Jamieson Wellness Inc. announced today that the Company has filed its management information circular and related materials for the annual meeting of shareholders of Jamieson Wellness to be held on May 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. virtually via live audio webcast. The Meeting Materials have been filed under Jamieson's profile on SEDAR and are also available on the Company's website.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (" Jamieson Wellness " or the " Company ") (TSX: JWEL) announced today that the Company has filed its management information circular (" Circular ") and related materials (together with the Circular, the " Meeting Materials ") for the annual meeting of shareholders (the " Shareholders ") of Jamieson Wellness to be held on May 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) virtually via live audio webcast at meetnow.globalMZ4D4RR (the " Meeting ").

The Meeting Materials have been filed under Jamieson's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.jamiesonwellness.com .

The Meeting Materials are being mailed to Shareholders to provide information about the business to be conducted at the Meeting, detailed instructions about how to vote shares and how to attend and participate at the Meeting. The Company encourages Shareholders to review the Meeting Materials before voting their shares.

Similar to last year, to proactively address the public health impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, to mitigate the risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, and to comply with any applicable public health restrictions limiting indoor events that may be in effect at the time of the Meeting, the Meeting will be held in a virtual only format.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. The Company also offers a variety of natural health solutions through its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Contact

For questions or assistance with the completion and delivery of proxy materials, please contact Jamieson Wellness' proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group
1.877.452.7184 toll-free in Canada
+1.416.304.0211 International
assistance@laurelhill.com


Primary Logo

Jamieson Wellness JWEL:CA Pharmaceutical Investing
JWEL:CA

 Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Expanded U.S. Emergency Use Authorization for an Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in Individuals Aged 50 Years and Older

  • FDA also authorizes second booster dose for individuals 12 years of age and older who have certain kinds of immunocompromise
  • Second booster dose is intended to offer increased protection against severe disease and hospitalization for individuals who are most vulnerable

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine to include a second booster dose in adults ages 50 years and older who have previously received a first booster of any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA also has authorized a second booster dose for individuals 12 years of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise and who have received a first booster dose of any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. The additional booster is to be administered at least four months after the first booster and is the same formulation and strength as prior Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005745/en/

Pfizer Announces Positive Top-line Results from Yearlong Phase 3 Trial of Etrasimod in Ulcerative Colitis, Underscoring Best-in-Class Potential

ELEVATE UC 52 met the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission at both weeks 12 and 52 and all key secondary endpoints

- Etrasimod demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous studies

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive top-line results from a second Phase 3 study of etrasimod, an investigational, oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in development for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The positive 12- and 52-week results from ELEVATE UC 52 follow the recent announcement of positive 12-week findings from the ELEVATE UC 12 trial on March 23.

In this 52-week study, also known as ELEVATE UC 52, etrasimod patients achieved statistically significant improvements in the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission at weeks 12 and 52 when compared to placebo. Statistically significant improvements were attained in all key secondary endpoints at both 12 and 52 weeks. Etrasimod demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous studies, including the Phase 2 OASIS trial.

The global Phase 3 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 433 UC patients who had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor therapy. Participants received etrasimod 2 mg or placebo once-daily. ELEVATE UC 52 utilized a treat-through design in which patients were eligible to continue with their randomized treatment independent of whether they reached the objective criteria of clinical response at week 12.

"For patients suffering with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, these most recent data further demonstrate the substantial potential benefits of this medicine and clearly confirm its ability to achieve significant induction of remission at 12 weeks and now clinical remission at week 52. These data underscore etrasimod's potential, if approved, as a best-in-class therapy," said Michael Corbo, Chief Development Officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer Global Product Development. "Etrasimod can potentially provide a new, once-daily, oral option with a rapid onset of action and without first dose titration. Further, we believe the treat-through design of the ELEVATE UC 52 study more accurately reflects a real-world treatment approach than the re-randomization design often used in UC clinical trials."

Full results from the studies will be submitted for future scientific publication and presentation. These data, along with results from ELEVATE UC 12 and the long-term extension from these two trials (ELEVATE UC OLE), are expected to form the basis for planned future regulatory filings. Pfizer expects to initiate regulatory filings later this year. Additional information about the studies can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov under the identifiers NCT03945188, NCT03996369, and NCT03950232.

