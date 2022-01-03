Mining companies post a strong finish. During the fourth quarter, mining companies (as measured by the XME) appreciated 7.3% compared to a gain of 10.6% for the S&P 500 index. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) and Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) ETFs were up 8.7% and 9.4%, respectively. Gold, silver, copper, and zinc futures prices were up 4.0%, 6.1%, 9.1%, and 8.5%, respectively, while lead was down 2.4%. For the full year, gold and silver prices declined 4.5% and 12.1%, respectively, while copper, lead, and zinc prices were up 26.4%, 21.3%, and 33.6%. Performance in 2021 was driven by base metals equities as underscored by the 33.9% price return on the XME versus -11.1% and -22.7% for the GDX and GDXJ, respectively. The S&P 500 appreciated 26.9%. Outlook for precious metals. The U.S. Dollar Index rose 1.7% during the fourth quarter and 6.4% in 2021. The yield on the 10-year rose modestly during the fourth quarter to 1.51% and was up 59.5 basis points compared to year-end 2020. While a rise in the U.S. dollar and treasury yields are headwinds for gold, we believe investors may view precious metals more favorably in 2022 to protect portfolio values from potential volatility in equity markets, an uncertain path for inflation, and the risk of Federal Reserve monetary policy errors. While the Federal Reserve has signaled that it will end monthly bond purchases in March and could raise interest rates three times in 2022, we think market expectations are partially baked in and investors will likely focus on real interest rates which are expected to remain low. Can industrial metals continue their ascent? While U.S. and global economic growth is expected to moderate and we don't expect the same level of gains for industrial metals in 2022, cash flow generation should remain strong for industrial metals companies while supply and demand fundamentals remain favorable. Improving supply chains, inventory re-stocking, and greater capital spending could be supportive of pricing, and we believe the long-term investment case for owning industrial metals mining companies remains favorable. Weaker growth abroad, particularly in China, remains a near-term threat. Putting it all together. We remain constructive on the Metals and Mining sector. While precious metals underperformed industrial metals in 2021, we believe precious metals mining equities could outperform in 2022. Valuations, particularly among junior companies, remain attractive while current gold and silver prices are sufficient to be profitable. Additionally, we are beginning to observe an increase in M&A activity which highlight value in the sector based on acquisition premiums. Read More >>
SilverCrest Draws an Additional US$30 Million on its US$120 Million Credit Facility
TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV
SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as planned, the Company's Canadian subsidiary has completed the third scheduled drawdown of US$30 million on its previously announced US$120 million Project Financing Facility ("Credit Facility") with an affiliate of RK Mine Finance (see news release dated January 4, 2021 ). This drawdown takes the total amount of debt accessed to date to US$90 million . The additional funds will be used towards the continued construction of the Company's Las Chispas Project ("Las Chispas" or "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico with a targeted completion in Q2, 2022.
To limit risk and enhance flexibility, SilverCrest has now drawn down 75% of the Credit Facility, in-line with the agreed drawdown schedule. By completing this drawdown, the remaining US$30 million will remain available to the Company through August 31, 2022 , during the planned H2, 2022 production ramp-up of Las Chispas. Project construction remains on time and in line with the previously disclosed capital cost estimate of US$137.7 million (see news release dated February 2, 2021 ). The Company still anticipates reaching the previously disclosed 80% of construction completed by the end of 2021 with full power available to facilities by Q2, 2022. To date, there have been no delays to construction as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As at December 30, 2021 , the Company has cash and cash equivalent of approximately US$178 million and US$30 million remaining under its Credit Facility.
ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.
SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC , that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's top priority is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico , where it has completed a feasibility study on the Las Chispas Project and is proceeding with mine construction. Startup of production at the Las Chispas Mine is targeted for mid-2022. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's construction and exploration programs at the Las Chispas Project and the start up of production at the Las Chispas Mine by mid-2022. Such forward looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the reliability of mineralization estimates, mining and development costs, the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of expenditures related to rehabilitation and drilling programs; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: uncertainty as to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions.
N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-draws-an-additional-us30-million-on-its-us120-million-credit-facility-301451897.html
SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/30/c2483.html
The Silver Edge to Inflation Hedging
There are bright sides to the dark cloud of inflation, and for some investors one of them may be silver.
Silver is generally seen as gold’s sister metal — not as valuable, and not nearly as ubiquitous in terms of demand, but that doesn’t mean it should be counted out of a diverse portfolio.
