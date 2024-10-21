Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Havilah Resources Limited

Havilah Deals Uranium Assets for Equity Interest in HRE

Havilah Resources Limited (Havilah or the Company) (ASX: HAV) is pleased to report that it has entered into binding agreements with Heavy Rare Earths Limited (ASX: HRE) relating to a portion of its extensive uranium exploration assets in the Curnamona Province of northeastern South Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Binding agreements signed with Heavy Rare Earths Limited (HRE) conferring exploration and mining rights for various high calibre uranium assets on certain of Havilah’s exploration licences (Uranium).
  • Effectively monetises a portion of Havilah’s remaining uranium assets, providing Havilah with potentially significant uranium market exposure and uranium project development upside.

4.6m lbs Figure 1 Locations of uranium projects of note in the Curnamona Province in northeastern South Australia.The Havilah uranium areas, the subject of the agreements with HRE, are shown in orange and include the Prospect Hill, Billeroo-Namba and Radium Hill projects.The current Koba Resources Limited Yarramba uranium project earn-in with Havilah is shown in grey and includes the Oban and Mt John prospects.

The Uranium assets include:

1. The Radium Hill project – strike extensions of the historic Radium Hill uranium mine (but not including it)1 with significant discovery potential for uranium. HRE’s exploration and mining rights also extend to rare earth elements and scandium on the Radium Hill project.

2. An unexplored 15 km section of the Billeroo palaeochannel project immediately downstream from Boss Energy Ltd’s Goulds Dam deposit.

3. A lightly explored 35 km section of the Lake Namba palaeochannel project, with numerous wide- spaced historic uranium drill intersections.

4. Prospect Hill project area representing an untested possible geological analogue to the prolific Beverley-Four Mile uranium mining camp.

Key terms of the transaction involve:

1. Issue of 38 million fully paid ordinary shares in HRE to Havilah, half of which are subject to a 6 month voluntary escrow and the other half to a 12 month voluntary escrow (Consideration Shares).

2. Grant of 17.5 million unlisted options over HRE ordinary shares, each exercisable at 6 cents within a period of 3 years from the date of issue (Consideration Options).

3. An expenditure commitment of $3 million over 3 years, with a minimum commitment of $1 million within the first year.

4. Subject to the above, an ability for HRE to earn an 80% interest in the Uranium exploration and mining rights within certain Havilah exploration licences and an 80% joint venture interest in any discovery tenements that it applies for over a Uranium discovery.

5. HRE will free carry Havilah’s 20% joint venture interest in a Uranium discovery until completion of a bankable feasibility study, following which Havilah may elect to contribute or dilute to a 1.5% NSR (net smelter return) royalty on Uranium produced.

6. Completion of the transaction and consequent issue of the ordinary shares and grant of the options to Havilah and commencement of the joint venture earn-in is subject to the following conditions precedent:

A. HRE completing due diligence, to its sole satisfaction;

B. HRE obtaining shareholder approval for the issue of the Consideration Shares and Consideration Options; and

C. The parties obtaining all other shareholder, regulatory and third-party approvals, consents or waivers which are required to complete their respective obligations under the agreements (together the Conditions Precedent).

These terms have been effected by execution of a binding Term Sheet that sets out the commercial arrangements and a binding Tenement Access and Mineral Rights Agreement that governs the access rights of HRE to Havilah’s relevant exploration licences.

After this transaction with HRE and the earlier transaction with Koba Resources Limited (refer to ASX announcement 22 January 2024), Havilah still retains 100% ownership of several promising hard rock prospects including the Johnson Dam prospect (refer to ASX announcement 17 May 2023), the Homestead prospect (refer to ASX announcement 29 August 2023), the Birksgate prospect (refer to ASX announcement 15 January 2024) and the Coolibah palaeochannel.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Havilah Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Toro Energy

Integration of Vanadium into Lake Maitland Uranium Resource Underway to Re-optimise Pit

Toro to integrate vanadium into the Lake Maitland uranium resource, in preparation for scoping study update with re-optimised pit, with potential to increase mining volume and potential production

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that it has initiated the work of integrating the new Lake Maitland vanadium resource estimation into the recently updated Lake Maitland uranium resource block model. This work is being undertaken in preparation for an updated scoping study, which is estimated to be completed before the end of the year.

Laramide extends Extract convertible loan and enters into new $5M credit facility

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce that the Company and its lenders, Extract Capital Master Fund Ltd. and Extract Lending LLC (together, the " Lenders "), with Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders, completed an amendment to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources ( USA ) Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) an extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2025 to April 1, 2026 and (ii) a new non-convertible CAD$5 million standby credit facility (the " Multi-Draw Facility ") with Extract. The Multi-Draw Facility will have the same maturity date as the Term Loan and allows for multiple drawdowns. All other terms of the Term Loan remain unchanged with a 7% coupon and CDN$0.40 conversion price while the Multi-Draw Facility, if utilized, will incur interest expense at 12% per annum.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

C29 Metals

Placement Fully Subscribed

C29 Metals receives official notification all regulatory requirements met for the issue of drill permits, strong local community support, and a Social Support Agreement signed

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $2,450,000 (before costs) through a placement of a total of 34,507,042 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.071 each (Placement). The Placement saw strong support with demand significantly exceeding shares offered under the Placement.

Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Saga Metals CEO Michael Stier.

Saga Metals CEO Touts IPO Success, Bares Plans for Uranium, Lithium Assets

With the closure of the first tranche of its initial public offering (IPO), Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA) has raised $1.8 million, which will help fund a field work program at the company’s Double Mer uranium project in East-Central Labrador.

CEO Michael Stier reiterated the company's focus on both its uranium project in Labrador and its Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Québec, which is under a joint venture with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO).

With both uranium and lithium poised to see increased demand due to their roles in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning toward greener energy sources, Saga Metals’ diversified portfolio is strategically positioned to contribute to reducing the supply/demand gap, which requires more mines to come online.

Amazon logo on cube.

Amazon Eyes Nuclear Energy Future with Two New SMR Project Partnerships

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), is betting big on nuclear power as it partners with Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Energy Northwest to meet its data centers' energy needs.

The agreements with Dominion and Energy Northwest, valued over US$500 million, are aimed at developing advanced small modular reactors (SMRs), a flexible and scalable form of nuclear technology, across various regions.

The move addresses increasing power demand driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing, as well as the company's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

