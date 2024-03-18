Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting held on March 15, 2024 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") approved the plan of arrangement previously announced on January 30, 2024, pursuant to which the Company will spin off the majority of its ownership in Nelson Lake Copper Corp. by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

30,037,612 votes, or approximately 99.999% of the votes cast at the Meeting, were cast in favour of the special resolution approving the Arrangement. The special resolution approving the Arrangement was required to be passed by at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by Shareholders. Details of the voting results will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company will seek a final order approving the Arrangement from the British Columbia Supreme Court on March 25, 2024. Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to court approval. Subject to the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the parties currently expect to complete the Arrangement in March 2024.

Further details regarding the Arrangement, including the principal closing conditions and the benefits for the Shareholders, can be found in the Company's management proxy circular dated February 8, 2024 in respect of the Meeting, which can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

130,403,233 common shares, constituting 58.12% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all agenda items, which encompassed the appointment of Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP as auditor for the forthcoming year and the election of all nominated individuals for the Board of Directors. Amongst the elected directors were returning board members Penny White, Heather Williamson, and Daniel Kang, alongside the newly elected director Stephen Andrew Watson, the Company's VP of Engineering and Operations, bringing the total number of directors to four.

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM to target new potential investors interested in the Company's business model and to engage current shareholders. Leveraging AGORACOM's digital network, which garnered over 700 million lifetime page views from 8.9 million investors, the campaign aims to provide exposure to the Lancaster Resources HUB, featuring various multimedia assets and real-time updates. Additionally, the Company has established a moderated "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to facilitate communication with shareholders. The fees for these services amount to $125,000 over a 12-month period.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring lithium and uranium and other critical minerals. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal at Alkali Flat is to produce Net-Zero Lithium through the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology and solar power. Lancaster is also collaborating to deploy advanced satellite hyperspectral acquisition, geospatial data aggregation, and AI-driven predictive modelling services exploration.

Lancaster holds a 100-per-cent interest in the Catley Lalk and Centenniel East Uranium projects in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Lancaster's project portfolio includes rights to acquire the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and the Nelson Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan, Canada, held through its subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. Lancaster is in the process of divesting a majority of its ownership in Nelson Lake through a spin-off transaction. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of exploration projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer

Lancaster Resources Inc.

Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com

Tel: 604 923 6100

Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to enter into an Arrangement Agreement and meet the other conditions precedent of the Spin-Off Agreement, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) to receive an Investor Presentation

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of two high impact mineral claims in the world-class Athabasca Basin. The two claims are targeting high grade uranium in basement and unconformity type deposits. The two properties, called Catley Lake and Centennial East, at 3,036 hectares and 5,081 hectares respectively, provide significant exploration opportunities. These strategic acquisitions bolster Lancaster's commitment to discovering critical minerals in support of the energy transition.

The Catley Lake & Centennial East mineral claims are located immediately adjacent to Cameco's Centennial deposit claim block in the south-central area of the Athabasca basin. The Centennial deposit, which is approximately 11km west of Lancaster's Centennial East claim, was the first significant high-concentration uranium deposit located along the Snowbird tectonic boundary. The Centennial deposit has shown assays up to 8.78% U 3 0 8 over 33.9m below the Athabasca sandstone and Virgin River unconformity from a Cameco drill. Concentrations of U 3 0 8 up to 25.6% were seen over 0.5m in a drillhole assay (SMDI-2758).

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

In a release issued on Friday, February 9th by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that the headline should have stated the interim was for Nelson Lake, rather than Crestfield Copper as originally announced. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Nelson Lake Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that on February 2, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted an interim order (the " Interim Order ") in connection with the proposed spin-off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") by Lancaster by way of Plan of Arrangement (the " Arrangement "). For further information on the Arrangement and the arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement "), please refer to Lancaster's news release dated January 30, 2024.

The Interim Order, among other things, directs Lancaster to call and hold a special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of Lancaster common shares (the " Shareholders ") in accordance with the Business Corporations Act , BC, to pass a special resolution to approve the Arrangement. In accordance with the Interim Order, the Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), March 15, 2024, at the offices of the Company.

Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent today with KorrAI Technologies Inc., a pioneering hyper-spectral imaging company. This strategic partnership aims to redefine the exploration landscape for lithium, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.

The collaboration between Lancaster Resources and KorrAI holds the promise of transforming the current exploration paradigm through the use of cutting-edge hyper-spectral imaging technology. KorrAI's innovative approach will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, particularly in the pursuit of lithium and other critical minerals that are a vital component for advancing green energy technologies.

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it today completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on January 19, 2024

Galan Lithium

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

69m at 1.25% Li2O from 45m returned at Dog-Leg target, outside of current MRE1

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Jindalee Lithium CEO Ian Rodger

Jindalee Lithium Eyes Mid-year PFS Completion, CEO Says

Lithium exploration and development company Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) expects to complete its prefeasibility study on the McDermitt lithium project in Oregon by the middle of 2024, according to CEO Ian Rodger.

“We’ve completed a lot of the metallurgical testwork, we’re at the back end of that, as well as the engineering and cost estimates (and) the mine planning work. Ultimately we've got a very big resource,” he said.

Rodger said the PFS will focus on the first five to 10 years of the mine life to maximise margin and economic returns.

Galan Lithium

Galan’s HMW Project Phase 1 & 2 Unaffected by Provincial Court Ruling

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) wishes to provide a response to speculation about any impact of the recent court ruling at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

Avenira Limited

Avenira Completes Placement

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) advises that it has completed a placement of approximately 137 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.008 per share, raising approximately A$1 million (before costs) (“Placement”).

Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition


