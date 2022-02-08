Pharmaceutical Investing News
Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-204-4368 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 5102700 and it will be available until Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1525514&tp_key=3e3ea4e1b3 . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions, the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