Because of its precious metal status, silver can be a decent hedge against inflation as its worth is derived differently from paper currencies. Unlike paper currencies, silver cannot be printed, and has a limited supply. When the US dollar weakens (either because of increased money supply or inflation), the silver price tends to rise.
This limited supply posed a problem to the US Department of the Treasury back in the 1950s, when coinage was still made from silver. As the US recovered post-war, demand for industrial silver and coinage both boomed, forcing the treasury to sell its silver holdings to keep the price at its monetary value. If it hadn’t done so, individuals would have had the incentive to melt silver and sell it for a higher price than its monetary value.
Silver is no longer used for general coinage, but it still has great use from an investment perspective. And aside from being a precious metal (and thus a store of wealth), silver has many industrial applications: in batteries, smartphones, glass coatings and water filtration, to name just a few. The industrial use of silver accounted for nearly half of silver demand in 2020 (up 8 percent from the year before,) according to the Silver Institute.
The silver market has seen volatility over the years. Silver hit its highest price (US$48.70 per ounce) in the 1970s on the back of a confluence of factors, including perceptions of limited supply and high inflation. Prices then declined steady until the 2000s, when they began a slow uptick, nearly reaching the US$50 level again in 2011. Another steady decline followed until mid-2020, when fears over surging inflation (on the back of pandemic stimulus) and renewed economic output (as economies opened) once again drove prices up.
Inflation and silver: Understanding the correlation
Historically, silver and inflation haven’t had a direct relationship that can be neatly quantified. Many experts argue against it as a hedge, opting for other assets like real estate and stocks. And while it’s tricky at best to say silver and inflation have a direct correlation, silver has certain attributes that make it a useful investment in a portfolio.
The first is that silver tends to move in tandem with gold: when the price of gold rises, so too does the price of silver. Gold and inflation have a stronger correlation, and thus silver benefits from this once-removed relationship.
Secondly, because of silver’s greater ties to industry (compared to gold, which saw just 8 percent usage in technology in 2020), when demand for goods and services outraces supply, and inflation hits and prices rise, the price of silver tends to increase in tandem. For example, the price of silver jumped 70 percent between May 2020 and May 2021 as economies around the world reopened after a year of muted growth. In fact, Ole Hanson, head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, told CNBC that industrial demand was the “main reason” that silver outperformed gold in that time period. Furthermore, US inflation was up 5 percent in that time.
Thirdly — and this is important from a gold vs. silver perspective — silver is much more affordable than gold, and so its price tends to move much faster, affording a far greater return on investment. From May 2020 to May 2021, gold only rose 6.4 percent compared to silver’s 70 percent. As Jodie Gunzberg, managing director and chief investment strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Institutional, told US News, “It takes a much smaller investment in silver than gold to hedge against inflation.”
And finally, as the world attempts to switch to a green economy, silver’s industrial demand is only set to increase. CRU International’s report "The Role of Silver in the Green Revolution" highlights three key industries where silver is critical: solar energy, nuclear energy and appliance charging. All three industries are pegged as set to grow in the race for net-zero emissions, locking in silver demand for the near future.
If you’re looking for ways to invest in silver, give this guide a read.
Inflation and silver: It’s no silver bullet
Like all investments, silver comes with its own list of drawbacks.
The white metal is extremely volatile — far more volatile than gold, other commodities and even the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX). This is because of the multiple use categories for silver, where industrial demand coupled with investment demand can drive prices up or down quickly.
Another reason — and this is true for gold as well — is that monetary policy action can reduce the investment glamor of silver. As inflation persists, interest rates will increase, pulling investment favor back to the US dollar and strengthening it, likely to the detriment of precious metals.
Finally, silver’s returns aren’t a sure bet. Before its surge in 2021, the silver price had been on a steady decline since 2011. Comparing its action with the robust returns of the S&P 500 and real estate makes it an unlikely candidate to dethrone other favorites in the investment space.
Some market watchers say that silver is ready for another breakthrough, citing similar patterns from 2004 to 2006, when silver began to skyrocket. From a macro perspective, as the world economy recovers and the green economy becomes increasingly important, the fundamentals are in place for strong market support.
From an inflation hedge perspective, other commodities (oil, gold) and other categories (real estate) can offer better returns and more stability. However, there is historical precedent that when silver starts a bull run, investors can benefit deeply and significantly add to their portfolios, instead of just as an inflation hedge.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Pallavi Rao, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Fresnillo and MAG Silver Provide Juanicipio Commissioning Update
Fresnillo plc (" Fresnillo ") and MAG Silver Corp. (" MAG Silver ") today provide a commissioning update on the Juanicipio Project (56% 44% Fresnillo and MAG Silver, respectively).
