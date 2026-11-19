Commercial agreement marks the next milestone in bringing a new category of soft-tissue robotics to hospitals and patients across the United States
Installation at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center builds on years of clinical collaboration, including recent clinical evaluation of the OTTAVA™ Robotic Surgical System in Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
OTTAVA™ received U.S. FDA Authorization in July for use in ten general surgery procedures within the upper abdomen
Johnson & Johnson today announced that Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas will be the first hospital to install the OTTAVA™ Robotic Surgical System, representing a major milestone in the commercial launch of the company's next-generation soft-tissue robotic platform. Memorial Hermann will be the first hospital in the United States to utilize the system as part of Johnson & Johnson's early access commercial program.
The installation follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo authorization of the OTTAVA™ Robotic Surgical System in July 2026. The system became the world's first FDA-authorized table-integrated soft-tissue robotic surgical system and is authorized for use in multiple procedures in general surgery, including Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, gastrectomy, cholecystectomy, splenectomy, gastric sleeve, small bowel resection, appendectomy, lysis of adhesions, fundoplication and hiatal hernia repair.
"Today's milestone is a significant step for Johnson & Johnson as we commercialize OTTAVA and continue building on our ambition to lead in surgical robotics," said Tim Schmid, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson. "As we bring OTTAVA to market, our focus goes beyond introducing a new technology. We will work alongside health systems and surgical teams, bringing the breadth of Johnson & Johnson to support expanding access to robotic surgery, improve workflow and procedural efficiencies, and address the evolving needs of care teams."
OTTAVA was designed to address some of the most persistent challenges facing hospitals and surgical teams, including operating room space constraints, workflow complexity, growing demand for robotic-assisted surgery and increasing pressure on healthcare resources. By integrating four robotic arms into a standard-sized surgical table, OTTAVA is designed to help hospitals expand operating room capacity, streamline workflows and maintain procedural momentum. The system's architecture includes software-controlled automation capabilities, next-generation instrumentation and compatibility with the Polyphonic™ Digital Ecosystem.
"We designed OTTAVA around the real-world challenges facing hospitals, surgeons and care teams, and collaboration has been fundamental to that process. Working with our first commercial customer is an important step toward realizing our vision of delivering a system designed for the surgeons who use it," said Hani Abouhalka, Company Group Chair, Surgery, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson. "Our longstanding relationship with Memorial Hermann reflects the kind of partnership we believe is essential to advancing innovation: listening closely, learning from one another and working together to turn real-world insights into meaningful innovation. We look forward to supporting their use of OTTAVA and in the generation of clinical data and real-world evidence to further support the advancement of robotic surgery."
Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center served as a clinical trial site to evaluate OTTAVA as part of the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) program that supported regulatory authorization.
"I am passionate about bringing new technologies into surgery. I've had the opportunity to see this system evolve from early development through clinical trials and I believe it will make a meaningful difference for both surgeons and patients," said Erik Wilson, M.D., Chief of minimally invasive and elective general surgery at UTHealth Houston, director of bariatric surgery at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, and lead investigator for FORTE clinical study. "This kind of collaboration is essential to advancing robotic surgery, and I'm looking forward to bringing this next chapter to Memorial Hermann."
Johnson & Johnson will continue the commercial launch of OTTAVA with select customers in the U.S., focusing on early customer success while working in parallel to evaluate the platform in additional indications.
About the OTTAVA™ Robotic Surgical System
The OTTAVA™ Robotic Surgical System is the world's first U.S. FDA-authorized table-integrated soft-tissue robotic surgical system. OTTAVA combines a novel table-integrated architecture, software-enabled automation, next-generation robotic instrumentation and compatibility with the Polyphonic™ digital ecosystem. The system is designed to help hospitals expand operating room capacity, streamline clinical workflows and support surgical performance.
Learn more about the OTTAVA™ Robotic Surgical System online: https://ottava.jnjmedtech.com/
About Surgical Solutions from Johnson & Johnson MedTech
Across Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the world's most complex and pervasive health challenges. For over 100 years, we have helped advance surgical care through our innovative portfolio across wound closure, adjunctive hemostats, surgical stapling and instruments, robotics and digital solutions. Together, with clinicians and healthcare experts around the world we are progressing what's next in surgery to better solve patient needs in metabolic and cardiovascular disease, cancer, and aesthetics and reconstruction. For more, visit https://www.jnjmedtech.com/en-US/ .
About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopaedics, surgery and vision solutions at https://www.jnjmedtech.com/en-US/ . Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn.
Ethicon, Inc. is a Johnson & Johnson company.
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to the OTTAVA Robotic Surgical System. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and global health care reforms and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
*Dr. Wilson is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson.
Source: Johnson & Johnson
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