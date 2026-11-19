Highlights:
- Gold equivalent production of 16,985 Gold Equivalent Ounces ("GEO") at AISC of $1,546/oz Au during Q3 2026;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $33.8 million for Q3 2026 and $90.8 million year-to-date
- Earnings of US$0.04 per basic share outstanding in Q3 2026 and US$0.16 per share Year to Date, excluding one-time adjustments
- Strong cash position of $33.9 million at quarter end includes $8 million cash paid to Sprott Stream during the quarter
- Full year production expected at the upper end of 2026 annual production guidance of 50,000 to 60,000 GEO
- Preliminary Economic Assessment for MDN targeted for the end of Q1 2027
- Continued progress at both the Lagoa Salgada and Mont Sorcier projects
- Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company acquired Minera Tritón Argentina S.A., owner of the past-producing Manantial Espejo mine in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (see press release dated November 13, 2026)
- Management to host conference call on November 23, 2026, at 11:00 AM EDT
Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V:CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF; FRA:BAI0] ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces its operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 ("Q326"), including its Minera Don Nicolas ("MDN") gold mine in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, its Lagoa Salgada Polymetallic Project in Portugal, and its Mont Sorcier High Purity direct reduced iron ("DRI") Iron Project in Quebec. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise noted.
Production results for MDN were previously released on October 19, 2026. The Company's financial results are reported and available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) and the Company's website (www.cerradogold.com).
Q3/26 MDN Operating Highlights:
- Q3 production of 16,685 GEO, up 21% from 13,832 GEO in Q3 2025. Year-to-date production of 44,942 GEO, up 23% from 36,433 GEO in the comparable 2025 period
- AISC of $1,546/oz per GEO during Q3 2026
- Heap leach production remained steady at 9,649 GEO in the quarter, similar to Q2 2026
- CIL production increased to 7,036 GEO in Q3, primarily driven by the selective routing of high-grade Calandrias feed to the Martinetas mill rather than the heap leach pad
- Preliminary Economic Assessment for MDN incorporating results of the ongoing exploration program and recent property acquisitions, to evaluate potential resource growth, mine life extension and increased production levels targeted for the end of Q1 2027
Mark Brennan, CEO and Chairman, commented, "Third quarter results continued to benefit from significant operational improvements, cost reduction programs and the repurchase of the MDN stream. MDN continues to generate strong cash flows and stable production. We expect this to continue, given the previous operational upgrades and our unhedged gold position. We expect the new PEA, to be completed by the end of Q1 2027, to show the potential for further growth and mine life extension at MDN. Further, the recent acquisition of Manantial Espejo in Argentina positions the Company for production growth exiting 2027. We expect this growth to be supported by cash flows generated from operations and our strong cash position."
Operations in Q3 2026 delivered continued strong production, reflecting improvements completed over the past year. Heap leach operations continued to benefit from the resolution of prior irrigation issues and improvements to the crushing circuit. The new crushing plant is undergoing commissioning and is expected to support increased feed delivery to the pad. The new tailings dam is now operational and is expected to provide approximately five years of capacity at planned operating rates. The new heap leach pad is expected to be completed by late Q1 2027 and to provide 12 million tonnes of additional capacity.
Higher gold prices have enabled MDN to incorporate additional low-grade material into the heap leach feed, improving resource utilization. At the same time, selected high-grade Calandrias material originally earmarked for the pad has been redirected to the Martinetas CIL mill to achieve higher recoveries. This material therefore contributes to CIL production rather than heap leach production, and performance should be considered across the combined operation. This strategy is planned to be used going forward to maximize gold production and overall margins.
Selected high-grade material from Calandrias, generally above 2.5 g/t gold, was transported to Martinetas for carbon-in-leach ("CIL") processing rather than placing it on the heap leach pad. Routing decisions are supported by laboratory bottle-roll testing on milled samples, with selected material achieving gold recoveries of up to 95%, compared with approximately 60% expected through heap leaching as outlined in the current technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Minera Don Nicolas Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina " with an effective date of September 19, 2024. These are laboratory results for selected material, rather than overall plant recovery, and may not be representative of recoveries achieved in production. Management believes the additional gold recovered provides an economic benefit, even after accounting for higher processing and transportation costs.
