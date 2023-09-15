Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Uranium ETFs: An Emerging Market Opportunity (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Receives Exploration Permit for Lucero Project from Chachas Community

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill First Joint Well

Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Agriculture Investor Outlook (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
HealthTab Supports Patient Testing in the First Rexall® Pharmacy Walk-In Clinic

HealthTab Supports Patient Testing in the First Rexall® Pharmacy Walk-In Clinic

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is expanding its innovative point-of-care chronic and infectious disease screening and health-data management platform, HealthTab™, further into the Canadian pharmacy ecosystem with one of Canada's largest pharmacy retailers, Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC ("Rexall").

"With Pharmacies' expanded scope and rising patient demand, the need for the clinical pharmacy practice is greater than ever," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "We're excited to work with Rexall pharmacy teams to support positive patient outcomes through real-time insights into their health."

Patients began accessing testing today in the first Rexall Pharmacy Walk-In Clinic in Sherwood Park, Alberta. HealthTab will be offering both the Afinion 2™ blood-chemistry analyzer as well as the ID Now™ molecular platform by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, giving patients quick access to their test results, and allowing for immediate consultation with their pharmacist.

As HealthTab has grown over the last year, it has helped pharmacists screen patients at risk for developing diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, as well as support those already diagnosed to better manage their conditions. With the addition of Rexall within the HealthTab network, patients will have easier access to care and be supported to make meaningful and impactful changes to their health.

About Rexall

With a dynamic history of innovation and growth dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health, one person at a time. Operating approximately 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,000 employees provide compassionate care to patients, becoming their trusted health partners along their wellness journey.

Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC and a proud member of the global McKesson Canada Corporation family, a diversified healthcare company with deep roots in supporting patients across Canada.

For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugStore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugStoreOfficial, and @RexallCareNetwork and on Facebook at @RexallDrugStore

HealthTab™ Market Fast Facts

  • Point of Care Testing Market to reach $93.21 Billion USD in 2030 ( Source )
  • Nearly 13.6 Million Canadians are expected to be diabetic or prediabetic by 2030, with many undiagnosed ( Source )
  • Over 1 in 3 Americans, approximately 88 million people, have pre-diabetes ( Source )
  • Close to 160,000 Canadians 20 years and older are diagnosed with heart disease each year, often it's only after a heart attack they are diagnosed. ( Source )
  • There are more than 10,000 pharmacies in Canada, 88,000 pharmacies in the US, and nearly 12,000 in the UK.

About HealthTab™

HealthTab™ is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real-time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab™ has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.

The HealthTab™ network model is unlike anything in pharmacy today. It gives knowledgeable and trusted pharmacists a greater role in primary care delivery while empowering patients to take more control of their health. It also reduces costs and waiting times and provides many potential revenue streams including equipment leasing & consumables, direct access testing, disease prevention & management programs, sponsored health programs, decentralized clinical trials, real-world data (RWD) sets, and third-party app integration through API.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™, a wholly owned subsidiary, the Company's mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world's largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.

Contact :

Avricore Health Inc.
Hector Bremner, CEO 604-773-8943
info@avricorehealth.com
www.avricorehealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this press release that involves Avricore Health's expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Avricore Health generally uses words such as "outlook," "will," "could," "would," "might," "remains," "to be," "plans," "believes," "may," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimate," "future," "positioned," "potential," "project," "remain," "scheduled," "set to," "subject to," "upcoming," and similar expressions to help identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the completion of the placement and the expected timing thereof and the Company's expected use of proceeds from the placement; the unique features that the HealthTab™ platform offers to pharmacists and patients. Forward-looking statements reflect the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts of Avricore Health's management. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Avricore Health as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Avricore Health and are subject to a few risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including without limitation: failure to meet regulatory requirements; changes in the market; potential downturns in economic conditions; and other risk factors described in Avricore's public filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avricore HealthAVCR:CATSXV:AVCRPharmaceutical Investing
AVCR:CA
Avricore Health
Sign up to get your FREE

Avricore Health Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
avricore

Avricore Health


Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") continues to achieve significant growth, new partnerships and developing new markets while surpassing margin targets. Now, as the Company looks back at the first half of the year, it continues with confidence on its strategy to bring HealthTab™, its turnkey solution for point of care testing and data management, to more pharmacies across Canada and the world.

