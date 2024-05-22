Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Hudbay Announces Upsize to Bought Deal Equity Offering to US$350 Million

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) announced that the Company has agreed with the syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the "Underwriters") to increase the size of its previously announced equity offering. The Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis from the Company, a total of 36,840,000 common shares of Hudbay ("Common Shares") at a price of US$9.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$349,980,000 (the "Offering").

Hudbay has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering, up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, by the Underwriters at any time until and including 30 days after closing of the Offering. The maximum gross proceeds raised under the Offering will be US$402,477,000 in the event the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised.

In all other respects, the terms of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom will remain as previously disclosed in the original press release dated May 21, 2024 .

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release and the previously announced press release dated May 21, 2024 contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively herein referred to as "forward-looking information"). All forward-looking information in news release is qualified by this cautionary note. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "guidance", "scheduled" "estimates", "forecasts", "strategy", "target", "intends", "objective", "goal", "understands", "anticipates" and "believes" (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" "occur" or "be achieved" or "will be taken" (and variations of these or similar expressions).

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the terms of the Offering, the potential for the Underwriters to exercise the Over-Allotment Option, and Hudbay's business, objectives, strategies, and intentions. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events.

Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Prospective purchasers should refer to the Prospectus Supplement, Prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference in the press release dated May 21, 2024 for further disclosures in respect of the risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information herein. Subject to applicable securities law requirements, Hudbay undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada , Peru and the United States .

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco ( Peru ), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada ) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada ). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona ( United States ), the Mason project in Nevada ( United States ), the Llaguen project in La Libertad ( Peru ) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

SOURCE Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/22/c5129.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Manitoba Mining Sector to See Boost from Global Lithium Demand

While other materials have seen unstable markets in the last year, demand for lithium has continued to rise in order to meet the demands of the lithium-ion battery market.

According to a recent CBC article, one of the jurisdictions that is seeing an uptick in lithium exploration activity is Manitoba’s Snow Lake region. Snow Lake sits 200 kilometers east of Flin Flon, another area in the province that is well known for lithium production. Companies like Snow Lake Resources and Far Resources (CSE:FAT) are leading the charge in exploring the Snow Lake region, showing a glimmer of hope and promise as the province faces ongoing employment challenges in its mining sector. This follows decisions from both Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) to reduce their activities in Manitoba.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2024 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces US$300 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets as Joint Bookrunners (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis from the Company, a total of 31,600,000 common shares of Hudbay ("Common Shares") at a price of US$9.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$300,200,000 (the "Offering").

Hudbay has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering, up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, by the Underwriters at any time until and including 30 days after closing of the Offering. The maximum gross proceeds raised under the Offering will be US$345,230,000 in the event the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised. The Offering is expected to close on or about May 24 th , 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receiving all necessary stock exchange and other regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has commenced construction of its drill camp on the Aberdeen Uranium Project, located adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Forum's contactor, Inuit-owned Peter's Expediting Ltd. completed 11 trips of drills, camp and other equipment by sled train to the site located 120 kilometres west of Baker Lake, Nunavut. The snow has cleared and Discovery Mining Services of Yellowknife, NWT has commenced construction of a 30-person drill camp to support a 10,000 metre drill program by mid-June. Follow-up drilling will focus on building a resource identified by four holes drilled over a 200-metre strike length into the Tatiggaq deposit in 2023 which intersected up to 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 metres. The structure hosting uranium mineralization at Tatiggaq extends for 1.5 kilometres within a highly altered uranium mineralized system.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Option to Acquire Strategic Eastern Goldfields Tenement Application

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) advises that the Company has further expanded its strategic Eastern Goldfields tenement portfolio with an Exclusive Option to acquire an Application Exploration Licence approximately 90 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

High Priority Bedrock Gold Target Identified - Amended

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) refers to the announcement released on 16 May 2024 titled “HIGH PRIORITY BEDROCK GOLD TARGET IDENTIFIED AT GIDJI JV” (Announcement).

An updated announcement is attached, which includes a JORC Table 1 and 2 with details of the Offset Pole-Dipole IP survey conducted by the Company in May 2022.

To clarify, the gravity image presented in Figure 5 of the above Announcement was produced by gridding open file gravity data over the project area downloaded from WA government websites.

This announcement was authorised for release by the board of directors.


Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that reprocessing of geophysical data has upgraded the 8-Mile target within the Gidji JV Project (“Gidji” or “the Project”), 15 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie, WA.

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

Greentech And Anax to Collaborate on Copper-Focussed Pilbara Base Metal Alliance

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) and GreentTech Metals Ltd (ASX: GRE, GreenTech) are pleased to announce that they have signed a non-binding and non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which sets out the terms on which Anax and GreenTech (together the Parties) agree to jointly assess the potential to treat GreenTech base metal assets, with a focus on the open-pittable Whundo deposit, at the fully-permitted Whim Creek Processing hub (Whim Creek).

Keep reading...Show less

×