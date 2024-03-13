Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Profitable revenue growth of 23.5% in 2023 demonstrates successful execution of global strategy;
Canadian consumer consumption reaches record levels in Q4

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.

"2023 was a reflection of success on our strategic journey to become a global vitamin, mineral, and supplement leader," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "We drove growth across all our major markets and business units while successfully completing our 2022 U.S. acquisition integration and taking ownership of the full value chain in China.

"Today, over 40% of our branded revenue is derived outside of Canada, more than double the percentage it was just three years ago. While we continue to expand our leadership position in our domestic market, the success of this diversification strategy positions us as a very different company, with key growth strategies and investment choices tailored for the unique attributes of key markets, globally.

�We are entering 2024 from a position of strength strategically, operationally, and financially. To harness the full potential of the evolving needs of engaged consumers and significant industry growth tailwinds, we will continue to prioritize investment in demand generation, innovation, and distribution in all our major markets, while investing aggressively to grow our brands in the U.S. and China, building on the momentum we have coming out of 2023. Looking forward, we are confident in our ability to deliver superior organic growth across all key markets in 2024, while expanding margins within each distinctive business unit and delivering accretive earnings per share in the years ahead."

Fiscal 2023 Performance Highlights

  • Expanded leadership position in Canada driven by strong dollar and unit consumption growth outpacing the market, despite some customer level inventory burn; consumers continued to interact with the Company's immune products and increase their purchases across foundational health categories including, sleep, stress and energy
  • Successful implementation of the Company's growth strategy in the U.S. delivered approximately 17.4% pro forma revenue growth, driven by innovation and category growth, e-commerce expansion, and increased distribution
  • Delivered 45.1% pro forma RMB revenue growth in China as a result of the completion of the Company's acquisition of its former distributor's assets and strategic partnership with DCP Capital; established Jamieson's Chinese headquarters in Shanghai, with a team of more than 45 employees
  • Growth across International markets despite global volatility; consumer consumption trends began a return to historical levels in Eastern Europe
  • Finalized the Company's annual ESG reporting strategy and implemented a new environmental policy

Fourth Quarter Performance Highlights

  • Record-high consumer consumption and shipments drove increased market share in Canada despite retailer level inventory burn beyond expectation
  • Growth of the youtheory brand in the U.S led by strong demand for existing products, innovation and progress in e-commerce
  • Demand in China was further strengthened in cross border e-commerce with a strong 11/11 promotion window and expanded distribution in brick and mortar retail
  • Revenue growth in International was partially offset by volatility in the Middle East
  • Exited the quarter with a leverage ratio of approximately 2.1x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA with cash and available borrowings of over $200.0 million
  • Completed the Company's 2023 greenhouse gas inventory report for disclosure in the Company's first formal Impact Report in Q1 2024

Fourth Quarter Financial Performance Highlights (year-over year, unless otherwise noted)

  • Consolidated revenue increased by 14.3% to $220.4 million driven by 16.0% growth in Jamieson Brands and 7.0% growth in Strategic Partners
  • Gross profit increased $7.8 million to $79.0 million on higher revenues partially offset by the fair value amortization impact of acquisition-related inventories
  • Normalized gross profit margin was 37.1%, or 20 bps lower than last year largely due to sales mix; Gross profit margin 3 was 35.9% or 100 bps lower
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $1.8 million or 3.6% to $50.6 million, reflecting higher gross profit and higher marketing and infrastructure investments to expand the Company's footprint in China and to support youtheory innovation and channel growth; EBITDA 1 increased $5.3 million or 12.9% to $46.5 million
  • Adjusted net earnings 1 increased 6.9% to $28.6 million which included the impact of lower interest on reduced average borrowings; Net earnings increased to $24.0 million
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 was $0.67; Diluted earnings per share was $0.56
  • Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $20.4 million decreased by $8.7 million compared to Q4 2022 mainly due to investments in marketing, IT infrastructure costs and acquisition related costs
  • Cash generated in working capital of $5.7 million was $6.0 million lower than prior year, cash generated was impacted by the timing of vendor and income tax payments made
  • Net debt 1 at the end of the quarter was $288.1 million, or 22.9% lower than Q4 2022
  • As at December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $211.9 million in cash and available borrowings

