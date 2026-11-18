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November 18, 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara signs binding term sheet to acquire Siguiri Gold Corp
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07 July 2025
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
09 November
Massan grade control drilling commenced
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan grade control drilling commencedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 November
Maiden drilling at Sogosogoba intersects 38m @ 2.1g/t
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Maiden drilling at Sogosogoba intersects 38m @ 2.1g/tDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 October
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 October
Results demonstrate potential for resource growth at Massan
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Results demonstrate potential for resource growth at MassanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 July
Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
RED MOUNTAIN FUNDING TO ACCELERATE THE ARMIDALE PROJECT
Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced RED MOUNTAIN FUNDING TO ACCELERATE THE ARMIDALE PROJECTDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Aurum hits thick gold intercepts at Boundiali BST1
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits thick gold intercepts at Boundiali BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
5h
Omega Pacific Upsizes LIFE Offering to $1.5 Million
Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in response to investor demand, it has increased the maximum size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "LIFE Offering") of Units... Keep Reading...
13h
Triple One Metals Appoints Andrew Gainsbury Chief Financial Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia — November 18, 2026 — Triple One Metals Inc. ("Triple One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Gainsbury as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gainsbury has over 16 years of experience in financial management and consulting in both Canada and... Keep Reading...
15h
Sirios Continues to Expand Gold Mineralization at Cheechoo with an Intercept of 1.09 g/t Au over 70.5 m
The intercept includes 6.47 g/t Au over 8.9 m Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) (FSE: 377A) ("Sirios" or the "Company") announces assay results from 13 drill holes totalling 6,263 m of drilling at its Cheechoo gold project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region... Keep Reading...
15h
Goldgroup Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results: Revenue up More than 15-Fold, Cash Reaches $168 Million Following Merger and Financing
All figures in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.Goldgroup Mining Inc. (NYSE American: GORO) (TSXV: GORO) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The quarter was the first to include the producing... Keep Reading...
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