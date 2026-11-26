(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - November 26, 2026 (TSXV: PINN, OTCQB: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remainder of assay results from the underground delineation drilling program at the historic Pinos Cuates mine at the Potrero property in Durango, Mexico (see Figures 1 and 2). The drilling at Pinos Cuates comprised 1,452.20 metres in 73 holes as part of a larger 108-hole program centered on the three historic mines. In addition, results from the smaller La Dura mine and initial holes at the Dos de Mayo mine are reported. Not only do the results continue to display the high-grade nature of gold-silver mineralization but true widths up to 5.75 metres are now being demonstrated.
Highlights
-
Follow-up drilling on the high-grade zone intercepted by holes EPUG26035 and EPUG26068 returned 7.18 g/t Au and 165 g/t Ag over 5.90 metres (true width of 4.33 metres) in hole EPUG26080
-
Testing the down-dip continuation of mineralization previously intersected in holes EPUG26030, 31 and 32, hole EPUG26083 returned 8.10 g/t Au and 62 g/t Ag over 4.39 metres (TW of 4.12 m), including 37.8 g/t Au and 137 g/t Ag over 0.80 metres(TW of 0.75 m) and hole EPUG26084 returned 4.38 g/t Au and 57 g/t Ag over 6.12 metres (TW of 5.75 m)
-
The highest-grade channel sample of 85 g/t Au and 520 g/t Ag over 0.5 metres (see Pinnacle news release of July 22, 2025) was confirmed with hole EPUG26085, which returned 30.70 g/t Au and 494 g/t Ag over 0.71 metres (TW of 0.39 m) within 4.87 metres (TW of 3.73 m) grading 8.99 g/t Au and 222 g/t Ag
-
Six holes, for 207.5 metres were drilled at La Dura mine and included 3.37 g/t Au and 214 g/t Ag over 0.55 metres and 4.06 g/t Au and 225 g/t Ag over 0.49 metres
-
Seven holes were drilled from the portal at the Dos de Mayo mine, for 368.5 metres, highlighted by 5.39 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag over 2.90 metres (TW of 2.54 m).
"Not only do the latest results from the Pinos Cuates mine continue to display the high-grade nature of the gold-silver mineralization here, but the follow-up holes have been able to establish significant true widths of up to 5.75 metres in certain areas," stated Robert Archer, President and CEO of Pinnacle. "This will be important in determining a mineral inventory, and in subsequent mine planning and stope development."
Figure 1: Location of the historic mine workings on the Dos de Mayo vein system
Figure 2: Longitudinal section of the three historic mines and underground drilling to date on the Dos de Mayo vein system
Ten holes were drilled at the Pinos Cuates portals (entrances) for logistical reasons and the balance were drilled inside the underground workings on the Main and Upper Levels (see Table 1 and Figures 2-5). Early in the program, six holes were also drilled at La Dura portals and seven at Dos de Mayo portals.
As announced on August 18, 2026 and September 9, 2026, holes EPUG26035 and EPUG26068 were drilled horizontally and up-dip, respectively, along the Dos de Mayo vein to test the continuity of the gold-silver mineralization. In doing so, hole EPUG26035 intersected a 13.18 metre core length assaying 9.69 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and 143 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag) and hole EPUG26068 intersected 6.19 g/t Au and 90 g/t Ag over a core length of 10.89 metres (see Figure 3). Both holes contained visible gold and silver sulphides, with individual sample grades exceeding 50 g/t Au.
The objective of follow-up holes EPUG26080, 81 and 82 was to cut the vein structure obliquely at various elevations while allowing for the calculation of its thickness. Fine grained visible gold was observed in drill hole EPUG26080, though in a smaller amount than in drill hole EPUG26035, and returned 7.18 g/t Au and 165 g/t Ag over 5.90 metres (true width of 4.33 metres), including 14.1 g/t Au and 202 g/t Ag over 2.00 metres. In drill hole EPUG26081, the presence of small bands of gray quartz was reported, with a grade of 2.18 g/t Au and 61 g/t Ag over 7.30 metres (true width of 4.33 metres). In drill hole EPUG26082, the most notable feature observed was colloform quartz within the breccia matrix, with grades of less than 1.0 g/t Au, implying the down-dip extent of this zone at this location. This zone remains open along strike to the northwest and will be tested with the surface drill.
