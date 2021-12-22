2021 copper production and 2022 guidance to be published in January 2022Phase 2 remains on track for early start-up in Q2 2022Ivanhoe Mines Co-Chairs Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun are pleased to announce that Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1, 3.8 million-tonne-per-annum concentrator plant in the Democratic Republic of Congo has exceeded the upper end of annual copper production guidance with more than 100,000 tonnes ...

IVN:CA,IVPAF