Fourth Quarter Segment Highlights (year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

Jamieson Brands

  • Revenue increased 16.0% or $25.0 million to $181.0 million
    • Jamieson Canada increased 5.8% to $94.3 million, reflecting record consumption levels which outpaced shipments as retailers reduced inventories below typical levels
    • U.S. business (youtheory) was $55.0 million, increasing by 8.7% with growth across all channels driven by continued demand for existing products and successful innovations launched throughout the year
    • Jamieson China was $20.7 million, increasing 151.1% which reflects the seasonal impact of direct sales to consumers under the owned-distribution model beginning April 2023, while pro-forma growth on a local currency basis grew 91.6% driven by strong fourth quarter promotional plans and the successful launch with certain social media platforms through cross border e-commerce
    • Jamieson International was $11.1 million, increasing by 37.0% on a constant U.S. dollar basis, driven largely by growth in Europe
  • Gross profit increased $7.7 million to $73.1 million; normalized gross profit increased by $9.6 million
  • Gross profit margin 3 decreased by 150 bps; normalized gross profit margin decreased by 60 bps to 41.8% largely driven by sales mix as the Company continued to invest in accelerated growth in China and the U.S.
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased $1.6 million to $45.4 million reflecting direct investments in brand growth; Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 decreased by 300 bps to 25.1% due to lower gross profit margin as a result of the business unit mix as noted above, and higher SG&A as a percentage of revenue

Strategic Partners

  • Revenue grew 7.0% to $39.4 million, reflecting timing of shipments and remaining orders on the close-out of a customer account
  • Gross profit increased $0.1 million to $5.9 million; gross profit margin 3 decreased by 80 basis points to 15.1%, with production efficiencies and pricing being offset by customer mix
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $5.2 million representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 of 13.3%, lower by 40 bps

Fiscal 2023 Financial Performance Highlights (year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

  • Consolidated revenue increased 23.5% to $676.2 million driven by 25.5% growth in Jamieson Brands and 15.5% growth in Strategic Partners
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $14.3 million or 11.6% to $138.1 million
  • Net earnings were $46.0 million; Adjusted net earnings increased 1.4% to $66.1 million
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 was $1.55; Diluted earnings per share was $1.08

1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.
2 This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.
3 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook (year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

The Company is introducing its outlook for fiscal 2024 and anticipates the following:

  • Consolidated revenue of between $720.0 to $760.0 million, representing growth of 6.5% to 12.5% on another strong year of growth in Jamieson Brands, partially offset by a temporary decline in Strategic Partners
  • Jamieson Brands revenue of $615.0 to $650.0 million, or growth of between 12% and 18%, with approximately 47% coming from outside of Canada
    • Canada: Growth of 4.0% to 7.5%, including consumption growth, lower customer inventories and pricing;
    • U.S. business (youtheory): Growth of between 13% and 20%, building innovation and distribution on strong 2023 double digit growth momentum;
    • China: Growth of between 60% and 80%, building on strong double digit 2023 growth and a strategic decision to rapidly accelerate demand generating and branding building investment behind exceptional recent growth;
    • International: Growth of between 5% and 15% including consumption and expansion to new markets
  • Strategic Partners revenue of between $100.0 and $113.0 million, or 10% to 20% lower, driven by the impact of a 2023 customer transition partially offset by onboarding new opportunities
  • Adjusted EBITDA of between $138.0 to $144.0 million, or growth of up to ~4.5% with Jamieson Brands growth partially offset by a decline in Strategic Partners
  • Adjusted EBITDA margins to decline between 120 and 170 basis points due to increased investment in China and the U.S. to drive accelerated scale and the impact of segment mix
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.55 to $1.65, or growth of up to ~6.5%

Fiscal 2025 Outlook (year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

In fiscal 2025, the Company anticipates a return to low double-digit growth with Adjusted EBITDA of between $155.0 and 165.0 million. Profitability in 2025 is expected to be driven by growth in Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners volumes, manufacturing efficiencies, along with SG&A and marketing investments consistent with Jamieson Brands revenue growth rates.