Etrasimod was developed by Arena Pharmaceuticals, which was recently acquired by Pfizer.

About Etrasimod

Etrasimod is an oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator designed for optimized pharmacology and engagement of S1P receptors 1, 4, and 5. It is being investigated for a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's Disease, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and alopecia areata.

In a Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study (OASIS) in moderate to severe UC patients, most patients who achieved clinical response, clinical remission, or endoscopic improvement at week 12 experienced sustained or improved effects up to week 46, with etrasimod 2 mg in the open-label extension. Etrasimod also demonstrated a favorable benefit/risk profile, consistent with safety findings reported in the double-blind portion of OASIS.

About ELEVATE UC 52

ELEVATE UC 52 is one of two pivotal trials that are part of the ELEVATE UC global Phase 3 registrational program. ELEVATE UC 52 is a 2:1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to assess the efficacy and safety of etrasimod 2 mg once-daily in participants with moderately-to-severely active UC. This is a one-year trial evaluating clinical remission at 12 weeks, or induction, and at 52 weeks. ELEVATE UC 52 utilized a treat-through design in which patients were eligible to continue with etrasimod independent of whether they reached clinical response at week 12.

The primary objective of this trial is to assess the safety and efficacy of etrasimod on clinical remission after both 12 and 52 weeks. The primary endpoint is based on the 3-domain, modified Mayo score. Key secondary measures include the efficacy of etrasimod, symptomatic remission, endoscopic improvement, corticosteroid-free remission, and mucosal healing in these participants at time points up to 52 weeks of treatment.

About Ulcerative Colitis

UC is a chronic and often debilitating inflammatory bowel disease 1 that affects many people worldwide, including an estimated 3.8 million people in North America and Europe. 2 Symptoms of UC can include chronic diarrhea with blood and mucus, abdominal pain and cramping, and weight loss. 3,4 UC can have a significant effect on work, family and social activities. 4

About Pfizer Inflammation & Immunology

At Pfizer Inflammation & Immunology, we strive to deliver breakthroughs that enable freedom from day-to-day suffering for people living with autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases, which can be debilitating, disfiguring and distressing, dramatically affecting what they can do. With a focus on immuno-inflammatory conditions in Rheumatology, Gastroenterology and Medical Dermatology, our current portfolio of approved medicines and investigational molecules spans multiple action and delivery mechanisms, from topicals to small molecules, biologics and biosimilars. The root cause of many immunological diseases is immuno-inflammation, which requires specifically designed agents. Our differentiated R&D approach resulted in one of the broadest pipelines in the industry, where we purposefully match molecules to diseases where we believe they can make the biggest difference. Building on our decades-long commitment and pioneering science, we continue to advance the standard of care for patients living with immuno-inflammatory diseases and are working hand-in-hand with patients, caregivers and the broader healthcare community on healthcare solutions for the many challenges of managing chronic inflammatory diseases, allowing patients to live their best lives.

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments, and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of March 29, 2022. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about etrasimod, including its potential benefits and planned regulatory filings, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when drug applications may be filed in any jurisdictions for etrasimod; whether and when any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether etrasimod will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of etrasimod; the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com .

.

Merck Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for KEYTRUDA® for Patients With Microsatellite Instability-High or Mismatch Repair Deficient Tumors in Five Different Types of Cancer

Recommendation Supports Use of KEYTRUDA for Certain Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic MSI-H/dMMR Colorectal, Gastric, Small Intestine or Biliary Cancer, as Well as Advanced or Recurrent MSI-H/dMMR Endometrial Carcinoma

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the treatment of the following microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) tumors in adults with: unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer after previous fluoropyrimidine-based combination therapy; advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma who have disease progression on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing therapy in any setting and who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation; unresectable or metastatic gastric, small intestine or biliary cancer who have disease progression on or following at least one prior therapy.