The focus on underground development continued during the quarter, with higher amounts of fresh feed becoming available towards quarter-end. Additional underground mineralized material is expected in Q4 2026, supporting increased production in the second half of 2026 compared to the first half. Underground operations continue to alternate between development and feed extraction as the workings follow the mineralized zone deeper beneath the Paloma pit.
As the Company continues to advance its exploration program at MDN and drill test the recently acquired Falcon and Calandrias II properties for potential mineral resources, the Company continues with its plans to complete a new, third-party, independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") by the end of Q1 2027. The PEA is expected to incorporate an updated mineral resource estimate, including mineral resources amenable to both heap leach production and production via the CIL plant. The objective of the new PEA is to evaluate potential growth in MDN's mineral resource base, the potential extension in mine life, and the potential to increase production rates. Over the last two years, MDN has invested heavily in creating twin production streams via both the CIL and heap leach production routes. The CIL and heap leach facilities provide flexibility to process both high- and low-grade material through the most suitable route, based on metallurgical performance and economics. Combined with surface and underground mining capability, this allows MDN to draw on multiple feed sources and optimize the overall production mix.
Exploration work continued throughout the quarter across the existing property and in the recently acquired Falcon area. Sampling and mapping have been initiated, and diamond drilling has commenced in these new areas. Given the extent of existing drilling and the level of work completed at Falcon and other areas to date, the planned drill program is intended to test the potential to add mineral resources to support the expansion of heap leach operations. The Company expects to complete the drill program and associated testing before year-end so that the results can be included in the PEA. Exploration drilling will continue thereafter. Further regional consolidation remains a key corporate strategy objective.
At Lagoa Salgada, the Company continues to advance the Optimized Feasibility Study ("OFS") and the RECAPE (environmental compliance report on the execution project) engineering phase to bring the project to a construction decision in the shortest timeframe possible. The Company also plans to submit a new Environmental Impact Assessment once the RECAPE phase is completed, which the Portuguese environmental authorities will have up to 120 days to review. As such, the commencement of construction could occur in late 2027, subject to the permits being issued and financing being secured.
In Canada, at the Mont Sorcier high grade iron project operated by Cerrado's wholly owned subsidiary, Voyager Metals Inc., work continued to advance the project with several workstreams ongoing related to permitting, social license, and various trade-off studies for the feasibility study ("FS"). As the FS progressed, the Company identified several opportunities to further optimize project economics and reduce both capital and operating costs, despite ongoing industry-wide inflation. Several trade-off studies are expected to be completed to evaluate and capture these improvements. As such, the FS is now targeted for completion in H1 2027 (see press release dated July 15, 2026).
The most significant opportunity to enhance the project is to convert a modest amount of currently inferred mineral resources to measured mineral resources within a defined area to the east of the current planned pit. The material in this region is expected to be shallower and should reduce stripping and tailings management costs over the life of mine. As a result, the Company undertook an immaterial, targeted definition drill program in Q3 2026 with the objective of upgrading inferred mineral resources to a higher-confidence category for incorporation into the optimized mine plan. Additional trade-off studies will also be undertaken on product quality and an overall review of OPEX and CAPEX estimates in light of ongoing inflation. Work on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") remains ongoing and remains targeted for late Q2 2027; however, there is some risk of this timeline slipping depending on the timing of completion of the FS. We note that recent comments by policymakers indicate a desire to accelerate the permitting process; however, no clear timeline for how this will impact Mont Sorcier is available at this time.
The Mont Sorcier project is currently being designed as an 8 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") concentrate operation, compared with 5 Mtpa in the previous Mont Sorcier preliminary economic assessment, to reflect strong demand for high-grade 67% iron concentrates with low silica and alumina suitable for the DRI or pellet feed markets, the fastest growing segments of the iron ore market for which premium prices are expected. Development is expected to occur in two phases, with Phase 1 producing 4 Mtpa and a second 4 Mtpa expansion targeted approximately three years after start-up. That said, based on the trade-off studies and market pricing, this development scenario could change.