For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2024 and 2025 outlook including guidance for the first quarter of 2024, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("2023 MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Dividend

On February 22, 2024, the Company announced that the board of directors declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • $0.19 per common share (+11.8% vs Q4 2022), or approximately $8.0 million in the aggregate
  • Paid on March 15, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024
  • The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada)

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's audited consolidated annual financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and related 2023 MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, March 13, 2024. To access:

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 consumer health brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and its outlook for its 2024 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2023 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the 2023 MD&A filed today, March 13, 2024. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the 2023 MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts

Three months ended Twelve months ended
December 31 December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

220,365

192,775

676,172

547,369

Cost of sales

141,338

121,586

442,613

349,031

Gross profit

79,027

71,189

233,559

198,338

Gross profit margin

35.9

%

36.9

%

34.5

%

36.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

42,300

32,768

140,304

110,239

Acquisition related adjustments

(7,863

)

-

(7,863

)

-

Share-based compensation

1,534

1,317

5,868

4,910

Earnings from operations

43,056

37,104

95,250

83,189

Operating margin

19.5

%

19.2

%

14.1

%

15.2

%

Foreign exchange loss

1,676

978

1,962

269

Interest expense and other financing costs

4,885

5,757

22,784

12,417

Accretion on preferred shares

1,965

-

4,833

-

Earnings before income taxes

34,530

30,369

65,671

70,503

Provision for income taxes

10,530

8,278

19,631

17,695

Net earnings

24,000

22,091

46,040

52,808

Net earnings attributable to:
Shareholders

24,407

22,091

47,882

52,808

Non-controlling interests

(407

)

-

(1,842

)

-

24,000

22,091

46,040

52,808

Adjusted net earnings

28,615

26,759

66,084

65,149

EBITDA

46,516

41,201

113,611

100,168

Adjusted EBITDA

50,628

48,871

138,063

123,761

Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.0

%

25.4

%

20.4

%

22.6

%

Weighted average number of shares
Basic

42,062,117

41,683,753

41,960,516

40,998,065

Diluted

42,766,299

42,817,044

42,650,501

42,116,350

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic, earnings per share

0.57

0.53

1.10

1.29

Diluted, earnings per share

0.56

0.52

1.08

1.25

Adjusted diluted, earnings per share

0.67

0.62

1.55

1.55

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

In thousands of Canadian dollars

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

Assets
Current assets
Cash

36,863

26,240

Accounts receivable

164,499

160,798

Inventories

182,456

154,488

Derivatives

3,707

6,580

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,335

4,298

392,860

352,404

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment

106,903

111,709

Goodwill

274,411

272,916

Intangible assets

366,521

367,205

Deferred income tax

2,879

3,029

Total assets

1,143,574

1,107,263

Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

135,520

142,566

Income taxes payable

2,263

7,387

Current portion of other long-term liabilities

7,546

4,852

145,329

154,805

Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt

325,000

400,000

Post-retirement benefits

1,078

929

Deferred income tax

60,532

58,007

Redeemable preferred shares

89,409

-

Other long-term liabilities

41,031

61,931

Total liabilities

662,379

675,672

Equity
Share capital

312,593

307,200

Warrants

14,705

-

Contributed surplus

19,089

17,115

Retained earnings

80,654

85,483

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,892

21,793

Total shareholders' equity

438,933

431,591

Non-controlling interests

42,262

-

Total equity

481,195

431,591

Total liabilities and equity

1,143,574

1,107,263

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non‑IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being "net earnings", "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being "gross profit", "SG&A", "earnings from operations", "cash flows from operating activities", and "long-term debt", respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non‑IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the " How we Assess the Performance of our Business " section of the 2023 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.

The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations, and net debt, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Segment Information

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted

Jamieson Brands
Three months ended
December 31

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

181,007

155,996

25,011

16.0

%

Gross profit

73,082

65,345

7,737

11.8

%

Amortization of fair value adjustments

2,621

793

1,828

230.5

%

Normalized gross profit

75,703

66,138

9,565

14.5

%

Gross profit margin

40.4

%

41.9

%

-

(1.5

%)

Normalized gross profit margin

41.8

%

42.4

%

-

(0.6

%)

Share-based compensation (1)

1,534

1,317

217

16.5

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

40,751

31,165

9,586

30.8

%

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)

(2,846

)

