markets. Altemia™ will be positioned as a cost-effective medical food option for patients and payers seeking alternatives to drug products with significant side effects. We will be announcing further information related to our commercial plans shortly. In addition to Altemia™ we have acquired a clinical stage asset, SAN100, developed as a drug alternative for the treatment of SCD uniquely in children. This indication may qualify for the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher."

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

First-in-Man trial for Lobe's proprietary stabilized psilocin analogue

All subjects dosed with no significant adverse events to date

Study results of psilocybin treatment in bipolar II depression published in JAMA Psychiatry

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a paper in JAMA Psychiatry that demonstrates the potential for investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant bipolar type II disorder (bipolar II). Results from the investigator-initiated open-label study were first presented at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology in 2022.

The study, which was conducted by Dr Scott Aaronson at Sheppard Pratt, Baltimore, and funded by Compass, investigated the safety and efficacy of a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in participants with treatment-resistant bipolar II. The primary endpoint was change in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score from baseline to week 3. All participants (n = 15) had lower MADRS scores with a mean change from baseline of -24.0 points at week 3, 12 participants met the response criteria and 11 met the remission criteria.

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,781,934 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,422,612 shares of its common stock and accompanying common warrants to purchase up to 4,204,546 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant to purchase one share of common stock were sold at a combined price to the public of $1.32 per share of common stock and accompanying common warrant and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant to purchase one share of common stock were sold at a combined price to the public of $1.319 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant. The net proceeds to Seelos from this offering are expected to be approximately $5.0 million after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Seelos. Seelos intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, the advancement of the development of its product candidates and to make periodic principal and interest payments under, or to repay a portion of, its outstanding convertible promissory note issued in November 2021, as amended.

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $5.55 Million Public Offering

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 1,781,934 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,422,612 shares of its common stock and accompanying common warrants to purchase up to 4,204,546 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant to purchase one share of common stock are being sold at a combined price to the public of $1.32 per share of common stock and accompanying common warrant and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant to purchase one share of common stock are being sold at a combined price to the public of $1.319 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable and will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share. The common warrants will be immediately exercisable, will have an exercise price of $1.32 per share and will expire on the date that is five years following the closing of the offering. All of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and accompanying common warrants to be sold in the offering are being sold by Seelos.

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in lieu thereof) and accompanying common warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. Seelos also intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate number of shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants) andor the common warrants to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and accompanying common warrants to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by Seelos.

Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Selection of SLS-002 for Inclusion in the U.S. Department of Defense's Adaptive Platform Trial to Evaluate Potential Treatments for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

- The PTSD-Drug Treatment Program is funded by The U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Health Agency

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) has been selected for inclusion in an adaptive platform trial to evaluate treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in active-duty service members and veterans. The trial is funded by the U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD) Defense Health Agency and led by the Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office, part of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity.

Seelos Therapeutics Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-30 a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, to be effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday November 28, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

The Company's common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 . Following the reverse stock split, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SEEL" with the new CUSIP number, 81577F208. The reverse stock split is intended for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

At the effective time of the reverse split, every 30 issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock will be converted automatically into one share of the Company's common stock without any change in the par value per share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock from 480,000,000 shares to 16,000,000 shares and the ownership percentage of each stockholder will remain unchanged other than as a result of fractional shares. In addition, the reverse stock split will apply to the Company's common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants and stock options, with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices thereof and under the Company's equity incentive plans, as applicable.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from approximately 167.7 million to approximately 5.6 million.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof, the potential impact of the reverse split on the bid price of the Company's common stock, the potential for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the expected number of shares of common stock to be outstanding following the reverse stock split. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those associated with general economic and market conditions, as well as other risk factors and matters set forth in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