"We've had an incredible year so far and we're very excited about what's still to come," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "Make no mistake, with new partners in Canada and expansion into the UK, we have nothing but blue sky in front of us."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement between HealthTab™ Inc. and Abbott Rapid Dx UK & Ireland.

This agreement provides a foundation for HealthTab to purchase and distribute the Afinion™ 2 and associated tests for diabetes and heart disease screening in community pharmacies in the UK.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased that HealthTab, the Company's leading pharmacy-based platform for testing and health data management, has been selected by a collaborative involving the internationally renowned Barts Heart Centre and HEART UK to assess the feasibility of community pharmacists in the UK's ability to complement opportunistic blood pressure checks with cholesterol testing to assess overall cardiovascular risk and build on the clinical services offered.

"In the wake of the pandemic, it's clear that the community pharmacy needs to play a bigger role in delivering more access to healthcare services, especially chronic disease screening and management," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "We are honoured to have been selected for this important project and look forward to working with pharmacist as they support patients with this vital service."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its agreement with Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, to integrate their blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems, marketed as CONTOUR ® NEXT GEN and CONTOUR ® NEXT ONE, with Avricore's pharmacy-based point-of-care testing (POCT) platform, HealthTab. Ascensia Diabetes Care is a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523).

The partnership's objective is to support patients and pharmacists in Canada in better managing diabetes by linking the daily blood glucose testing results and pattern history data collected via the CONTOUR ® NEXT GEN or CONTOUR ® NEXT ONE meter the patient uses to the patient's HealthTab account. The partnership also seeks to support utilization of each technology by opening discussions related to collaborative communications to ensure patients and pharmacists are able to take advantage of what these data insights offer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Hosts 2023 Annual General Meeting and Welcomes New Board Members

Avricore Health Hosts 2023 Annual General Meeting and Welcomes New Board Members

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") held its annual general meeting to elect directors, appoint its auditor and accept a new stock option plan to support the company's continued growth.

"It's been another amazing year of significant growth and accomplishments and everyone on the team is really excited to get to our next milestones," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "We are invigorated by the positive changes in policy and funding of the pharmacy sector and we're enjoying growing support for HealthTab's mission to bring chronic and infectious disease screening to pharmacies around the world."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

Novartis Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of One Lot of Sandimmune® Oral Solution , 100 mg/mL due to Crystallization

Company Contact:
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
1-888-669-6682

Novartis is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall at the consumer level of one lot of its Sandimmune ® Oral Solution (cyclosporine oral solution, USP), 100 mgmL in the US due to crystal formation observed in some bottles, which could potentially result in incorrect dosing. No other Sandimmune formulations are impacted.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

  • August 31, 2023 is the expected effective date for the distribution contemplated by the Arrangement.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announces that the Company has received court approval for the previously-announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which certain pipeline assets of the Company, including Bria-TILsRx™ and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (the "SpinCo Assets"), will be spun-out to BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. ("SpinCo"), resulting in a 23 owned subsidiary of the Company upon closing of the Arrangement with the remaining 13 held by BriaCell shareholders ("BriaCell Shareholders").

Subject to regulatory approvals, the Arrangement is expected to take place on or around August 31, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
orange pills

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2023

The pharmaceutical market reached a total value of US$1.48 trillion in 2022, according to Statista, up significantly from US$888 billion in 2010. By 2028, that value is expected to increase even further to an estimated US$1.6 trillion.

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the pharmaceutical industry instead of focusing solely on individual pharmaceutical stocks.

The main advantage of pharma ETFs is the fact that they provide exposure to an overarching sector, but still trade like a stock; they also offer less market volatility and lower fees and expenses.

Keep reading...Show less
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies


Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health
Sign up to get your FREE

Avricore Health Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

Resources Rising Stars Investor Series - Presentation

Newly Identified, Multiple Outcropping Pegmatites Discovered Provide Potential Strike > 10km

Unconformity Uranium Targets Identified At North Millennium

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

Lithium Investing

Resources Rising Stars Investor Series - Presentation

Resource Investing

Newly Identified, Multiple Outcropping Pegmatites Discovered Provide Potential Strike > 10km

Resource Investing

Unconformity Uranium Targets Identified At North Millennium

Platinum Investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum Facing Record Deficit, What's Holding Back the Price?

Oil and Gas Investing

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation? (Updated 2023)

×