(3,165

)

319

10.1

%

IT system implementation (3)

(3,274

)

(1,417

)

(1,857

)

(131.1

%)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

34,631

26,583

8,048

30.3

%

Earnings from operations

38,660

32,863

5,797

17.6

%

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)

2,846

3,165

(319

)

(10.1

%)

IT system implementation (3)

3,274

1,417

1,857

131.1

%

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4)

2,621

793

1,828

230.5

%

Acquisition related purchase consideration and post-closing adjustments (5)

(7,863

)

-

(7,863

)

(100.0

%)

Normalized earnings from operations

39,538

38,238

1,300

3.4

%

Operating margin

21.4

%

21.1

%

-

0.3

%

Normalized operating margin

21.8

%

24.5

%

-

(2.7

%)

Adjusted EBITDA

45,404

43,832

1,572

3.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.1

%

28.1

%

-

(3.0

%)

Strategic Partners
Three months ended
December 31

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

39,358

36,779

2,579

7.0

%

Gross profit

5,945

5,844

101

1.7

%

Gross profit margin

15.1

%

15.9

%

-

(0.8

%)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,549

1,603

(54

)

(3.4

%)

Other

(24

)

-

(24

)

-

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

1,525

1,603

(78

)

(4.9

%)

Earnings from operations

4,396

4,241

155

3.7

%

Other

24

-

24

-

Normalized earnings from operations

4,420

4,241

179

4.2

%

Operating margin

11.2

%

11.5

%

-

(0.3

%)

Normalized operating margin

11.2

%

11.5

%

-

(0.3

%)

Adjusted EBITDA

5,224

5,039

185

3.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.3

%

13.7

%

-

(0.4

%)

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Segment Information (continued)

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted

Jamieson Brands
Twelve months ended
December 31

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

551,171

439,147

112,024

25.5

%

Gross profit

214,293

184,039

30,254

16.4

%

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4)

8,440

793

7,647

964.3

%

Normalized gross profit

222,733

184,832

37,901

20.5

%

Gross profit margin

38.9

%

41.9

%

-

(3.0

%)

Normalized gross profit margin

40.4

%

42.1

%

-

(1.7

%)

Share-based compensation (1)

5,868

4,910

958

19.5

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

133,951

103,996

29,955

28.8

%

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)

(8,385

)

(12,919

)

4,534

35.1

%

IT system implementation (3)

(7,743

)

(4,527

)

(3,216

)

(71.0

%)

Other

179

(127

)

306

240.9

%

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

118,002

86,423

31,579

36.5

%

Earnings from operations

82,337

75,133

7,204

9.6

%

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)

8,385

12,919

(4,534

)

(35.1

%)

IT system implementation (3)

7,743

4,527

3,216

71.0

%

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4)

8,440

793

7,647

964.3

%

Acquisition related purchase consideration and post-closing adjustments (5)

(7,863

)

-

(7,863

)

(100.0

%)

Other

(179

)

127

(306

)

(240.9

%)

Normalized earnings from operations

98,863

93,499

5,364

5.7

%

Operating margin

14.9

%

17.1

%

-

(2.2

%)

Normalized operating margin

17.9

%

21.3

%

-

(3.4

%)

Adjusted EBITDA

121,836

113,088

8,748

7.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.1

%

25.8

%

-

(3.7

%)

Strategic Partners
Twelve months ended
December 31

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

125,001

108,222

16,779

15.5

%

Gross profit

19,266

14,299

4,967

34.7

%

Gross profit margin

15.4

%

13.2

%

-

2.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,353

6,243

110

1.8

%

Other

(96

)

(48

)

(48

)

(100.0

%)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

6,257

6,195

62

1.0

%

Earnings from operations

12,913

8,056

4,857

60.3

%

Other

96

48

48

100.0

%

Normalized earnings from operations

13,009

8,104

4,905

60.5

%

Operating margin

10.3

%

7.4

%

-

2.9

%

Normalized operating margin

10.4

%

7.5

%

-

2.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA

16,227

10,673

5,554

52.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.0

%

9.9

%

-

3.1

%

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In thousands of Canadian dollars

Three months ended Twelve months ended
December 31 December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net earnings:

