Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

galan lithiumgln:auasx:glnbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Developing high-grade lithium brine projects in Argentina

HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner

HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner

Download the PDF here.

Suspension from Quotation

Suspension from Quotation

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Secondary Trading Notice

Secondary Trading Notice

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Secondary Trading Notice

Download the PDF here.

CleanTech Lithium

Collaboration with DuPont Water Solutions to Test Lithium Processing Technology

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL), an innovative sustainable lithium developer in Chile, is collaborating with DuPont Water Solutions, a business unit of DuPont, to test lithium processing technology.

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Completes Maiden Drill Program and Commences Further Geophysics at the Radar Project

SAGA Metals Completes Maiden Drill Program and Commences Further Geophysics at the Radar Project

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, announces the final batch of core from the Company's maiden drill program at the Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) project has been shipped for analysis to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario. The 2,200m of core was cut, sampled and separated into three batches and sent to the lab in approximately two-week intervals. SAGA anticipates receiving the assay results throughout the month of May providing a steady stream of information that can be analyzed and interpreted by the geological team with modeling of the mineralization and geochemistry.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Minerals Ltd. to Change Name to Aben Gold Corp.

Aben Minerals Ltd. to Change Name to Aben Gold Corp.

Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that it is proceeding with a name change from Aben Minerals Ltd. to Aben Gold Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Progress update - Ambient Noise Tomography Survey - Lac Dore deposit

Progress update - Ambient Noise Tomography Survey - Lac Dore deposit

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 14, 2025, VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) VanadiumCorp (the "Company") engaged CAUR Technologies December 2024 to conduct an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey to characterize the Lac Doré deposit located on VanadiumCorp's property near Chibougamau, Quebec. Ambient Noise Tomography is a passive technique that records ambient vibrations using seismic sensors. This method allows for the modelling of underground structures and provides detailed information on S-wave velocities.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Acquire 90% interest in Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada and Provides Corporate Update

ACME Lithium to Acquire 90% interest in Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada and Provides Corporate Update

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase agreement for a 90% interest in 31 unpatented lode mining claims comprising the Cimarron Gold Project ("Project") in Nye County, Nevada from Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) ("CRS"). The Project is a high grade, highly prospective exploration opportunity with a drill-indicated historic gold resource, and a second target area with mineralized drill intercepts that remain open in several directions.

ACME's 90% interest in the Project will be acquired for aggregate consideration of US$149,000 in cash and 1,000,000 Shares (collectively the "Purchase Price"), delivered as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Related News

Gold Investing

US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,300 for First Time

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Tech Investing

Westport Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Timing of Q1 2025 Financial Results

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Copper Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL

Copper Investing

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

×