Jamieson Wellness Inc. announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-204-4368 from Canada and the U.S. ...

JWEL:CA