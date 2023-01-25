iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

IIROC Trade Resumption - GLO

Company: Global Atomic Corporation

TSX Symbol: GLO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:15 P M

Global Atomic Announces Pricing of C$100 Million Public Offering of Units

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO, FRANKFURT: G12) today announced the size and pricing of its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering"). The Company has entered into an underwriting agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and Cormark Securities Inc. (together, the "Underwriters") for the sale of 28,571,430 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$3.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$100,000,005.

Uranium U, chemical element

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Uranium is an important energy sector commodity, and its rising value has attracted investor interest.

2023 has already seen uranium prices briefly push past the important US$50 per pound level, and experts are optimistic about the year ahead. With demand set to increase as clean energy gains traction and supply security becomes increasingly important, many market watchers are calling for much higher prices, as well as share price gains for uranium stocks.

With uranium's bright future in mind, it's worth looking at the world's leading uranium miners. The list below lays out the five largest uranium companies by market cap. All data was current as of January 11, 2023.

Global Atomic Announces Proposed Public Offering of Units

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO, FRANKFURT: G12) today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities commissions in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, in connection with an overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). The Offering is expected to be completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement to be entered into between the Company and Red Cloud Securities Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters").

GTI Energy

GTI Activities Report, December Quarter 2022

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to report on its activities in the December 2022 quarter.

GoviEx Is Uranium Title Sponsor for VRIC

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it is the Uranium Title Sponsor at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (V.R.I.C.) taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, on Sunday January 29, 2023 and Monday January 30, 2023. Daniel Major, CEO, will be a panelist on the session entitled "The Uranium Forecast" on January 30 at 3:30pm at the Speaker Hall and he will also present on Sunday January 29 at 13:20 in Workshop 3. Mr Major will also be present at GoviEx's booth, number 311.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces the Engagement of SLR International Corporation to Produce a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Crownpoint/Churchrock Uranium Project

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NuFuels, Inc. has engaged SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on Laramide's 100% owned Crownpoint Churchrock Uranium Project in New Mexico ("Churchrock" or "The Project").

Laramide has commissioned the PEA Study to produce a current economic analysis based on the Mineral Resources at Churchrock with processing at the Crownpoint facilities. Parameters of the study include contribution from seven new drill hole results to confirm and validate previously reported drilling results and radiometric equilibrium used in the September 2017 Mineral Resource estimate. The PEA will focus on generating an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production schedule with several phases of expansion and a scoping level design for an ISR well field, eventual plant and supporting structure, as well as a preliminary economic evaluation for the Project.