Figure 3: Plan map (left) and section (right) of follow-up holes EPUG26080-82
Testing the down-dip continuation of mineralization previously intersected in holes EPUG26030 to 33 between the Upper and Main Levels of the mine (see Figure 4), hole EPUG26083 returned 8.10 g/t Au and 62 g/t Ag over 4.39 metres (TW of 4.12 m), including 37.8 g/t Au and 137 g/t Ag over 0.80 metres (TW of 0.75 m) and hole EPUG26084 returned 4.38 g/t Au and 57 g/t Ag over 6.12 metres (TW of 5.75 m).
Figure 4: Plan map (left) and cross-section (right) of follow-up holes EPUG26083 and EPUG26084
The highest-grade channel sample of 85 g/t Au and 520 g/t Ag over 0.5 metres, part of a composite channel sample averaging 50.3 g/t Au and 269 g/t Ag over 1.7 metres (see Pinnacle news release of July 22, 2025), was confirmed with hole EPUG26085, which returned 30.70 g/t Au and 494 g/t Ag over 0.71 metres (TW of 0.39 m) within 4.87 metres (TW of 3.73 m) grading 8.99 g/t Au and 222 g/t Ag (see Figure 5). The down-dip extension of this zone was confirmed, albeit with diminished grades, in hole EPUG26003, which returned 1.84 g/t Au and 39 g/t Ag over 5.53 metres (TW of 4.03 m), including 4.58 g/t Au and 62 g/t Ag over 1.90 metres (TW of 1.38 m).
Figure 5: Plan map (left) and section (right) of follow-up holes EPUG26003 and EPUG26085
Six holes, for 207.5 metres, were drilled at La Dura mine and included 3.37 g/t Au and 214 g/t Ag over 0.55 metres and 4.06 g/t Au and 225 g/t Ag over 0.49 metres (see Table 1).
Seven holes were drilled from the portal at the Dos de Mayo mine, for 368.5 metres, highlighted by 5.39 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag over 2.90 metres and 3.76 g/t Au and 10 g/t Ag g/t Ag over 0.40 metres (see Table 1).
As previously reported, the best assay results to date are associated with zones of strong silicification and oxidation with veinlets and fragments of dark gray to black quartz, which commonly occur within the centre of the breccia vein. It has been observed that higher grade material can sometimes be surrounded by a halo of lower grade material.
The underground drilling at Dos de Mayo is now almost complete and further results will be reported when all are received. Future surface drilling, now permitted and planned for Q1 2027, will fill in some of the gaps between the three historic mines that could not be reached with the underground drill in addition to testing up and down dip and along strike to the northwest on the Dos de Mayo vein. Other mineralized veins such as El Capulin and La Estrella will also be drilled for the first time ever. The combined results will then be used to generate an internal resource estimate that will, in turn, be used to develop a preliminary mine plan.
