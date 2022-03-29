Jamieson Wellness Inc. announced today that the Company has filed its management information circular and related materials for the annual meeting of shareholders of Jamieson Wellness to be held on May 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. virtually via live audio webcast at meetnow.globalMZ4D4RR . The Meeting Materials have been filed under Jamieson’s profile on SEDAR at and are also available on the Company’s website at . ...

JWEL:CA