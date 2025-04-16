Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, announces the final batch of core from the Company's maiden drill program at the Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) project has been shipped for analysis to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario. The 2,200m of core was cut, sampled and separated into three batches and sent to the lab in approximately two-week intervals. SAGA anticipates receiving the assay results throughout the month of May providing a steady stream of information that can be analyzed and interpreted by the geological team with modeling of the mineralization and geochemistry.
April 15, 2025
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation
16 December 2024
Galan Lithium
Investor Insight
Galan Lithium’s investment appeal is driven by its Hombre Muerto West project, a top 20 global lithium resource featuring high-grade, low-cost lithium brine concentrate, on track for near-term production in Argentina’s renowned mining region.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than 60 percent of the world’s lithium resources. Argentina has the world’s second greatest endowment of lithium reserves (17 Mt), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Demand for lithium is forecasted to grow from approximately 1 Mt LCE in 2024 to around 3Mt in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of around 20 percent. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property is strategically located near Rio Tinto’s recently acquired Arcadium Lithium project, highlighting its position within a highly sought-after lithium region
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
In August 2024, Galan entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for an offtake prepayment agreement for the HMW project. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with an offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
In September 2024, Galan successfully completed a capital raising of AU$20 million, including a fully-subscribed Entitlement Offer of $13.3m, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the Company’s strategic direction and the development of its HMW project
In addition to Hombre Muerto West, Galan Lithium’s portfolio includes several strategically positioned projects that complement its flagship asset:
- Candelas Project (Argentina): Located within the Hombre Muerto Basin, this underexplored project boasts a maiden resource estimate of 685kt LCE and is incorporated into Galan’s Phase 4 expansion plans targeting 60ktpa LCE production by 2030.
- Greenbushes South Project (Australia): Situated just 3 kilometres south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, this project offers strong exploration potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Galan is progressing land access agreements and holds an exploration license through to 2029.
- James Bay & Ontario Projects (Canada): In 2023, Galan acquired property blocks in Quebec and Ontario located in globally recognized lithium provinces, providing further exploration upside in key jurisdictions.
Backed by a highly experienced management team, Galan is well-positioned to advance these complementary projects while maintaining its primary focus on developing HMW into a world-class lithium production hub.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near Arcadium Lithium’s project, which is subject to an acquisition by Rio Tinto, highlighting the strategic importance of this high-grade lithium region
- Galan’s lithium Resources are ranked among the top 20 in the world
- HMW sits in the lowest quartile of the global lithium cost curve, leveraging brine extraction advantages for cost efficiency
- High-grade, low-impurity brine concentrate validated by robust offtake interest and market alignment
- Galan’s phased approach and strong stakeholder collaboration mitigate risks and ensure steady progress toward first production in 2025
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H2 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is the first mining company to apply for the Argentine ‘RIGI’, an incentive regime for large scale investments
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning near Arcadium Lithium, recently acquired by Rio Tinto.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H2 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In October 2024, Galan announced 45 percent project completion with pond construction at 76 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of the HMW project.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy and resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
Developing high-grade lithium brine projects in Argentina
16 April
HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner
14 April
Suspension from Quotation
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Suspension from Quotation
10 April
Trading Halt
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Trading Halt
02 April
Secondary Trading Notice
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Secondary Trading Notice
17 April
Collaboration with DuPont Water Solutions to Test Lithium Processing Technology
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL), an innovative sustainable lithium developer in Chile, is collaborating with DuPont Water Solutions, a business unit of DuPont, to test lithium processing technology.
DuPont has developed a new nanofiltration (NF) membrane technology for high lithium recovery. This will be tested in CleanTech Lithium's direct lithium extraction (DLE) downstream process.
The role of the NF is to remove impurities and maximise lithium recovery. DuPont's new NF membrane element (named FilmTec™ LiNE-XD nanofiltration elements) is specifically designed for the lithium sector and will be tested in CTL´s next scheduled phase of post-DLE pilot plant testing. CTL is implementing NF following the eluate concentration stage which utilises industrial forward osmosis (iFO™) in the concentrating of lithium and reduction of boron. CleanTech Lithium is investigating the potential of these technologies to eliminate the need for thermal evaporation (TE) and crystallisation in production of battery grade lithium carbonate, which would result in potentially significant CAPEX savings.
Click here for the full press Release
This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
16 April
SAGA Metals Completes Maiden Drill Program and Commences Further Geophysics at the Radar Project
Local Support Strengthens Following Maiden Drill Program Completion:
Following the successful completion of Saga Metals' maiden drill program in Cartwright, Labrador, the Town of Cartwright issued an official letter of support for the Radar Project. Robyn Holwell, Mayor of Cartwright, expressed the community's optimism and alignment with the project's future:
"The town of Cartwright fully supports Saga Metals in their exploration efforts and analysis aiming to identify an ore deposit near Cartwright and in Labrador in general. The town will help in whatever way it can to support Saga Metals in its efforts." - Robyn Holwell, Mayor of Cartwright, Labrador
Q1 2025 Radar Project Maiden Drill Program Summary:
SAGA's 2025 maiden drill program aimed to test the core of the magnetic anomaly identified through geophysics at the Hawkeye Zone. Initially planned for 1,500 meters, the program was confidently expanded to 2,200 meters after early drilling revealed strong intercepts through the primary layering sequences.