Table 1: Highlights of drill hole intercepts from underground drilling (Holes not listed below returned assay results below 1.0 g/t Au)
|
Hole ID
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Length
|
Area
|
From
|
To
|
Core Length
|
Est. TW
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
EPUG26001
|
265
|
-45
|
36.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Portal
|
10.81
|
20.15
|
9.34
|
8.35
|
1.10
|
29
|
including
|
14.29
|
16.94
|
2.65
|
2.37
|
2.66
|
52
|
EPUG26003
|
195
|
-45
|
45.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Portal
|
17.07
|
22.60
|
5.53
|
4.03
|
1.84
|
39
|
including
|
20.70
|
22.60
|
1.90
|
1.38
|
4.58
|
62
|
EPUG26005
|
230
|
-45
|
20.00
|
La Dura 2
|
6.75
|
9.00
|
2.25
|
2.13
|
1.35
|
266
|
including
|
7.37
|
7.92
|
0.55
|
0.47
|
3.37
|
214
|
EPUG26008
|
230
|
-45
|
51.00
|
La Dura
|
30.15
|
32.44
|
2.29
|
2.23
|
1.03
|
57
|
including
|
30.15
|
30.64
|
0.49
|
0.47
|
4.06
|
225
|
EPUG26009
|
230
|
-60
|
55.50
|
La Dura
|
35.65
|
39.00
|
3.35
|
3.27
|
1.29
|
128
|
EPUG26011
|0
|
-90
|
60.00
|
Dos de Mayo
|
34.50
|
36.00
|
1.50
|
1.20
|
1.54
|
22
|
EPUG26012
|
230
|
-55
|
20.00
|
Dos de Mayo
|
6.40
|
9.30
|
2.90
|
2.54
|
5.39
|
73
|
EPUG26013
|
230
|
-75
|
38.00
|
Dos de Mayo
|
9.00
|
12.00
|
3.00
|
2.05
|
1.58
|
38
|
EPUG26014
|0
|
-90
|
51.00
|
Dos de Mayo
|
11.65
|
15.26
|
3.61
|
1.75
|
1.72
|
29
|
EPUG26015
|
220
|
-50
|
70.00
|
Dos de Mayo
|
55.80
|
58.50
|
2.70
|
2.52
|
1.96
|
21
|
EPUG26016
|
220
|
-75
|
94.50
|
Dos de Mayo
|
67.50
|
67.90
|
0.40
|
0.27
|
3.76
|
10
|
EPUG26019
|
50
|
-70
|
20.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
15.75
|
16.50
|
0.75
|
0.49
|
1.95
|
36
|
EPUG26021
|
230
|
+45
|
28.50
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
12.00
|
13.50
|
1.50
|
1.36
|
4.48
|
28
|
and
|
27.00
|
28.50
|
1.50
|
1.36
|
3.26
|
5
|
EPUG26023
|
185
|0
|
21.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
4.90
|
9.76
|
4.86
|
Along strike
|
1.27
|
9
|
including
|
4.90
|
6.00
|
1.10
|
Along strike
|
3.01
|
9
|
EPUG26025
|
145
|0
|
21.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
16.50
|
19.50
|
3.00
|
Along strike
|
1.06
|
17
|
EPUG26026
|
125
|
-60
|
25.50
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
1.50
|
3.00
|
1.50
|
Along strike
|
1.73
|
42
|
and
|
9.00
|
10.50
|
1.50
|
Along strike
|
9.54
|
134
|
EPUG26029
|
50
|
-70
|
45.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
10.50
|
11.70
|
1.20
|
0.91
|
2.67
|
58
|
and
|
24.97
|
28.94
|
3.97
|
3.01
|
1.05
|
29
|
and
|
43.50
|
44.00
|
0.50
|
0.37
|
10.20
|
208
|
EPUG26030
|
230
|0
|
10.50
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
0.00
|
3.92
|
3.92
|
3.40
|
1.07
|
31
|
EPUG26031
|
230
|
+40
|
18.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
6.98
|
8.48
|
1.50
|
1.46
|
1.64
|
11
|
EPUG26032
|
230
|
-45
|
10.50
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
0.00
|
4.50
|
4.50
|
4.30
|
0.93
|
51
|
and
|
8.18
|
8.80
|
0.62
|
0.58
|
1.60
|
7
|
EPUG26033
|
275
|0
|
10.50
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
0.00
|
5.62
|
5.62
|
Along strike
|
3.16
|
52
|
including
|
3.52
|
5.62
|
2.10
|
Along strike
|
6.93
|
94
|
EPUG26035
|
320
|0
|
28.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
0.45
|
3.75
|
3.30
|
Along strike
|
1.41
|
69
|
and
|
7.82
|
21.00
|
13.18
|
Along strike
|
9.69
|
143
|
including
|
15.90
|
16.97
|
1.07
|
Along strike
|
59.20
|
424
|
EPUG26036
|
195
|
+45
|
10.50
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
1.50
|
7.50
|
6.00
|
Along strike
|
1.26
|
93
|
EPUG26037
|
175
|
-65
|
15.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Level
|
1.50
|
8.35
|
6.85
|
Along strike
|
3.03
|
72
|
EPUG26038
|
235
|0
|
9.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
0.00
|
2.10
|
2.10
|
1.81
|
1.42
|
12
|
EPUG26039
|
230
|
-45
|
12.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
1.41
|
1.83
|
0.42
|
0.40
