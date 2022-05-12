Life Science NewsInvesting News

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Thursday, June 16 th . Jennifer Taubert Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) .

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