Corporate Activities
On July 17, 2026, the Company completed the repurchase of all of the outstanding streaming assets and related security held over the Company's producing Minera Don Nicolas mine in Argentina and its Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal from Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp. ("Sprott Streaming") and Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (Collector) LP ("Sprott Collector", and collectively, the "Sellers"), pursuant to an acquisition agreement dated July 17, 2026 among the Company and the Sellers (the "Acquisition Agreement"), for aggregate consideration of approximately US$31.34 million (the "Stream Repurchase Transaction").
Pursuant to the Stream Repurchase Transaction, the Company repurchased (i) the amended and restated metals purchase and sale agreement dated March 2, 2023 in respect of MDN (the "MDN Stream"); and (ii) the metals purchase and sale agreement dated November 25, 2022, as amended on December 1, 2023, in respect of Lagoa Salgada (the "LS Stream"), together with the related 10% per annum interest secured note in the original principal amount of US$19,000,000 dated November 25, 2022, as amended on December 1, 2023 (the "LS Note"), in each case together with the related agreements and security documents held by the Sellers over the Company's assets.
The aggregate purchase price for the Stream Repurchase Transaction was approximately US$31.34 million satisfied through:
- upfront cash consideration of approximately US$8 million;
- the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company to Sprott Collector at a deemed price of C$1.5719 per share;
- a non-interest-bearing promissory note in the principal amount of US$8.0 million, maturing on October 6, 2026 (the "October 2026 Note"); and
- a non-interest-bearing promissory note in the principal amount of US$12.0 million, maturing on January 4, 2027 (the "January 2027 Note" and together with the October 2026 Note, the "Deferred Payment Notes").
The Deferred Payment Notes are secured by a general security agreement over the assets of the Company. The October 2026 Note was repaid in full on October 6, 2026.
The Company announced completion of the Stream Repurchase Transaction by news release dated July 20, 2026.
Acquisition of Minera Tritón Argentina S.A.
The Company also entered into a share purchase agreement dated November 12, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American") and Aquiline Resources Inc. to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera Tritón Argentina S.A. ("MTA"), the owner of the past-producing Manantial Espejo mine and the related mining concessions located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (the "MTA Property") (the "MTA Transaction"). The MTA Transaction closed November 12, 2026.
MTA's operations consist of the Manantial Espejo mine, situated in Santa Cruz Province, approximately 160 kilometers west of Puerto San Julián on Route 25 and 50 kilometers west of Gobernador Gregores, in southern Argentina (Patagonia). Cerrado plans to implement a phased redevelopment program to dewater historical underground workings while refurbishing surface infrastructure. In parallel, an exploration program has been defined to test for mineral resources in areas not previously mined, with the objective of supporting a potential restart and extended mine life. Subject to the results of this work, the Company believes the MTA Property has the potential to contribute to increased production levels exiting 2027.
Transaction Details:
- The acquisition was completed on an "as is, where is" basis.
- Total consideration of US$20 million in cash: US$10 million at closing and two deferred payments of US$5 million due on each of the first and second anniversaries of the closing date.
- MTA has granted Pan American a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty") on all future production from the MTA Property in settlement of existing indebtedness owed by MTA to Pan American. The NSR Royalty is secured by a first-degree mortgage over the mining concessions comprising the MTA Property and a parent guarantee from Cerrado.
- MTA retains all historical, current and future liabilities, including closure liabilities. The financial closure guarantee required under Santa Cruz provincial law is approximately US$13.8 million, which is satisfied through a financial institution letter of credit, avoiding impact to the Company's working capital position.
See press release dated November 13, 2026 for complete details.
On September 3, 2026, Cerrado announced that it closed a strategic non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") with Mr. Eric Sprott for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10 million. The Private Placement consisted of the issuance of 4,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") to an entity owned and controlled by Mr. Sprott at a price of C$2.50 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$3.35 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Placement.