The Juanicipio Project team delivered the Project for plant commissioning on schedule despite the recent changes to labour contracting legislation and having successfully mitigated most COVID-19 related issues over the past two years, a testament to the dedication of the operational and development teams on the ground.
However, the ‘Comisión Federal de Electricidad' (" CFE "), the state-owned electrical company, has just notified Fresnillo, the Juanicipio Project operator, that approval to complete the tie-in to the national power grid cannot yet be granted and the mill commissioning timeline will therefore be extended by approximately six months. This is directly related to knock-on effects of the pandemic on the CFE's operations, predominantly related to a lack of CFE staff which limits its ability to oversee three key tasks to: review the existing installation; supervise physical connection to the active power grid; and approve required blackout prevention devices.
As operator, Fresnillo will continue to engage closely with the CFE and ‘El Centro Nacional de Control de Energía' (" CENACE ") to do all that it can to expedite these necessary approvals. Although there remains uncertainty regarding the timing for connecting the Juanicipio Project to the power grid, the current estimate, which continues to be subject to potential COVID-19 related realities, is that full load commissioning activities will be approved sometime after the first week of May 2022.
Stoping and mineralized mine development at Juanicipio will continue. In order to minimize any potential adverse effect, Fresnillo will make available any unused plant capacity at its Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito operations to process mineralized material produced at Juanicipio during this period, and if possible matching commissioning and ramp up tonnages that were previously expected. The effect on cashflow generation from Juanicipio therefore will also be mitigated while CFE approvals are pending.
"As an industry, we continue to manage the ongoing impact of the pandemic and while frustrating for all concerned, we recognize this situation is beyond the control of all parties," said Octavio Alvidrez, Chief Executive of Fresnillo plc. "The health and safety of our people and all our partners remains our priority. We thank the CFE for their engagement and will continue to work closely with them to accelerate grid connection as quickly as we can. Meanwhile, we will continue to process mineralized development material by using any excess capacity available at the Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito plants, minimizing any impact on future cashflow generation."
"We are very fortunate to be able to process mineralized material from Juanicipio through the excess capacity available at the Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito plants, which should minimize the economic impact of the electrical connection timing," said George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG Silver. "The Juanicipio Project team has managed through stringent COVID-19 protocols to make the process plant effectively ready for start-up. However, approvals for the electrical connection for the Project have been affected by governmental COVID-19 restrictions that have severely limited the CFE in carrying out their reviews and final sign-off. We look forward to the CFE resuming normal activities, so we can flip the switch on our plant!"
About Fresnillo plc
Fresnillo plc is the world's largest primary silver producer and Mexico's largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican Stock Exchanges under the symbol FRES.
Fresnillo plc has seven operating mines, all of them in Mexico - Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega (including the San Ramón satellite mine, Las Casas Rosario & Cluster Cebollitas), Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos1, Noche Buena and San Julián (Veins and Disseminated Ore Body), three development projects - the Pyrites Plant at Fresnillo, the optimisation of the beneficiation plant also at Fresnillo and Juanicipio, and three advanced exploration projects – Rodeo, Orisyvo and Guanajuato, as well as a number of other long term exploration prospects.
Fresnillo plc has mining concessions and exploration projects in Mexico, Peru and Chile.
Fresnillo plc has a strong and long tradition of exploring, mining, a proven track record of mine development, reserve replacement, and production costs in the lowest quartile of the cost curve for silver.
Fresnillo plc's goal is to maintain the Group's position as the world's largest primary silver company and Mexico's largest gold producer.
1 Operations at Soledad-Dipolos are currently suspended.
For further information, please visit our website: www.fresnilloplc.com or contact:
| Fresnillo plc
London Office
Gabriela Mayor, Head of Investor Relations
Patrick Chambers
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 2470
| Mexico City Office
Ana Belem Zárate
|Tel: +52 55 52 79 3206
|Powerscourt
| Tel: +44 (0)20 7549 0997
|Peter Ogden
About MAG Silver Corp.
MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the operator. The Project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where the operator is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant. Underground mine production of mineralized development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets at Juanicipio. MAG is also executing a multi-phase exploration program at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah.
Fresnillo plc Forward Looking Statements
Information contained in this announcement may include 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the Fresnillo Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Fresnillo Group's results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the silver and gold industries are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results of the Fresnillo Group's operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates, may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if the results of operations, financial position and liquidity, and the development of the markets and the industry in which the Fresnillo Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. A number of factors could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, general economic and business conditions, industry trends, competition, commodity prices, changes in regulation, currency fluctuations (including the US dollar and Mexican Peso exchanges rates), the Fresnillo Group's ability to recover its reserves or develop new reserves, including its ability to convert its resources into reserves and its mineral potential into resources or reserves, changes in its business strategy and political and economic uncertainty.