Merck Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for KEYTRUDA® Plus Chemotherapy, With or Without Bevacizumab, as Treatment for Patients With Persistent, Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer Whose Tumors Express PD-L1

Opinion Granted Based on Positive Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-826 Trial

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab (the KEYTRUDA regimen), for the treatment of persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score [CPS] ≥1).

Pfizer Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate for the Prevention of RSV in Older Adults

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, PF-06928316 or RSVpreF, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age or older.

The FDA decision is primarily informed by the positive results of a proof-of-concept, Phase 2a study evaluating the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of a single dose of 120µg RSVpreF in a human viral challenge model in healthy adults 18 to 50 years of age.

"Today's decision is a significant step forward in our efforts to help protect vulnerable populations, particularly older adults, against certain potentially serious respiratory illnesses, including RSV," said Kathrin U. Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development at Pfizer Inc. "The clinical and economic burden of RSV represents a critical need, and we look forward to our ongoing dialogue with the FDA to accelerate the development of our RSV vaccine candidate."

In September 2021, Pfizer announced the initiation of RENOIR ( R SV vaccine E fficacy study i N O lder adults I mmunized against R SV disease), a Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT05035212) evaluating the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of RSVpreF, in adults ages 60 years or older. This study remains ongoing.

The FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs and vaccines that are intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug or vaccine may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on a clinically significant endpoint(s). 1

Burden of RSV

RSV is a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory illness. 2 The virus can affect the lungs and breathing passages of an infected individual and can be potentially life-threatening for young infants, children with chronic medical conditions, and older adults. 3,4,5,6 In the United States alone, among older adults, RSV infections account for approximately 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths each year. 7 For children younger than five years old in the U.S., approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000 hospitalizations occur each year. 8,9

RSV is a disease for which there are currently no prophylactic, therapeutic, or vaccine options for older adults and the medical community is limited to offering only supportive care for adults with the illness.

About RSVpreF

Pfizer's investigational RSV vaccine candidate builds on foundational basic science discoveries including those made at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which detailed the crystal structure of prefusion F, a key form of the viral fusion protein (F) that RSV uses to attack human cells. The NIH research showed that antibodies specific to the prefusion form were highly effective at blocking virus infection, suggesting a prefusion F-based vaccine may confer optimal protection against RSV. After this important discovery, Pfizer tested numerous versions of the viral protein, and identified those that elicited a strong anti-viral immune response in pre-clinical evaluation. The vaccine candidate is composed of two preF proteins selected to optimize protection against RSV A and B.

Earlier this month, Pfizer announced RSVpreF received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease in infants from birth up to six months of age by active immunization of pregnant women. The FDA designation was informed by the results of the Phase 2b proof-of-concept study of RSVpreF (NCT04032093), which evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of RSVpreF in vaccinated pregnant women ages 18 through 49 and their infants. This followed the FDA's November 2018 decision to grant Fast Track status to RSVpreF.

In June 2020, Pfizer announced the initiation of a multicenter, international Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT04424316) evaluating the efficacy and safety of RSVpreF when administered to pregnant women to help protect their babies from RSV after birth. This study remains ongoing.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

DISCLOSURE NOTICE:

The information contained in this release is as of March 24, 2022. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate (RSVpreF), including its potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when biologic license applications may be filed in any jurisdictions for RSVpreF for any potential indications; whether and when any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether RSVpreF will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of RSVpreF; uncertainties regarding the ability to obtain recommendations from vaccine advisory or technical committees and other public health authorities regarding RSVpreF and uncertainties regarding the commercial impact of any such recommendations; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com .

Category: Vaccines

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies in 2022

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies in 2022

The biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world are responsible for developing and manufacturing the vast majority of prescription drugs, giving them a key role in the life science industry.

The pharmaceutical sector is responsible for the discovery, development and manufacturing of drugs and medicine. Today’s pharma companies are developing innovative treatments in areas like immuno-oncology and neurology, as well as novel options for a range of rare diseases.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1 trillion in total revenue by 2026, the need for the industry is great. Opportunities for investment are also sizeable, but what's the best place to start? Those who want exposure to the pharma market may want to begin by looking at the major players in the space.