24,000

22,091

46,040

52,808

Add:
Provision for income taxes

10,530

8,278

19,631

17,695

Interest expense and other financing costs

4,885

5,757

22,784

12,417

Accretion on preferred shares

1,965

-

4,833

-

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

3,589

3,579

14,410

12,153

Amortization of intangible assets

1,547

1,496

5,913

5,095

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

46,516

41,201

113,611

100,168

Share-based compensation (1)

1,534

1,317

5,868

4,910

Foreign exchange loss

1,676

978

1,962

269

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)

2,846

3,165

8,385

12,919

IT system implementation (3)

3,274

1,417

7,743

4,527

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4)

2,621

793

8,440

793

Acquisition related purchase consideration and post-closing adjustments (5)

(7,863

)

-

(7,863

)

-

Other

24

-

(83

)

175

Adjusted EBITDA

50,628

48,871

138,063

123,761

Provision for income taxes

(10,530

)

(8,278

)

(19,631

)

(17,695

)

Interest expense and other financing costs

(4,885

)

(5,757

)

(22,784

)

(12,417

)

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

(3,589

)

(3,579

)

(14,410

)

(12,153

)

Amortization of intangible assets

(1,547

)

(1,496

)

(5,913

)

(5,095

)

Share-based compensation (6)

(1,411

)

(1,317

)

(5,458

)

(4,910

)

Tax deduction from vesting of certain share-based awards (7)

-

-

(1,022

)

(1,399

)

Tax effect of normalization adjustments

(51

)

(1,685

)

(2,761

)

(4,943

)

Adjusted net earnings

28,615

26,759

66,084

65,149

Three months ended Twelve months ended
December 31 December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross profit

79,027

71,189

233,559

198,338

Amortization of fair value adjustments

2,621

793

8,440

793

Normalized gross profit

81,648

71,982

241,999

199,131

Normalized gross profit margin

37.1

%

37.3

%

35.8

%

36.4

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

42,300

32,768

140,304

110,239

Acquisition and divestiture related costs

(2,846

)

(3,165

)

(8,385

)

(12,919

)

IT system implementation

(3,274

)

(1,417

)

(7,743

)

(4,527

)

Other

(24

)

-

83

(175

)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

36,156

28,186

124,259

92,618

Earnings from operations

43,056

37,104

95,250

83,189

Acquisition and divestiture related cost

2,846

3,165

8,385

12,919

IT system implementation

3,274

1,417

7,743

4,527

Amortization of fair value adjustments

2,621

793

8,440

793

Acquisition related purchase consideration and post-closing adjustments (5)

(7,863

)

-

(7,863

)

-

Other

24

-

(83

)

175

Normalized earnings from operations

43,958

42,479

111,872

101,603

Normalized operating margin

19.9

%

22.0

%

16.5

%

18.6

%

(1)

The Company's share-based compensation expense pertains to its long-term incentive plan ("LTIP" (refer to " Share-based compensation" ), with stock options, performance-based share unit ("PSU"), time-based restricted share unit ("RSU"), and deferred share unit ("DSU") expenses, along with associated payroll taxes.

(2)

Current period expense mainly pertains to legal, consulting and integration costs associated with the acquisition and integration of a former distributor partner in China on April 28, 2023, and the acquisition of youtheory in the U.S. on July 19, 2022.

(3)

Current period expense mainly pertains to development costs associated with IT system implementation to augment the Company's system infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to its cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.

(4)

This cost represents the post-closing amortization of the fair value increase of acquired inventories related to the April 28, 2023 transaction with a former distribution partner in China.

(5)

To adjust for the fair value of purchase consideration accounted for as compensation on the 2022 youtheory acquisition, net of post-acquisition working capital adjustments to reflect acquired liabilities.

(6)

Costs pertaining to LTIP, excluding PSUs granted to certain employees relating to business combinations.

(7)

The vesting of share-based compensation provides a tax benefit during the period in which the awards are settled.

Reconciliation of Net Debt

In thousands of Canadian dollars

($ in 000's)

As at December 31,

As at December 31,

2023

2022

Long-term debt

325,000

400,000

Cash

(36,863

)

(26,240

)

Net debt

288,137

373,760

Investor Relations and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-960-0052
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