Q3 Financial Performance
Table 1. Q3 2026 Operational and Financial Performance
|Three Months Ended
September 30
|Nine months ended
September 30
|Key Operating Information
|Unit
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating Data
|Heap Leach Operations
|Ore Mined
|ktonnes
|1,150.19
|759.04
|2,767.58
|1,968.11
|Waste Mined
|ktonnes
|1,115.82
|1,001.21
|3,181.68
|3,023.71
|Total Mined
|ktonnes
|2,266.00
|1,760.25
|5,949.26
|4,991.82
|Strip Ratio
|waste/ore
|0.97
|1.32
|1.15
|1.54
|Mining rate
|ktpd
|24.63
|19.13
|21.79
|18.35
|Ore placed on pad
|ktonnes
|904.96
|793.12
|2,515.97
|2,209.83
|Head Grade Au
|g/t
|0.89
|0.81
|0.86
|0.82
|Head Grade Ag
|g/t
|9.01
|11.68
|8.73
|13.17
|Recovery Au
|%
|33%
|47%
|35%
|41%
|Recovery Ag
|%
|31%
|23%
|37%
|15%
|Gold Ounces Produced
|oz
|8,453
|9,605
|24,146
|23,944
|Silver Ounces Produced
|oz
|82,231
|85,214
|262,951
|143,163
|Gold Equivalent Ounces Produced
|oz
|9,649
|10,429
|28,417
|25,521
|High Grade CIL Operations
|Ore Mined
|ktonnes
|24.14
|-
|64.03
|11.39
|Waste Mined
|ktonnes
|24.13
|-
|67.04
|59.54
|Total Mined
|ktonnes
|48.27
|-
|131.07
|70.93
|Strip Ratio
|waste/ore
|1.00
|-
|1.05
|5.23
|Mining rate
|ktpd
|0.52
|-
|0.48
|0.26
|Ore Milled
|ktonnes
|100.58
|92.59
|302.11
|280.94
|Head Grade Au
|g/t
|2.29
|1.31
|1.72
|1.33
|Head Grade Ag
|g/t
|11.63
|7.98
|10.38
|8.08
|Recovery Au
|%
|90%
|86%
|89%
|88%
|Recovery Ag
|%
|70%
|55%
|63%
|58%
|Mill Throughput
|tpd
|1,093
|1,006
|1,107
|1,033
|Gold Ounces Produced
|oz
|6,607
|3,253
|15,426
|10,452
|Silver Ounces Produced
|oz
|29,523
|13,190
|69,080
|42,161
|Gold Equivalent Ounces Produced
|oz
|7,036
|3,403
|16,525
|10,912
|Consolidated Gold Production
|Gold Ounces Produced
|oz
|15,060
|12,858
|39,572
|34,396
|Silver Ounces Produced
|oz
|111,754
|98,404
|332,031
|185,324
|Gold Equivalent Ounces Produced
|oz
|16,685
|13,832
|44,942
|36,433
|Gold Ounces Sold
|oz
|14,505
|11,970
|38,819
|33,263
|Silver Ounces Sold
|oz
|111,904
|81,290
|327,312
|180,752
|Gold Equivalent Ounces Sold
|oz
|16,154
|12,897
|44,106
|35,251
|Average realized price and Average realized margin
|Metal Sales
|$ 000's
|67,943
|41,007
|185,520
|99,408
|Cost of Sales
|$ 000's
|42,967
|30,020
|113,659
|79,924
|Gross Margin from Mining Operations
|$ 000's
|24,976
|10,987
|71,861
|19,484
|Average realized price per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|4,211
|3,182
|4,208
|2,809
|Total cash costs per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|1,569
|1,878
|1,564
|1,853
|Average realized margin per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|2,642
|1,304
|2,644
|956
|Total Direct Operating Costs
|(1)
|$ 000's
|21,221
|20,481
|55,614
|57,903
|Royalties and production taxes
|(1)
|$ 000's
|1,544
|2,000
|5,088
|3,717
|Total Cash Costs
|(1)
|$ 000's
|22,765
|$22,481
|$60,702
|$61,620
|Total direct operating costs per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|1,463
|1,711
|1,433
|1,741
|Royalties and production taxes per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|106
|167
|131
|112
|Total cash costs per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|1,569
|$1,878
|$1,564
|$1,853
|AISC - Minera Don Nicolas
|(1)
|$/oz
|1,546
|$1,915
|$1,630
|$1,878
|(1)
|This is a non-IFRS performance measure, see non-IFRS Performance Measures
|Three Months Ended
September 30
|Nine months ended
September 30
|Corporate Financial Highlights
|Unit
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Financial Data
|Total revenue
|$ 000's
|67,943
|41,007
|185,520
|99,408
|Mine operating expenses
|$ 000's
|42,967
|30,020
|113,659
|79,924
|Income from mining operations
|$ 000's
|24,976
|10,987
|71,861
|19,484
|Net income (loss)
|$ 000's
|25,168
|(12,178)
|47,205
|(15,104)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(1)
|$ 000's
|33,842
|11,775
|90,776
|23,885
|Operating cash flow before movements in working capital
|(1)
|$ 000's
|29,904
|378
|71,518
|11,377
|Operating cash flow
|$ 000's
|24,587
|14,382
|53,395
|23,234
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$ 000's
|33,888
|16,541
|33,888
|16,541
|Working capital (deficiency)
|$ 000's
|(11,859)
|(31,783)
|(51,001)
|(31,783)
|Capital Expenditures
|$ 000's
|17,628
|10,180
|57,732
|16,353
|(1)
|This is a non-IFRS performance measure, see non-IFRS Performance Measures