|
1.10
|
1
|
EPUG26042
|
160
|
-60
|
33.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
0.00
|
5.15
|
5.15
|
Along strike
|
1.37
|
27
|
EPUG26043
|
-90
|
10.50
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
3.90
|
5.18
|
1.28
|
0.64
|
4.99
|
93
|
EPUG26044
|
230
|0
|
12.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
3.93
|
4.89
|
0.96
|
0.83
|
2.16
|
44
|
EPUG26045
|
230
|
45
|
48.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
8.56
|
12.00
|
3.44
|
0.89
|
1.40
|
37
|
and
|
15.50
|
17.55
|
2.05
|
0.53
|
1.11
|
18
|
and
|
37.54
|
39.00
|
1.46
|
0.37
|
1.71
|
1
|
EPUG26050
|
255
|
65
|
15.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
10.50
|
15.00
|
4.50
|
Along strike
|
3.30
|
124
|
EPUG26051
|
215
|
65
|
24.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
18.90
|
19.65
|
0.75
|
Along strike
|
1.20
|
162
|
and
|
21.83
|
24.00
|
2.17
|
Along strike
|
2.37
|
88
|
EPUG26052
|
345
|
-45
|
21.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
4.50
|
11.88
|
7.38
|
Along strike
|
1.34
|
24
|
EPUG26053
|
345
|
-70
|
19.50
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
7.94
|
10.50
|
2.56
|
Along strike
|
1.46
|
6
|
EPUG26055
|
230
|
45
|
40.50
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
24.68
|
25.50
|
0.82
|
0.14
|
6.01
|
7
|
EPUG26060
|
230
|0
|
15.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
3.73
|
8.16
|
4.43
|
3.87
|
2.04
|
30
|
EPUG26061
|
230
|
-50
|
15.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
0.00
|
5.82
|
5.82
|
5.39
|
2.63
|
58
|
and
|
12.90
|
15.00
|
2.10
|
1.94
|
1.48
|
2
|
EPUG26062
|
230
|
45
|
30.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
10.02
|
13.50
|
3.48
|
0.95
|
1.13
|
35
|
and
|
15.95
|
17.62
|
1.67
|
0.46
|
1.27
|
26
|
and
|
21.00
|
24.60
|
3.60
|
0.99
|
0.97
|
22
|
EPUG26065
|
170
|
50
|
19.50
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
16.14
|
18.00
|
1.86
|
Along strike
|
2.66
|
86
|
EPUG26066
|
230
|0
|
15.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
0.00
|
6.00
|
6.00
|
5.29
|
1.26
|
41
|
EPUG26067
|
230
|
-45
|
15.00
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
3.48
|
5.67
|
2.19
|
0.64
|
1.23
|
42
|
EPUG26068
|
230
|
45
|
25.50
|
Pinos Cuates Main Level
|
8.34
|
19.22
|
10.88
|
Along strike
|
6.19
|
90
|
including
|
12.30
|
12.71
|
0.41
|
Along strike
|
58.20
|
631
|
and
|
15.51
|
17.68
|
2.17
|
Along strike
|
8.97
|
79
|
EPUG26080
|
275
|
-10
|
36.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Portal
|
19.00
|
24.90
|
5.90
|
4.33
|
7.18
|
165
|
including
|
22.00
|
24.00
|
2.00
|
1.46
|
14.1
|
202
|
EPUG26081
|
275
|
-25
|
30.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Portal
|
16.70
|
24.00
|
7.30
|
5.77
|
2.18
|
61
|
EPUG26083
|
230
|
-10
|
30.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Portal
|
16.43
|
20.82
|
4.39
|
4.12
|
8.10
|
62
|
including
|
19.07
|
19.87
|
0.80
|
0.75
|
37.80
|
137
|
EPUG26084
|
230
|
-45
|
30.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Portal
|
15.00
|
21.12
|
6.12
|
5.75
|
4.38
|
57
|
EPUG26085
|
195
|
-15
|
36.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Portal
|
18.23
|
23.10
|
4.87
|
3.73
|
8.99
|
222
|
including
|
20.29
|
21.00
|
0.71
|
0.39
|
30.70
|
494
|
and
|
27.00
|
28.04
|
1.04
|
0.58
|
1.20
|
21
|
EPUG26086
|
176
|
-30
|
45.00
|
Pinos Cuates Upper Portal
|
28.68
|
30.00
|
1.32
|
0.74
|
3.30
|
36
|
and
|
40.50
|
42.00
|
1.50
|
0.85
|
3.83
|
1
QA/QC
The technical results contained in this news release have been reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Pinnacle has implemented industry standard practices for sample preparation, security and analysis given the stage of the Project. This has included common industry QA/QC procedures to monitor the quality of the assay database, including inserting certified reference material samples and blank samples into sample batches on a predetermined frequency basis.
