Harvest Gold Provides Update To Shareholders

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia / October 5, 2026 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with the following update.
As reported to shareholders on August 17, 2026, the Company received a letter from the Lac Simon First Nation on July 20, 2026, requesting that it delay the start of drilling in the Central Area of its Mosseau property and attend a meeting with the Band Council representatives on July 23, 2026. The Company agreed to both requests.
At that meeting, the Band Council representatives asked that two agreements under negotiation be finalized before drilling began. In response, the Company committed in writing to an accelerated negotiating timeline, proposing to complete one agreement by mid-August and the other by mid-September, and requested Lac Simon First Nation's support to begin drilling in the interim.
Lac Simon set a meeting in the last week of August to continue negotiations to get both agreements completed and at that point the Company announced that its preferred new date to start drilling was October 5, 2026.
As of today, negotiations with Lac Simon have moved more slowly than Harvest Gold anticipated and the Company has yet to find a driller, in this relatively short time frame.
The Mosseau property is suitable for winter drilling and Harvest Gold looks forward to drilling its highly prospective targets. The Company remains fully funded for the upcoming drilling program.
The Company holds a three-year Authorization to Initiate Work permit, granted by the government of Quebec in 2025, and a follow-up forestry permit issued in June 2026. All planned drill targets are located in the central area of the Mosseau property, near the Company's 2025 high-grade discovery hole and within the area drilled that year.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 443 claims covering 23,740 ha, located approximately 45–70 km west of Gold Fields' Windfall Deposit.
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favourable strike along mineralized shear zones.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
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