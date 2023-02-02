Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2022 results and production and cost guidance for 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, February 23, 2023 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company's operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay's organic pipeline includes copper development projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com .

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com


