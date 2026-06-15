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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 15, 2026 08:33AM PST
The gold miner operates the Hemlo mine in northwestern Ontario.
eskystudio / Adobe Stock
Hemlo Mining (TSX:HMMC) began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s senior board Monday (June 15), stepping up from the venture market following its first full quarter operating the Hemlo gold mine.
Hemlo Mining’s common shares were simultaneously delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange as the market opened.
"Graduation to the TSX marks an important milestone on our journey to establish Hemlo Mining as a leading Canadian mid-tier gold producer," CEO Jason Kosec said in a press release. "We are grateful for the support of our shareholders as we continue to expand access to Hemlo Mining's Common Shares for institutional and retail investors, in Canada and internationally."
The company reported first-quarter revenue of US$186.3 million, capitalizing on a sky-high average realized gold price of US$4,923 per ounce. The revenue surge allowed the company to cut its net debt position to US$26.4 million.
The transition to the senior exchange follows the company's November 2025 acquisition of the Hemlo asset from Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B).
During the three months ended March 31, Hemlo Mining posted net income of US$22.1 million, or US$0.07 per share, alongside EBITDA of US$86.6 million and free cash flow of US$71.5 million. Total gold sales reached 38,685 ounces for the quarter.
Operationally, Hemlo completed its shift from a contractor workforce to an owner-operated model ahead of schedule. Total mining volumes hit 376,000 tons, yielding 29,699 ounces of attributable gold production.
"Q1 was transformational for the Company, delivering our first full quarter as owner-operator of the Hemlo Gold Mine and establishing the operational platform for the year ahead," Kosec said in the company’s Q1 report.
The miner also recently executed an Impact Benefit Agreement (IBA) with the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg regarding the Hemlo site. The life-of-mine framework establishes mechanisms for financial participation, contracting and employment opportunities, capacity funding, and environmental oversight.
“We are grateful to Biigtigong Nishnaabeg leadership for their partnership, and we are committed to honouring this agreement over the full life-of-mine. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the community," Executive Chair Jonathan Awde said.
By 11:15 a.m. ET, Hemlo shares were trading for C$7.01.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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