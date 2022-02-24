Pharmaceutical Investing News
Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.

Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results versus Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

  • Revenue increased 7.9% to $129.8 million;
  • Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 11.2%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 14.9% to $33.8 million;
  • Net earnings increased 31.1% to $20.2 million and Adjusted net earnings (1) increased 16.3% to $20.5 million; and
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.48, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) increased 16.7% to $0.49.

Highlights of Full Year 2021 Results versus Full Year 2020 Results

  • Revenue increased 11.7% to $451.0 million;
  • Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 8.5%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.8% to $100.1 million;
  • Net earnings increased 25.2% to $52.1 million and Adjusted net earnings increased 15.2% to $55.2 million; and
  • Diluted earnings per share were $1.25, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 13.8% to $1.32.

"We have reached a century of improving the world's health and wellness, and the power of our Jamieson brand continues to resonate strongly with consumers," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "Throughout 2021, we continued to put people first while focusing on operational excellence and leveraging our portfolio of high-quality, innovative products across multiple channels, globally. We closed out the year with another quarter of growth, including an 11% increase in branded revenue and a 15% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Our market leadership was bolstered by gains in our domestic segment fueling top-line growth, and we saw margin expansion behind increased operating efficiencies. I am thankful to the entire Jamieson Wellness team for delivering another full year of outstanding results as we met many pandemic-related challenges and hit a new milestone of $100 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

"As we look to the future and our leadership beyond this 100-year mark, underlying consumer demand for our products remains strong. This, combined with our strategic focus and track record of operational excellence gives us confidence in our ability to continue driving exceptional revenue and earnings growth. We have clear growth targets and recognize that we have a responsibility to achieve them in a way that is sustainable and equitable for our team members, consumers, stakeholders, and communities around the globe. We are extremely proud of the progress and improvements we made in our environmental, social and governance practices in 2021, and of our plans to build on them in 2022 and beyond. Along with the entire team at Jamieson Wellness, I am excited about our ability to impact positive change while delivering on our aggressive but achievable targets, and look forward to solidifying our brand leadership position for the next 100 years."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue increased 7.9% to $129.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $120.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 driven by 11.2% growth in Jamieson Brands, partially offset by a 1.9% decline in Strategic Partners.

Revenue in the Jamieson Brands segment increased by 11.2% or $10.1 million to $99.8 million. The Company's domestic branded sales increased by 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021, with strong point of purchase sales on an expanded consumer base and inventory replenishments to support seasonal promotional activities. The Company's international USD denominated revenue (3) increased by 14.1%, or 12.6% on a reported basis compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 led by continued growth in China, partially offset by strong replenishments earlier in the year to other regions.

Revenue in the Strategic Partners segment decreased by 1.9%, or $0.6 million to $30.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflecting earlier shipments and 37.3% growth realized in the first three quarters to smooth out the timing of production.

Gross profit increased by $6.9 million to $49.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 mainly driven by revenue growth and improved operating efficiencies. Normalized gross profit margin (2) increased by 150 basis points from 36.6% to 38.1%, reflecting margin improvements in both segments and the mix impact of proportionally higher sales in the Jamieson Brands segment. Normalized gross profit margin in the Jamieson Brands segment increased by 50 basis points from 44.8% to 45.3% due to volume driven efficiencies and cost recoveries, partially offset by ongoing operating costs associated with the Company's new third-party logistics model, elevated costs reflecting ongoing global supply chain challenges, sustained safety measures and increased business continuity costs. Gross profit margin (3) in Strategic Partners increased by 130 basis points from 12.9% to 14.2% mainly due to operational efficiencies.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by $0.9 million to $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Normalized SG&A expenses (1) increased $1.3 million to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to additional resources to support strategic initiatives and marketing investments.

Earnings from operations increased by $6.1 million, or 27.0%, to $28.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and operating margin (3) increased by 3.3% to 22.2% as a result of higher revenue and gross profit margins, along with lower fixed costs as a percentage of revenue. Normalized earnings from operations (1) increased by $4.2 million, or 16.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and normalized operating margin (2) was 22.4% compared with 20.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.9% to $33.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and adjusted EBITDA margin (2) was 26.0% compared with 24.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Interest expense and other financing costs remained consistent at $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $20.2 million compared with $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net earnings, which excludes all non-operating expenses and foreign exchange, increased by $2.9 million, or 16.3%, to $20.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net earnings excludes costs associated with foreign exchange loss, business integration, COVID-19 related costs, other non-operating earnings or expenses net of related tax effects. A quantitative reconciliation of reported net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and non-IFRS Adjusted net earnings is included in the table accompanying this release under the heading "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The Company generated $34.3 million in cash from operations during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations (1) of $24.5 million was $2.3 million higher due to increased earnings in the current quarter. Cash invested in working capital decreased by $13.3 million driven by favourable timing on the collection of receivables and accelerated inventory purchases realized in previous quarters. The Company's cash as at December 31, 2021 was $6.8 million compared with $1.2 million on December 31, 2020. The Company ended the quarter with approximately $132.7 million in cash and available operating lines and net debt of $142.4 million (1) .

