Dedicated engineering team appointed with goal of boosting combined Phase 1 and Phase 2 copper production up to 450,000 tonnes per annumMark Farren, Chief Executive Officer of Kamoa Copper, to retire following the commissioning of Phase 2Ivanhoe Mines Co-Chairs Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun announced that Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 2, 3.8-million-tonne-per-annum concentrator plant is expected to be 93% complete ...

IVN:CA,IVPAF