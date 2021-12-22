The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: BetterLife Pharma Inc. CSE Symbol: BETR All Issues: Yes Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 8:10 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization ...

BETR:CNX