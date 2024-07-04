Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that it is seeking to raise up to $6.7 million (Capital Raise), with total firm commitments of $4.1 million, to allow Jindalee to progress work at the Company’s McDermitt Lithium Project (McDermitt, Project), which hosts the largest lithium deposit in the USA1 (Table 1).

  • Jindalee is seeking to raise $6.7 million, through a combination of a Placement, Entitlement Issue and Convertible Notes, with the potential to raise up to a further $9.0 million in Convertible Notes. Total firm commitments of $4.1 million
  • Firm commitments for a Placement to raise gross proceeds of approximately $0.6 million from institutional investors, directors and management, at an issue price of $0.30 per share, including a $0.5 million commitment from Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II, LP and other funds managed by US-based C/M Capital Partners, LP (Mercer Street)
  • Opportunity for eligible shareholders to participate via a non-renounceable Entitlement Issue on a 1 for 6 basis to raise up to approximately A$3.1 million on the same terms as the Placement
  • Strong support indicated from directors and management in the Entitlement Issue with pre- commitments received for approximately A$0.5 million
  • Every two shares under the Placement and Entitlement Issue will be accompanied by two free- attaching options in total (one ‘Short Term Option’ and one ‘Long Term Option’), with Placement options subject to shareholder approval
  • Funding facility of up to $12 million via Convertible Securities received from Mercer Street with an initial tranche of $3.0 million ($1.5 million of which is subject to shareholder approval) and additional potential funding of up to $9.0 million by mutual agreement
  • Funds to be directed to deliver value optimisation opportunities in the McDermitt PFS, which are expected to improve capital intensity and operating costs (versus initial PFS scope) and provide runway to achieve several key value catalysts in H2 2024, including the optimised PFS and potential for non-dilutive US government grant funding
The Capital Raise consists of three elements:
  • a placement of approximately $0.6 million to institutional investors, directors and management at $0.30 per fully paid ordinary share (Share) with Attaching Options (Placement);
  • a non-renounceable rights issue to existing shareholders on a 1 for 6 basis at $0.30 per Share with Attaching Options pursuant to a prospectus (Prospectus), to raise up to approximately $3.1 million (Entitlement Issue); and
  • a funding facility including:
    • $3.0 million investment for Convertible Notes, with $1.5m advanced on closing with a further $1.5 million investment subject to shareholder approval
    • Additional potential funding of up to $9 million for Convertible Notes

Further details in relation to the Placement, Entitlement Issue and Convertible Notes are available in Schedules 2 and 3.

Support from US Institutional Investors, Board and management

US-based fund manager C/M Capital Partners LP, as manager of Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II, LP and other funds (together, Mercer Street) have agreed to provide the Company with a $0.5 million equity investment via the Placement.

The Company has also entered into a funding facility with Mercer Street of up to $12 million. Mercer Street will fund an initial Convertible Note tranche of $3.0 million ($1.5 million of which is subject to shareholder approval). In addition, Mercer Street may fund optional further tranches of up to $9.0 million by mutual agreement and subject to shareholder approval or the Company having available placement capacity, demonstrating the value Mercer Street sees in the long-term prospects of Jindalee and its flagship McDermitt Lithium Project.

Furthermore, Jindalee has secured formal commitments from directors and management, including from Mr Lindsay Dudfield (Executive Director and largest shareholder), totalling minimum subscriptions of approximately $0.6 million in the Placement and Entitlement Issue. Director participation in the Placement will be subject to shareholder approval.

Use of Proceeds

Funds raised pursuant to the Capital Raise, will be applied as follows:

  • Completion of the McDermitt Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) with the incorporation of new value optimisation opportunities, which are expected to improve capital intensity, operating costs and production outcomes vs the initial scope of PFS (see Schedule 1 for further details);
  • Continuing US activities including baseline studies, permitting and stakeholder engagement; and
  • Corporate costs, general working capital and costs associated with the Capital Raise.

Upcoming Value Catalysts

Jindalee has continued to progress McDermitt throughout 2024, with the Capital Raise to allow the Company to execute on several potential value catalysts in the second half of CY2024. These include:

  • Tribal Agreements (Q3)
  • US Government technical cooperation agreement (Q3)
  • Production of battery grade lithium carbonate from test work (Q3)
  • Update on POSCO test work currently underway in Korea (Q3)
  • Completion of optimised McDermitt PFS (Q4)
  • Potential award decision for non-dilutive US Government grant funding (Q3/Q4)
  • Commence strategic partnership/investment process (Q4)

Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented:

“We are very pleased to have secured the support of Mercer Street as a long-term funding partner, alongside the continued backing of our existing shareholders. We firmly believe that the funding initiatives announced today will support Jindalee’s work programs for the foreseeable future. This funding will enable us to deliver several key value catalysts in the second half of 2024, including the optimised McDermitt PFS and a potential award decision for US Government grant funding.

Additionally, we are excited by the value optimisation opportunities at McDermitt, which are underpinned by our recent metallurgical test-work which yielded better than expected results. Our goal is to reduce capital intensity and operating costs, thereby improving early returns while still delivering a multi-decade production outlook for battery-grade carbonate, from what we believe is an emerging top-tier, generational asset. We are committed to incorporating these opportunities into the PFS and look forward to sharing the outcomes later this year.”

Mercer Street’s Managing Partner Jonathan Juchno added:

“Mercer Street is pleased to support Jindalee Lithium. We see a significant value disconnect between Jindalee's current market valuation and the strategic potential of the McDermitt Lithium Project. With strong long-term prospects for the lithium market as the US builds out its battery value chain, we are confident in the Jindalee team's ability to advance the Project through key milestones expected in the coming months."


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee Lithium


European Lithium Limited

Obeikan Group Executes Shareholder Agreement for Hydroxide Plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company), is pleased to announce that Obeikan Group for Investment Company (Obeikan Group) has executed the Shareholders Agreement.

Cleantech Lithium

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure.

Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Cleantech Lithium

New Bridging Loan and Termination of Convertible Loan Notes

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce it has secured commitments from a number of investors (including existing shareholders) to raise gross proceeds of approximately A$4 million (approximately £2.1 million) through the issue of loan notes (the "Loan Notes"). In addition, the Company announces that on 28 June 2024 it has terminated the £1 million convertible loan notes (the "CLNs"), details of which were announced on 22 April 2024.

Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of JLL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Lithium-ion batteries.

SQM Pilot Testing DLE Technologies, Plans to Choose One or More by 2025

SQM (NYSE:SQM) plans to choose one or more direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies by next year.

The decision, confirmed by Carlos Diaz, SQM's lithium division head, at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, held in Las Vegas from June 24 to 27, comes as part of a broader effort to expand production of lithium, a crucial metal for electric vehicle batteries, in the Salar de Atacama region.

"We would like to have multiple (DLE) solutions," Reuters quotes Diaz as saying. "It's difficult to choose one that is going to fit and be suitable for all kinds of different chemicals that can be in different types of brine."