LEI: 549300JXWH1UV5J0XV81
MAG Silver Corp. Forward Looking Statements
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address our expectations with respect to the timing and success of plant pre-commissioning and commissioning activities, processing rates of development materials, future mineral production, and events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19, timing of receipt of required permits, changes in applicable laws, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the MAG Silver's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.
Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov
LEI: 254900LGL904N7F3EL14
For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, VP Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Website: www.magsilver.com Email: info@magsilver.com
CMC Metals Announces Results of AGM and Appointment of Company Advisor
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES
CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual and Special General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held virtually on Thursday, December 7th, 2021
Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company(the "Circular"), namely:
- Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company.
- Appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.
- Approving the Advance Notice Provision
- Approving the Incentive Stock Option Plan for the Company.
A total of 9,797,245 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 10.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:
|RESOLUTION
| VOTES
FOR
| VOTES
AGAINST
| VOTES
WITHHELD
|To Set the number of Directors at Five
|82.73%
|17.27%
|0.00
|Kevin Brewer as Director
|79.76%
|20.24%
|Graham Chisholm as Director
|82.23%
|-
|17.77%
|John Bossio as Director
|81.32%
|-
|18.68%
|Robert Wheeler as Director
|81.77%
|-
|18.23%
|Advance Notice Provision
|80.85%
|19.15%
|Appointment of Auditors
|95.92%
|-
|4.08%
|Incentive Stock Option Plan
|75%
|25%
|-
|Other Business
|75.71%
|24.29%
|-
In addition, the Company is very pleased to appoint Mr. Robert Csada as a Company Advisor. Robert has almost three decades of experience in education, global history and research. He has worked previously as a consultant for a Canadian publicly traded company. He has provided strategic advice on multiple initiatives related to publicly traded companies. His knowledge and experience will be of added value to the board of directors and company shareholders. He is a major shareholder and is working diligently with the Company on marketing and promotional activities.
Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted, "Since becoming a shareholder, Robert has shown significant interest in our activities and is working diligently to improve shareholder value. We are very pleased he agreed to join our advisory team and will continue working with our President and CEO Kevin Brewer to enhance shareholder value as we advance our exploration efforts in 2022 and beyond."
The Company further wishes to announce that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 2,500,000 stock options (each an "Option) to certain directors, officers, staff, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") at a price of $0.12 per Share. The options are subject to a four month hold period to May 24, 2022 and then the holder can exercise the option at anytime for a period of five years from the date of grant, subject to certain vesting requirements in accordance with the Company's option plan.
The Company will provide a detailed review of activities and outline of future proposed work early in the New Year. In addition, we expect to announce pending results of additional drill results and sampling efforts from various properties over the next few weeks.
CMC Metals wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable festive season.
About CMC Metals Ltd.
CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities high graded polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Our silver-lead-zinc prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") in Yukon, and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project") in British Columbia. Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil and Terra Nova (both in Newfoundland).
On behalf of the Board:
"John Bossio"
John Bossio, Chairman
CMC Metals Ltd.
For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 670-0019
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 615-800 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC
V6C 2V6
To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer at 604-670-0019.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."
SOURCE: CMC Metals Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679495/CMC-Metals-Announces-Results-of-AGM-and-Appointment-of-Company-Advisor
Silver Dollar Updates Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico
The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration
Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a total of 1,134 metres of core drilling has been completed through five holes at the La Joya silver project located in the state of Durango, Mexico (See Figure 1).
The initial drilling program is focused on target development on the Noria portion of the La Joya property with an emphasis on testing for possible structural extensions of known mineralized zones identified in historical drilling. Results from this program are expected to provide valuable information regarding two possible high-grade concepts and will assist in guiding future phases of drilling.
Figure 1: Click on the image above to view a two-minute video introducing the La Joya Project
If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://vimeo.com/497779460
Image Source: https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-3.jpg
Drill hole statistics are presented below in Table 1 and drill hole target descriptions are as follows:
The first two holes, NOR-21-001 and NOR-21-002, targeted possible westward and downward extensions of the resource shell related to the past-producing Embotelladora mine, the largest of the historic mines on the La Joya property. Both holes cut limestone for almost their entire length but with more intense skarn alteration and mineralization from 70-110 metres (m) and 90-160 m, respectively.