The Company produced 16,685 gold equivalent ounces ("GEO") during the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 13,832 GEO for the three months ended September 30, 2025. In the period ended September 30, 2026, high grade CIL production was 107% higher compared to the prior year due to significantly higher gold and silver production as the underground operations contributed significantly more plant feed.
The Company generated revenue of $67.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, from the sale of 14,505 ounces of gold and 111,904 ounces of silver at an average realized price per gold ounce sold of $4,211 and average realized price per silver ounces sold of $61. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company generated revenue of $41.0 million from the sale 11.970 ounces of gold and 81,290 ounces of silver. Revenue is higher for the three months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, due primarily to higher average realized gold and silver prices, as well as 25% higher ounces sold.
Cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $43.0 million as compared to $30.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Company incurred $4.7 million higher production costs for the three months ended September 30, 2026, primarily as a result of an increase in labour and fuel costs. Additionally, the Company incurred $14.0 million increase in depreciation expenses compared to 2025, primarily due to an increase in production.
Total cash costs (including royalties) per ounce sold was $1,569 per ounce in the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $1,878 per ounce for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (refer to reconciliation of Non-IFRS performance metrics).
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $25.2 million as compared to a net loss of $12.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in net income is primarily a result of $26.9 million increase in revenue, and an increase in other income of $26.3 million, offset by higher cost of sales of $12.9 million and higher taxes of $1.2 million.
The Company incurred general and administrative expenses of $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with the $3.5 million of general and administrative expenses incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase is primarily as a result of an increase in share-based compensation of $2.4 million compared to 2025.
Other income of $19.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026 includes a gain on stream obligation repurchase of $20.3 million, and foreign exchange gain of $1.3 million offset by finance expense of $1.1 million.
Outlook
Going into Q4 2026, Cerrado's MDN operations continue to benefit from its recent expansionary capital expenditure program to grow production and reduce costs at its heap leach operations, while increasing sources of high-grade mineralized material are made available from underground. The new tailings facility is now operating, the new crushing plant is being commissioned and the new heap leach pad is expected to be completed by late Q1 2027, which, along with additional fleet enhancements, positions MDN for the longer term and to capitalize on its extensive exploration program this year. Combined, these are expected to support higher production rates in Q4 2026 and generate strong cash flows, given the current gold price environment and our now unhedged gold position.
The Company expects 2026 production to be at the upper end of its annual production guidance of 50,000 to 60,000 GEO. Management continues to expect overall costs to decline as production continues to ramp up in the coming quarters.
Exploration and resource growth remain a key focus at MDN to extend the mine life. During Q3/26, all four new drill rigs remained in operation focusing on the Falcon and Sulfuro regions. The underground drill rig continues to focus on underground resource growth. Furthermore, the Company continues to work to certify the lab at site, which will help shorten assay times, a key issue in firming up new drilling targets. The focus at MDN remains on growing the known resources at MDN beyond those outlined in the current mineral resource estimate. The Company plans to file a new NI 43-101 technical report for the PEA by the end of Q1 2027 to evaluate potential resource growth, mine life extension and expanded production.
