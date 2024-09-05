ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd is an agribusiness and industrial hemp food producer with cultivation capabilities in Tasmania. It produces a range of hemp foods products including Hemp oils and seeds, smoothie boosters, protein powders, soups, and others. The company's segment includes ECS Botanics Pty Ltd and Murray Meds Pty Ltd and Flowerday Farms Pty Ltd. It generates maximum revenue from the Murray Meds Pty Ltd and Flowerday Farms Pty Ltd segment.