Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-886-7786 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-416-764-8658 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 82012546 and it will be available until Thursday, March 27, 2024.

Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1660353&tp_key=78dfc76e5b . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 12 months following the call.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 consumer health brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the United States. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Source: Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Investor and Media:
Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-960-0052
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

JWEL:CA
The Conversation (0)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the board of directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.19 per common share, or approximately $8.0 million in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024. The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Topline Results Expected in Q2 2024

This is a Designated News Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies


Cardiol Therapeutics Granted Orphan Drug Designation for its Lead Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Granted Orphan Drug Designation for its Lead Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Pericarditis

Designation Based on Pre-Clinical Data and Initial Clinical Data from the Company's MAvERIC-Pilot Phase II Study

This is a Designated News Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Erasca Announces Two Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreements for Trametinib to Evaluate Naporafenib Combination in SEACRAFT-1 and SEACRAFT-2 Trials

Naporafenib is a potential first-in-class and best-in-class pan-RAF inhibitor in multiple RAS/MAPK pathway-driven tumors

Initial SEACRAFT-1 Phase 1b combination data in RAS Q61X solid tumors expected between Q2-Q4 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

pills spilling out of a pill bottle on a yellow background

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

The pharmaceutical industry is a major player in the life science sector, responsible for developing and manufacturing the majority of prescription drugs.

Companies in this sector are constantly researching and creating innovative treatments for various medical conditions, including immuno-oncology, neurology and rare diseases. In recent years, there has been a particular focus on developing new treatments for diabetes, weight loss and cancer.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, there is an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the growth potential of this industry while also benefiting from the diversification and stability provided by established companies.