Chip channel sampling was completed across exposed mineralized structures using a hammer and maul. The protocol for sample lengths established that they were not longer than two metres or shorter than 0.3 metres. The veins tend to be steeply dipping to vertical, and so these samples are reasonably close to representing the true widths of the structures. Samples were collected along the structural strike or oblique to the main structural trend.
The sampling and assay data from the core sampling and reporting are monitored through a QAQC program designed according to best industry practice. Samples from HQ and NQ sized drill core are selected by Pinnacle geologists and cut into halves with a diamond saw at the project site. Half of the core is retained at the site for reference purposes. Sample intervals vary from 0.2 to 1.5 metres in length for HQ core, and from 0.35 to 1.5 metres for NQ cores, with samples being selected to honour geological contacts.
All samples were bagged in pre-numbered plastic bags; each bag had a numbered tag inside and were tied off with adhesive tape and then bulk bagged in rice bags in batches not to exceed 40 kg. They were then numbered, and batch bags were tied off with plastic ties and delivered directly to the SGS laboratory facility in Durango, Mexico for preparation and analysis. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017. All Samples were delivered in person by the contract geologist who conducted the sampling under the supervision of the QP.
SGS sample preparation code G_PRP89 including weight determination, crushing, drying, splitting, and pulverizing was used following industry best practices where all samples were crushed to 75% less than 2 mm, riffle split off 250 g, pulverized split to >85% passing 75 microns (μm). All samples were analyzed for gold using code GA_FAA30V5 with a Fire Assay determination on 30g samples with an Atomic Absorption Spectography finish. An ICP-OES analysis package (Inductively Coupled Plasma – Optical Emission Spectrometry) including 33 elements and 4-acid digestion was performed (code GE_ICP40Q12) to determine Ag, Zn, Pb, Cu and other elements.
Qualified Person
Mr. Jorge Ortega, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the author of the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Potrero Project, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.
About the Potrero Property
El Potrero is located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental of western Mexico and lies within 35 kilometres of four operating mines, including the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Ciénega Mine (Fresnillo), the 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto Mine (Luca Mining) and the 250 tpd Topia Mine (Guanajuato Silver).
High-grade gold-silver mineralization occurs in a low sulphidation epithermal breccia vein system hosted within andesites of the Lower Volcanic Series and has three historic mines along a 500 metre strike length. The property has been in private hands for almost 40 years and has never been systematically explored by modern methods, leaving significant exploration potential.
A previously operational 100 tpd plant on site can be refurbished / rebuilt and historic underground mine workings rehabilitated at relatively low cost in order to achieve near-term production once permits are in place. The property is road accessible with a power line within three kilometres.
Pinnacle will earn an initial 50% interest immediately upon commencing production. The goal will then be to generate sufficient cash flow with which to further develop the project and increase the Company's ownership to 100% subject to a 2% NSR.
About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.
Pinnacle is focused on the development of precious metals projects in the Americas. The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon. With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.
Signed: "Robert A. Archer"
President & CEO
For further information contact:
Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Tel.: +1 (236) 455 – 3238
Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com
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