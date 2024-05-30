Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA)

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania


Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA) focuses on uranium assets covering 1,811 square kilometres located in Tanzania. The company’s key projects include – Mkuju, Minjingu, Liwale, Foxy and Eland. The flagship Mkuju has the potential to host world-class uranium deposits given its proximity to the Nyota deposit, which contains 124.6 million pounds (Mlbs) U3O8. Nyota is regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world.

The company is planning a 2024 drill program at Mkuju focusing on the South West Corner (SWC), Mtonya and Likuyu North targets. The 2024 drilling program will commence with initial core drilling at the SWC target, where 2023 trenching revealed up to 7,139 parts per million (ppm) U3O8. Drilling at Mtonya and Likuyu North aims to explore potential extensions and new zones of the existing uranium deposits.

Gladiator Resources Project Locations

The Mkuju project spans over 725 sq kms and is located 20 kms south of Uranium One’s Nyota deposit, regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world. Nyota hosts a measured and indicated mineral resource estimate of 187 metric tons (MT) at 306 ppm U3O8, containing 124.6 Mlbs U3O8. The deposit is being developed by global uranium company Uranium One. The Nyota deposit and the Mkuju project are underlain by sediments of the lower Karoo, which are considered highly prospective for uranium.

Company Highlights

  • Gladiator Resources is an ASX-listed exploration and mining company focused on uranium. The company operates eight exploration projects, mainly in Tanzania, covering a total area of 1,811 sq kms.
  • The company’s key projects include – Mkuju, Minjingu, Liwale, Foxy and Eland.
  • Gladiator’s primary short term focus is on advancing the Mkuju project, located only 20 kms south of Uranium One’s Nyota deposit, regarded as one of the largest uranium deposits in the world.
  • The 2024 drill program at Mkuju will focus on the South West Corner (SWC) initially, where trench assay results received Dec/Jan 2023/24 confirmed high-grade uranium in sandstone, 1000’s ppm U3O8 in places.
  • Further work is also planned at Mtonya and Likuyu North – also located within the promising Mkuju area.
  • Tanzania is endowed with many uranium-bearing deposits and is known for its mining-friendly policies. The government offers attractive tax policies and quick permitting processes to encourage investment in the sector.
  • The presence in relatively attractive uranium mining jurisdictions such as Tanzania positions the company to capitalize on opportunities in the uranium sector and deliver superior returns to its shareholders.

This Gladiator Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA) to receive an Investor Presentation

Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA)

Gladiator Resources


Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium Project located in Ontario, Canada (Figure 2).

  • Additional, highly prospective uranium tenure, referred to as the Blind River Block, has been secured by NickelX in the Elliot Lake district in Ontario, Canada.
  • A field reconnaissance program, including mapping, sampling and drill hole siting, has commenced at NickelX’s Elliot Lake Project, where the Company is targeting conglomerate hosted uranium mineralisation.
  • The Project is accessible by road from Toronto (a ~6 h drive). Year-round access and proximity to existing infrastructure provide logistical advantages that cannot be overstated when operating in Canada.
  • Stakeholder and First Nations engagement has also commenced with letters of engagement forwarded to local community stakeholders in anticipation of future drill programs.
  • Magnetic and radiometric data re-processing combined with the Company’s recent geological review has defined multiple high priority uranium targets.
  • The prolific Elliot Lake uranium district produced 362 Mlbs U3O8 @ 0.1060% (1,060 ppm) U3O8 from 13 underground mines active between 1955 and 1996, within an area of c. 15 × 15 km. The uranium mineralisation at Elliot Lake is hosted by stratabound conglomerate beds, which are relatively continuous and geologically predictable. The mineralised beds can be up to 19.5 km long, 8.0 km wide and 4 m thick1 (Figure 1).

Multiple high priority uranium targets have been defined at the Elliot Lake Uranium Project by re-processing of geophysical data combined with recent geological data review (see NickelX ASX announcement dated 21st February 2024).

Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels


NexGen Announces Additional Mineralization Discovered at Patterson Corridor East, Assays from RK-24-183 and Commencement of Expanded Summer Exploration Program

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce drilling at Patterson Corridor East (" PCE ") has intersected mineralization in RK-24-193 over 67.5 metres (m) (383.5 to 451 m ) across various intervals including up to 7,500 cps over 1.5 m (Figures 1 to 4, Table 1). RK-24-193 is located 275 m southwest along strike of RK-24-183 (discovery hole) and at approximately the same depth below surface.

In addition, assays from RK-24-183 confirm high grade uranium veins across a 20 m interval with several intersections totalling 13.5 m at 0.78% U 3 O 8 including 0.5 m (348.0 to 348.5 m ) at 10% U 3 O 8 and another 0.5 m (356.5 to 357 m ) at 6.23% U 3 O 8 (Table 2). For reference, the Arrow discovery hole RK-14-21 assayed 5.75 m at 0.37% U 3 O 8 , including 0.25 m at 5.77% U 3 O 8 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alligator Energy Limited

Resource Extension Drilling Recommences and Project update for Samphire Uranium Project.

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE, ‘Alligator’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to confirm that the 2024 Blackbush resource extension and broader exploration drilling programs have recommenced at the Samphire Uranium Project, south of Whyalla, South Australia.

NexGen Announces Closing of Strategic Purchase of 2.7 Million Pounds of Uranium

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced purchase (the "Purchase") of 2,702,410 pounds natural uranium concentrate ("U 3 O 8 ") for an aggregate purchase price of US$250 million which was satisfied through the issuance of US$250 million aggregate principal amount of five year, 9.0% per annum (payable 23 cash and 13 common shares) unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), in accordance with the previously disclosed terms including entering into investor rights agreements with the holders of Debentures containing voting alignment, standstill, anti-hedging and sale and transfer restriction covenants.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