Three months ended
December 31
($ in 000's, except as otherwise noted)

2021

2020

$ Change % Change
Cash, beginning of period

9,150

3,144

6,006

191.0%

Cash flows from (used in):
Operating activities

34,309

18,744

15,565

83.0%

Investing activities

(5,399)

(4,220)

(1,179)

(27.9%)

Financing activities

(31,285)

(16,502)

(14,783)

(89.6%)

Cash, end of period

6,775

1,166

5,609

481.0%

Cash flows from operating activities

34,309

18,744

15,565

83.0%

Net Change in non-cash working capital

(9,799)

3,464

(13,263)

(382.9%)

Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations

24,510

22,208

2,302

10.4%

($ in 000's, except as otherwise noted) As at December 31,
2021 		As at December 31,
2020
Long-term debt

149,125

149,058

Cash

(6,775)

(1,166)

Net debt

142,350

147,892

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is introducing its outlook for fiscal 2022 and anticipates revenue in a range of $474.0 to $491.0 million, which represents annual growth of 5.0% to 9.0%. The Company estimates Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $108.0 to $112.0 million and Adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.42 to $1.48.

This outlook reflects the following assumptions:

  • Jamieson Brands segment revenue growth of 6.0% to 10.0%, driven by the following:
    • Domestic branded revenue growth of 4.0% to 7.0%, reflecting strong consumer demand on a higher post-pandemic baseline and the impact of retail replenishment throughout 2021, and
    • International branded revenue growth of approximately 20.0% in U.S. dollars, while reported revenues in Canadian dollars may be impacted by foreign exchange volatility.
  • Strategic Partners segment revenue growth up to 5.0%.
  • Normalized SG&A expense increases of 5.0% to 8.0% from increased investments in international markets and our long-term growth opportunities in China.

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.
(2) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.
(3) This is a supplementary financial measure. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.

For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2022 outlook, including guidance for the first quarter of 2022, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("2021 MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Declaration of Fourth Quarter Dividend

On February 23, 2022, the board of directors of the Company declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.15 per common share, or approximately $6.1 million in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022. The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Board of Directors Transition

Today, the Company is announcing that David Williams, Chair of the Jamieson Wellness Board of Directors, has advised that he will not seek re-election at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Mr. Williams' retirement from the Board will take effect upon conclusion of the AGM. The Board has appointed Tim Penner to succeed Mr. Williams as Board Chair, following Mr. Penner's election at the AGM. "As Chair of the Board of Directors since the Company's IPO, I am proud of our accomplishments and thankful for the opportunity to contribute to the Company's powerful vision of improving the world's health and wellness. I am confident in Mr. Penner's ability to lead the Board and work with management and the entire Jamieson team to continue the Company's remarkable growth story."

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's audited consolidated annual financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and related 2021 MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, February 24, 2022. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-204-4368 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 5102700 and it will be available until Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1525514&tp_key=3e3ea4e1b3 . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions, the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information, please visit jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and its outlook for its 2022 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the 2021 MD&A filed today, February 24, 2022. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the 2021 MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts

Three months ended Twelve months ended
December 31 December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

129,838

120,369

451,032

403,661

Cost of sales

80,422

77,855

288,591

258,905

Gross profit

49,416

42,514

162,441

144,756

Gross profit margin

38.1%

35.3%

36.0%

35.9%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19,521

18,624

80,739

76,259

Share-based compensation

1,021

1,156

5,672

4,925

Earnings from operations

28,874

22,734

76,030

63,572

Operating margin

22.2%

18.9%

16.9%

15.7%

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

352

632

(92)

460

Other expenses

-

19

-

22

Interest expense and other financing costs

1,366

1,409

5,657

6,042

Income before income taxes

27,156

20,674

70,465

57,048

Provision for income taxes

6,966

5,269

18,383

15,450

Net earnings

20,190

15,405

52,082

41,598

Adjusted net earnings

20,489

17,614

55,217

47,948

EBITDA (1)

32,225

25,417

90,396

75,299

Adjusted EBITDA

33,771

29,383

100,096

87,985

Adjusted EBITDA margin

26.0%

24.4%

22.2%

21.8%

Weighted average number of shares
Basic

40,371,018

39,866,189

40,150,724

39,539,955

Diluted

41,921,765

41,487,349

41,680,934

41,160,341

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic, earnings per share

0.50

0.39

1.30

1.05

Diluted, earnings per share

0.48

0.37

1.25

1.01

Adjusted diluted, earnings per share

0.49

0.42

1.32

1.16

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.

Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In thousands of Canadian dollars

December 31,
2021 		December 31,
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash

6,775

1,166

Accounts receivable

104,186

97,951

Inventories

119,006

102,645

Derivatives

2,149

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,029

2,389

237,145

204,151

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment

96,977

83,796

Goodwill

122,975

122,975

Intangible assets

192,676

196,158

Deferred income tax

2,702

2,261

Total assets

652,475

609,341

Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

74,533

73,084

Income taxes payable

2,896

6,580

Derivatives

3,317

8,231

Current portion of other long-term liabilities

2,876

3,115

83,622

91,010

Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt

149,125

149,058

Post-retirement benefits

3,544

3,538

Deferred income tax

53,291

51,479

Other long-term liabilities

20,872

21,854

Total liabilities

310,454

316,939

Shareholders' equity
Share capital

268,214

255,795

Contributed surplus

14,786

12,986

Retained earnings

58,998

29,023

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

23

(5,402)

Total shareholders' equity

342,021

292,402

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

652,475

609,341

Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Segment Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted

Jamieson Brands

Three months ended
December 31

2021

2020

$ Change % Change
Revenue

99,784

89,733

10,051

11.2%

Gross profit

45,157

38,566

6,591

17.1%

Gross profit margin

45.3%

43.0%

-

2.3%

Normalized gross profit (1)

45,157

40,157

5,000

12.5%

Normalized gross profit margin

45.3%

44.8%

-

0.5%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

17,905

16,906

999

5.9%

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

17,781

16,369

1,412

8.6%

Share-based compensation

1,021

1,156

(135)

(11.7%)

Earnings from operations

26,231

20,504

5,727

27.9%

Operating margin

26.3%

22.9%

-

3.4%

Normalized earnings from operations

26,355

22,649

3,706

16.4%

Normalized operating margin

26.4%

25.2%

-

1.2%

Adjusted EBITDA

30,468

26,642

3,826

14.4%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.5%

29.7%

-

0.8%

Strategic Partners

Three months ended
December 31

2021

2020

$ Change % Change
Revenue

30,054

30,636

(582)

(1.9%)

Gross profit

4,259

3,948

311

7.9%

Gross profit margin

14.2%

12.9%

-

1.3%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,616

1,718

(102)

(5.9%)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

1,567

1,685

(118)

(7.0%)

Earnings from operations

2,643

2,230

413

18.5%

Operating margin

8.8%

7.3%

-

1.5%

Normalized earnings from operations

2,692

2,246

446

19.8%

Normalized operating margin

9.0%

7.3%

-

1.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

3,303

2,741

562

20.5%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.0%

8.9%

-

2.1%

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.

Jamieson Brands

Twelve months ended
December 31

2021

2020

$ Change % Change
Revenue

343,245

316,423

26,822

8.5%

Gross profit

148,371

133,861

14,510

10.8%

Gross profit margin

43.2%

42.3%

-

0.9%

Normalized gross profit

149,024

135,452

13,572

10.0%

Normalized gross profit margin

43.4%

42.8%

-

0.6%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

74,056

67,169

6,887

10.3%

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

70,854

64,227

6,627

10.3%

Share-based compensation

5,672

4,925

747

15.2%

Earnings from operations

68,643

61,767

6,876

11.1%

Operating margin

20.0%

19.5%

-

0.5%

Normalized earnings from operations

73,412

66,300

7,112

10.7%

Normalized operating margin

21.4%

21.0%

-

0.4%

Adjusted EBITDA

90,301

81,519

8,782

10.8%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

26.3%

25.8%

-

0.5%

Strategic Partners

Twelve months ended
December 31

2021

2020

$ Change % Change
Revenue

107,787

87,238

20,549

23.6%

Gross profit

14,070

10,895

3,175

29.1%

Gross profit margin

13.1%

12.5%

-

0.6%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,683

9,090

(2,407)

(26.5%)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

6,417

6,344

73

1.1%

Earnings from operations

7,387

1,805

5,582

309.3%

Operating margin

6.9%

2.1%

-

4.8%

Normalized earnings from operations

7,653

4,551

3,102

68.2%

Normalized operating margin

7.1%

5.2%

-

1.9%

Adjusted EBITDA

9,795

6,466

3,329

51.5%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.1%

7.4%

-

1.7%

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non‑IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin", "operating margin" and "USD denominated revenue", to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non‑IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the " How we Assess the Performance of our Business " section of the 2021 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.

