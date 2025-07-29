During an interview with the Investing News Network's Charlotte McLeod, Steve Barton of In It To Win It shared his outlook on gold, silver, uranium and more, highlighting how he uses technical analysis to guide his trades.

“Whatever is out of favor and hated at the moment, that’s probably what you need to buy,” he said. “Buy it when it’s boring and no one cares, then you get to ride the wave up.”

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.