Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watchplay icon
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Georgia Williams
By Georgia WilliamsJul 29, 2025 09:00PM
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
When it comes to investment strategy, "I'm a bottom picker, I like falling knives," said In It To Win It’s Steve Barton.

During an interview with the Investing News Network's Charlotte McLeod, Steve Barton of In It To Win It shared his outlook on gold, silver, uranium and more, highlighting how he uses technical analysis to guide his trades.

“Whatever is out of favor and hated at the moment, that’s probably what you need to buy,” he said. “Buy it when it’s boring and no one cares, then you get to ride the wave up.”

Peter Grandich, gold bars.
Peter Grandich: Copper, Uranium in "Perfect Storm," My Strategy Now

Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.
Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Catalyst for Next Leg Higher

Scott Melbye, uranium.
Scott Melbye: Uranium Outlook Bullish, Expect "Epic" Returns in 2025

Falco Resources President and CEO Luc Lessard.
Falco Resources Eyes Governmental Decree for Horne 5 Gold Project Before Year End

Terra Clean Energy President and CEO Greg Cameron.
Terra Clean Energy Ramps Up Summer Drilling Plans, Eyes Resource Update

LaFleur Minerals CEO Paul Ténière.
LaFleur Minerals Targets 2026 Production with Funded Drilling and Mill Restart Planning Underway

John Feneck, gold bars. play icon
John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper — 8 Stocks to Play These Metals

By Charlotte McLeodJul 21, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, outlines his latest thoughts on the gold, silver, platinum and copper markets.

With prices on the rise, he encouraged investors to get involved if they aren't already.

Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars. play icon
Jeff Clark: Gold Bull Market Running, These Stocks Getting Rewarded Now

By Charlotte McLeodJul 18, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Jeff Clark, founder of the Gold Advisor, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

However, he emphasizes that he's less concerned about prices and more interested in making sure his portfolio is prepared to weather global uncertainty.

That means having exposure to physical metal, as well as stocks.

Rob McEwen, gold bars. play icon
Rob McEwen: Gold to Go "Much Higher," Mining Stock Mania Not Here Yet

By Charlotte McLeodJul 17, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Inc. (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), outlines his gold price outlook as well as future plans for his company.

"If I look at history and the cycles gold has gone through, we have all the ingredients needed to drive it much higher," he told the Investing News Network.

Shane Williams, gold bars.play icon
Gold to Hit US$4,000, Driver for Next Leg Up — West Red Lake's Shane Williams

By Charlotte McLeodJul 17, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Shane Williams, CEO, president and director at West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG,OTCQB:WRLGF), shares his thoughts on gold's path to US$4,000 per ounce.

"It's established a base, and now as that new institutional money begins to move into gold, that's where I think we'll get that next leg up," he said.

Andy Schectman, gold and silver barsplay icon
Andy Schectman: Reset Happening Now — Gold is Key, Silver Has Massive Potential

By Charlotte McLeodJul 16, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, lays out his takeaways from the latest BRICS meeting, saying he sees a reset happening now.

He also weighs in on the implications for gold and explains why he sees massive potential in silver.

"The word that I think of is asymmetrical — low downside, high upside," he said.