As noted previously, the Company believes the subsequent acquisition of MTA offers growth potential, with exploration drilling planned to test for mineral resources while the refurbishment of the surface assets is completed.
Conference Call Registration and Webcast Details
Cerrado Management will also host a conference call and webcast on November 23, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the Q3 Financial and Operational results, as well as the Company's recent acquisition of the past-producing Manantial Espejo Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The Company will also discuss the outlook for the Company. The accompanying presentation for the call will be available on the investor page on Cerrado Gold's website at cerradogold.com.
Call details are as follows:
Webcast Details
For those who wish to participate via webcast, please navigate to the link below to join:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k8veu7fm
Conference Call Pre-Registration Details
Pre-Registration for the conference call is required. Participants can preregister for the conference by navigating to:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI420c495d7685484eaadc771b554fade7
Participants will receive dial-in numbers and a PIN number to connect directly upon registration completion or can select the "Call Me" feature to receive a call to connect.
Review of Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Croal P.Eng, Chief Technical Officer for Cerrado Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Cerrado
Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mines as well as the Manantial Espejo Mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.
In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive exploration campaign is underway to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Massif. The Company is also working to rehabilitate and restart production at the past-producing Manantial Espejo Mine while conducting an extensive exploration program to complete a mineral resource statement.
In Portugal, Cerrado is focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near the deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by existing infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity.
In Canada, Cerrado is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier high-purity, high-grade, Direct Reduced Iron project, located on the traditional Cree territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay in the municipality of Chibougamau. The Mont Sorcier project has the potential to produce a premium iron concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.
For more information about Cerrado, please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.
Mark Brennan
CEO and Chairman
Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
mmcallister@cerradogold.com
Disclaimer
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This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado, future production guidance, expectations that full year production will trend toward the higher end of guidance, expectations regarding exploration success and resource expansion, anticipated continued improvements in operating results, expectations regarding a decline in overall costs as production ramps up, working capital position, future production and grade estimates, the future price of gold, future cash flows, expectations regarding the routing of high-grade material to the CIL plant and the anticipated benefits of that strategy, the potential for improvement at MDN's heap leach operation, expectations regarding improvements in operating costs at MDN including reduction in AISC, the expected commissioning of the new crushing plant, the expected timing of completion and capacity of the new heap leach pad, the expected capacity of the new tailings facility, the potential of underground operation at MDN, the expected completion of the MDN drill program before year-end, the anticipated timing of completing the feasibility study at the Mont Sorcier project and Lagoa Salgada project, the anticipated timing of completion of a PEA at MDN, anticipated timing to file the ESIA and the political climate relating to permitting in Canada, the anticipated phased development of Mont Sorcier and the timing of an expansion, the potential for a construction decision at Lagoa Salgada and the anticipated timing of commencement of construction, the expected timing and likelihood of receiving approval of the environmental impact assessment at Lagoa Salgada, the anticipated outcome and impact of ongoing legal proceedings relating to environmental permitting at Lagoa Salgada, the MTA Transaction, including the planned dewatering, refurbishment and exploration at Manantial Espejo and its potential to contribute to increased production, and the payment of deferred consideration under the MTA Transaction and the January 2027 Note. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions, including assumptions regarding the future price of gold and silver, exchange rates, anticipated costs, mine production rates, recovery rates, metallurgical recoveries consistent with test work, the acceptance by Santa Cruz provincial authorities of an environmental insurance policy to satisfy the closure guarantee, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, and the receipt of required regulatory approvals on acceptable terms. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, fluctuations in gold and silver prices, currency exchange rate volatility, risks related to operating in Argentina, including currency and capital controls, export duties and changes in government policy, risks related to permitting and environmental regulation (including the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings at Lagoa Salgada), labour cost inflation in Argentina, risks related to the integration of acquired properties and liabilities assumed on an "as is, where is" basis, laboratory test results not being representative of production results, the uncertainty of resource estimates and the conversion of mineral resources, risks inherent in mining operations, and delays in the completion of feasibility studies and environmental assessments. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.