Galan Lithium

Up to ~A$25 Million Capital Raise to Support Full Funding of HMW Phase 1

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the launch of a capital raising of up to A$25 million. The Company has received firm commitments for a Placement of approximately A$12 million (before costs) to institutional, sophisticated, professional investors and Chemphys at A$0.105 per share.

Highlights:

  • Galan has received firm commitments to raise A$12 million via a placement at A$0.105 per share (Placement)
  • Galan launches up to A$13.3 million 1 for 4 non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) at the same price as the Placement
  • Offtake partner Chemphys to subscribe for US$3 million (A$4.5 million) under the Placement, subject to completion of definitive agreements
  • Proceeds of the capital raising together with the planned Chemphys Offtake Prepayment are expected to fund Galan into production
  • Funds will be used for further development of HMW, corporate overheads and working capital

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce a 1 for 4 non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to A$13.3 million at the same price as the Placement (the Placement and the Entitlement Offer together being the Offer).

Galan’s proposed offtake partner1, Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Chemphys) or designated affiliate, has agreed to subscribe for approximately A$4.5 million under the Placement. The investment by Chemphys is subject to completion of definitive offtake agreements.

Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:

“We are delighted with the support for the Placement and welcome a number of new investors to the register. In addition, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support.

We also welcome the participation of Chemphys in the Placement which further strengthens the relationship between our companies.

The Board has adopted a lower capital intensity Phase 1 development to an initial 4,000 tpa LCE rate in light of market conditions. Funds raised from the Offer and the planned Chemphys prepayment provide the means to complete this development and keep our planned start to production in the second half of 2025.

Amid challenging market conditions Galan is moving forward with the development of HMW. We remain confident about the project economics underpinning the HMW development and the future of the lithium market.”

Placement

The Company has received firm commitments for a Placement of approximately A$12 million at A$0.105 per share.

Under the Placement, excluding Chemphys participation, the Company will issue 69,533,340 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at A$0.105 per share (New Shares) (41,832,692 being issued under the Company’s ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity and 27,700,648 under its ASX Listing Rule 7.1A capacity).

New Shares under the Placement, excluding Chemphys participation, are expected to settle on 16 September 2024 and to be issued on or around 17 September 2024. Chemphys Placement participation is expected to settle within 10 business days after shareholder approval, as applicable, and completion of definitive offtake agreements. The Chemphys investment is subject to a sunset date of 31 December 2024, unless otherwise mutually agreed.

The issue price of A$0.105 per New Share represents a 8.7% discount to the last closing price of A$0.115 on 5 September 2024 and a 16.1% discount to the 5-day VWAP of A$0.125 as at the same date.

The Placement is not underwritten.

Entitlement Offer

The Company is pleased to announce a 1 for 4 non-renounceable entitlement offer at A$0.105 per New Share to raise up to approximately A$13.3 million. The record date for the Entitlement Offer is 13 September 2024.

Indicative Timetable

*These dates are indicative only. The Company reserves the right to vary the dates without notice. Note the Company and Chemphys have the right to mutually agree an extension to the Sunset Date for settlement.

Petra Capital Pty Limited acted as Sole Bookrunner and Joint Lead Manager and Barclay Wells Limited acted as Joint Lead Manager to the Offer. Alpine Capital acted as Co-Manager to the Offer. Terry Gardiner is a Director of Galan and is also an Executive Director of Barclay Wells Limited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Metals Australia Ltd

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Drilling will test priority targets identified along strike from major gold and critical minerals discoveries and mines in Western Australia and the Northern Territory

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced testing the first of three key exploration projects in Australia1,8, which are highly prospective for gold and critical minerals. All three projects are located along strike from major mineral deposits in world-class mineral fields (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Chinese flag.

China Files WTO Complaint Over Canada’s EV and Metal Tariffs

China has lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to Canada’s recently announced tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), as well as steel and aluminum.

Bloomberg reported on Friday (September 6) that China's commerce ministry has called for Canada to reverse its decision to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on EVs and 25 percent on steel and aluminum imports from China.

Beijing claims that these measures, which are set to take effect in October, constitute trade protectionism that violates international rules and distorts global supply chains.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega.

Offtake Deal with Chemphys Signals Strong Future for Lithium, Galan Lithium Exec Says

On the heels of a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a potential offtake deal, Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega has expressed confidence in a “very strong” future for lithium.

On August 26, Galan signed an MOU with Chinese battery producer Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry for an offtake prepayment agreement. Once a definitive deal is reached, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of Phase 1 production from Galan’s Hombre Muerto West project in Argentina. The Chinese firm will also provide Galan with a prepayment facility of US$40 million for the offtake.

“It tells you that the long-term future for lithium and the lithium battery revolution that we are seeing is very strong,” de la Vega told the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less
Finger holding down red domino.

Arcadium Halts Mount Cattlin Expansion, Plans Transition to Care and Maintenance

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) announced on Wednesday (September 4) that it will place its Mount Cattlin spodumene operation in Western Australia on care and maintenance by mid-2025.

The company said in a press release that it will halt Stage 4A waste stripping, as well as any expansionary investment beyond Stage 3 following a sustained drop in spodumene prices.

According to Fastmarkets, spodumene prices fell close to 90 percent between January 2023 and January of this year, dropping from the US$7,500 to US$7,790 per metric ton range to US$800 to US$950.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Clarification to Chariot’s ASX Announcement dated 30 August 2024

Chariot Corp Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot”) refers to the announcement dated 30 August 2024 entitled “Chariot and Mustang Lithium LLC repossess Horizon and Halo lithium projects” (the “Original Announcement”) pursuant to which the Company announced that Mustang Lithium LLC (“Mustang”), in which Chariot holds a 24.1% interest, was in the process of terminating property option agreements entered into by two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Horizon Lithium LLC and Halo Lithium LLC, with Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) listed Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE:PNRG) (“Pan American Energy”) and POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE:POWR) (“POWR”), respectively. This action by Mustang will result in Horizon Lithium LLC’s and Halo Lithium LLC’s repossession of full and unencumbered ownership of the Horizon Lithium Project and Halo Lithium Project, respectively.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol leaning against lithium ore and blue batteries.

5 Best-performing Lithium Stocks of 2024

As the market moves into the second half of year, the lithium sector has continued to experience challenges.

However, after 2023's broad fluctuations, the lithium sector exhibited greater stability in the first half of 2024.

While oversupply and weak prices kept some companies from registering large gains during the period, others saw share price growth. Read on to discover which lithium-focused companies on Canadian and Australian exchanges have performed the best in 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