The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In thousands of Canadian dollars

Three months ended Twelve months ended
December 31 December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net earnings

20,190

15,405

52,082

41,598

Add:
Provision for income taxes

6,966

5,269

18,383

15,450

Interest expense and other financing costs

1,366

1,409

5,657

6,042

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

2,629

2,336

10,006

8,260

Amortization of intangible assets

1,074

998

4,268

3,949

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

32,225

25,417

90,396

75,299

Add EBITDA adjustments:
Share-based compensation (1)

1,021

1,156

5,672

4,925

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

352

632

(92)

460

International market expansion

-

-

-

13

Business integration (2)

63

1,759

1,852

2,202

COVID-19 related costs (3)

72

402

2,409

5,064

Other (4)

38

17

(141)

22

Adjusted EBITDA

33,771

29,383

100,096

87,985

Provision for income taxes

(6,966)

(5,269)

(18,383)

(15,450)

Interest expense and other financing costs

(1,366)

(1,409)

(5,657)

(6,042)

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

(2,629)

(2,336)

(10,006)

(8,260)

Amortization of intangible assets

(1,074)

(998)

(4,268)

(3,949)

Share-based compensation (5)

(1,108)

(1,012)

(5,497)

(4,349)

Other

-

-

-

97

Tax effect of normalization adjustments

(139)

(745)

(1,068)

(2,084)

Adjusted net earnings

20,489

17,614

55,217

47,948

Three months ended Twelve months ended
December 31 December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross profit

49,416

42,514

162,441

144,756

Business integration (2)

-

1,472

653

1,472

COVID-19 related costs (3)

-

119

-

119

Normalized gross profit

49,416

44,105

163,094

146,347

Normalized gross profit margin

38.1%

36.6%

36.2%

36.3%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19,521

18,624

80,739

76,259

Business integration (2)

(63)

(287)

(1,200)

(730)

COVID-19 related costs (3)

(72)

(283)

(2,409)

(4,945)

International market expansion

-

-

-

(13)

Other (4)

(38)

-

141

-

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

19,348

18,054

77,271

70,571

Earnings from operations

28,874

22,734

76,030

63,572

Business integration (2)

63

1,759

1,853

2,202

COVID-19 related costs (3)

72

402

2,409

5,064

International market expansion

-

-

-

13

Share-based compensation (6)

-

-

914

-

Other (4)

38

-

(141)

-

Normalized earnings from operations

29,047

24,895

81,065

70,851

Normalized operating margin

22.4%

20.7%

18.0%

17.6%

(1)

The Company's share-based compensation expense pertains to its long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), with performance-based share units ("PSUs"), time-based restricted share units ("RSUs"), and deferred share units expenses, along with associated payroll taxes. Full year 2021 includes a one-time impact of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 relating to the acceleration of share-based compensation expense from future years in relation to the Company's CEO transition. Please refer to Note 16 in the Company's audited consolidated annual financial statements.

(2)

Expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 relate to system implementation costs while full year 2021 expenses mostly relate to start-up costs to complete the Company's transition to a third-party logistics model to make room for capacity expansion at its Twin Oaks and Scarborough distribution facilities. Prior year expenses included start-up costs of $1.5 million in the aforementioned third-party logistics transition. Remaining expenses pertained to the integration of the Company's operations and supply chain activities, along with a pre-existing contractual obligation, associated with the acquisition and subsequent integration of its acquired business, which terminated at the end of 2020.

(3)

The Company incurred costs related to COVID-19. These costs do not reflect the ongoing costs of operation and they have been adjusted for comparison purposes. The fourth quarter of 2021 includes costs primarily associated with additional safety measures at the Company's operating facilities, including the use of rapid testing to detect and prevent the risk of COVID-19 spread in its manufacturing facilities while full year 2021 also included shift premiums to essential Jamieson hourly staff who maintained production during government lockdowns, a voluntary two-week closure of its Scarborough facility to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread in the second quarter of 2021, and donations of vitamins and supplements to charitable organizations.

(4)

Full year 2021 consists primarily of a litigation settlement.

(5)

Costs pertaining to the Company's LTIP, net of $0.1 million in tax benefits realized on the vesting of certain share-based awards for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2021 excludes PSUs and RSUs granted to certain employees, and the acceleration of $0.9 million of share-based compensation expense from future years in relation to the Company's CEO transition, net of $1.0 million in tax benefits realized on the vesting of certain share-based awards.

(6)

Full year 2021 includes a one-time impact of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 relating to the acceleration of share-based compensation expense from future years in relation to the Company's CEO transition. Please refer to Note 16 in the Company's audited consolidated annual financial statements.

Investor and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

