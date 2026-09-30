Bullish on Silver, Now it's Time to Execute | Endeavour Silver's Dan Dickson
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Endeavour Silver's Dan Dickson provides updates on the company's three producing mines and other assets.
Dan Dickson of Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) shares his thoughts on silver supply and demand, as well as how his company is working to capitalize on the improved price.
"I'm bullish on silver, (and) I'm bullish on how people are going to invest in silver over the next little bit," he commented during the interview.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.