Hole NOR-21-003 was drilled to test the historical 1993 Luismin hole S-5 that had a shallow interval of 3.86 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 15.24 m starting at 42 m but was not included in the historical resource wireframes. This short 69 m hole was designed to confirm the reported mineralization and advance it to National Instrument (NI) 43-101 standards.
Hole NOR-21-004 was drilled to test the deep high-grade "San Martin" type mineralization intercepted in historical hole LB96-04 (starting at 401.65m with 406 g/t silver equivalent [AgEq] over 8.65 m and 302 g/t AgEq over 3.5 m, including 812 g/t AgEq over 3 m) and was expected to cut mineralization between 360-400 m. The direction of this hole significantly deviated to the south and failed to intercept the expected mineralization but was extended down to 558 m to test mineralization near the main intrusive contact.
Hole NOR-21-005 is a 100 m step out to test the northward extension of mineralization in historical hole LJ-DD12-96 which intercepted 0.31 g/t Au over 17 m.
|Drill Hole #
|Target
Area
|Target Depth (m)
|X
Collar
|Y
Collar
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Hole
Length (m)
|NOR-21-001
|Noria
|120
|609670
|2640835
|35
|-45
|150.0
|NOR-21-002
|Noria
|225
|609671
|2640834
|60
|-45
|198.0
|NOR-21-003
|Noria
|69
|609695.5
|2641043
|30
|-60
|69
|NOR-21-004
|Noria
|500
|609603.1
|2641251
|60
|-75
|558.0
|NOR-21-005
|Noria
|150
|608177.2
|2640832
|45
|-45
|159
Table 1: Drill hole details
"The drilling campaign at La Joya is progressing well, and our crew will take a well-deserved two-week break over the holidays," said Mike Romanik, president of Silver Dollar. "We expect 2022 to be a big year for our Company, thank all our shareholders for their support this past year, and wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season."
Logging and sampling of the drill core is in progress and core samples are being submitted on a hole-by-hole basis for analysis. Results will be reported as they are received.
Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
Silver Dollar is a mineral exploration company that completed its initial public offering in May 2020 and is fully funded for 2021 with approximately $10 million in the treasury. The Company's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in the state of Durango, Mexico; and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potentially accretive acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally.
For additional information, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter by clicking here.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "Michael Romanik"
Michael Romanik,
President, CEO & Director
Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: mike@silverdollarresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108231
VIDEO — Rick Rule: Uranium Was Unloved 2.5 Years Ago, Now Silver is in the Same Spot
Rick Rule: Uranium Was Unloved 2.5 Years Ago, Now Silver is in the Same Spot youtu.be
Veteran investor and speculator Rick Rule had his sights set on uranium years before 2021's takeoff, and now he sees a metal that's just as unloved as the energy fuel was back then.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Rule, who is now proprietor at Rule Investment Media, said he believes silver is currently in the same place uranium was not long ago.
"What I want to say to speculators is yes, there's more room to go in uranium, but the market's affinity for silver now is where the market's affinity was for uranium two and a half years ago," he said.
Outlining his positive silver outlook, Rule noted that precious metals bull markets first tend to favor gold as "fear buyers" rush toward it for insurance. Once gold has momentum and the precious metals narrative has gained wider acceptance, investors and speculators ("greed buyers") enter the market and silver begins to take over.
"The second half of the two (precious metals) bull markets that I have been through have been silver-centric, and I would say to the speculators ... that the most upside volatility that you see in precious metals markets are in reasonably high-quality silver equities," he said during the conversation.
When asked about this year's silver squeeze, Rule said that while it was "incredible" to see how much physical silver retail investors snapped up, he thinks the real silver squeeze is yet to come.
"The real silver squeeze is simply about the market share of precious metals returning to their historic means," he explained. "It's about university pension funds, state pension funds and insurance companies going from having no precious metals ... to having 2 or 3 percent in precious metals." In Rule's opinion, it's a matter of when this happens, not if. And when it does, demand for precious metals will triple, creating a supply scramble.
Of course, he did point out that the circumstances that lead to higher gold and silver prices generally aren't positive for other parts of the market. "A circumstance that sees higher gold prices — which unfortunately I think we're going to see — is one where the rest of your portfolio is challenged," he noted.
He encouraged market participants to know why they want to own gold and act accordingly.
"What you see about gold is it can do nothing for you for long periods of time, and then it does spectacular things for you over fairly short periods of time," he said.
Watch the interview above for more from Rule on gold and silver, as well as uranium, oil and gas.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
