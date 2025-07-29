0
Gold Investing
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch
By Georgia WilliamsJul 29, 2025 09:00PM
Georgia Williams
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
When it comes to investment strategy, "I'm a bottom picker, I like falling knives," said In It To Win It’s Steve Barton.
During an interview with the Investing News Network's Charlotte McLeod, Steve Barton of In It To Win It shared his outlook on gold, silver, uranium and more, highlighting how he uses technical analysis to guide his trades.
“Whatever is out of favor and hated at the moment, that’s probably what you need to buy,” he said. “Buy it when it’s boring and no one cares, then you get to ride the wave up.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.