This program confirmed a large mineralized layered mafic intrusion with early indications suggesting it is moderately undeformed and contains its original primary magmatic textures from over 1 billion years ago. The Dykes River intrusion (Gower 2017), which hosts the entirety of the Radar Ti-V project, has been historically mapped over an area of 160km 2 , which is similar, but larger in size to Greenland's Skargaard intrusion. This size underscores the immense untapped potential of the region for hosting critical metals, including vanadium and titanium, essential to the global green energy transition.
Key findings from the maiden drill program include:
- 130–200 meters of intermittent magnetite layering across strike
- Consistent correlation between geophysical anomalies and mineralized zones
- Layered Fe-Ti-V mineralization open at depth
Figure 1: Geophysical map of the Hawkeye zone showing drilled oxide layers and inferred oxide layering open in both directions along strike
Drill holes R25-HEZ-01 and R25-HEZ-04 were prioritized for the first shipment to Activation Laboratories due to their location on the drill fence which placed them in a position to fully intercept the main oxide layering sequence as seen in the above map. Both holes logged magnetite layering sequences between 130-200m across strike.
Figure 2: Layering sequence of magnetite ranging from 2-10 inches per band over an almost 30m run of drill hole R25-HEZ-01
Magnetic and Electromagnetic (EM) Survey begins at ‘Trapper Zone'
Given the success of the maiden drill program's ability to uncover magnetite rich zones following the targeted geophysics completed back in Q4 2024, SAGA has commenced an additional targeted and highly detailed magnetic and EM survey over the northern anomaly in the Trapper zone located to the west of the Hawkeye zone. The objective is to develop a magnetic inversion model, like Hawkeye's, that delineates follow-up drill targets along the inferred 20km oxide layer zone.
The survey uses a tight spacing of 25-meters between linear stations over lines separated by 50-meter width to achieve high-resolution magnetic and conductivity mapping, essential for pinpointing mineralization correlated with magnetite. Tight spacing will give a very high-resolution image of the magnetic and conductivity of the known target to further support and enhance confidence for a drill program in this westerly zone.
Figure 3: Map of the Radar Ti-V project oxide layer trend and locations of the Hawkeye and Trapper zones
Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA comments: "The geophysical work—surveyed by Cartwright local Cameron Martin and expertly interpreted by David and Chris Mark of Geotronics Consulting—was undeniably SAGA's guiding force during our maiden drill program this past winter. The success of this proof-of-concept initiative has elevated the next phases of geophysics to a top priority, particularly over our additional anomalous zones, as we aim to confirm the true extent of the oxide layer running through the project with further drilling. Based on the regional data, the Trapper Zone exhibits one of the strongest anomalies, and we are highly motivated to model it against the results from Hawkeye and ultimately advance to drilling at the Trapper Zone."
About Saga Metals Corp.
Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).
In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.
SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer
For more information, contact:
Saga Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321
Email: info@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Qualified Person
Peter Webster P.Geo. CEO of Mercator Geological Services Limited is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V Project disclosed in this news release.
Cautionary Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's plans and objectives in respect of drill program. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
15 April
Aben Minerals Ltd. to Change Name to Aben Gold Corp.
Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that it is proceeding with a name change from Aben Minerals Ltd. to Aben Gold Corp.
The Company's share capitalization and trading symbol will remain the same.
The name change is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company shall issue a subsequent news release confirming the effective date of the name change.
The Company purchased the domain rights to www.abengold.com and www.abengold.ca, the Company's website url will be www.abengold.com upon completion and approval.
About Aben Minerals:
Aben Minerals is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project. Aben Minerals also owns 100% of the Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and shares claims borders with Skeena's KSP Project, and Seabridge Gold's Iskut Project.
The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
The Company has 23.2 million shares outstanding.
For further information on Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ), visit our Company's website at www.abenminerals.com .
ABEN MINERALS LTD.
"Riley Trimble"
______________________
Riley Trimble
President & CEO
For further information contact:
Aben Minerals Ltd.
Riley Trimble, President & CEO
Telephone: 604-639-3852
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenminerals.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.
14 April
Progress update - Ambient Noise Tomography Survey - Lac Dore deposit
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 14, 2025, VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) VanadiumCorp (the "Company") engaged CAUR Technologies December 2024 to conduct an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey to characterize the Lac Doré deposit located on VanadiumCorp's property near Chibougamau, Quebec. Ambient Noise Tomography is a passive technique that records ambient vibrations using seismic sensors. This method allows for the modelling of underground structures and provides detailed information on S-wave velocities.
The scope of the project includes creating a synthetic velocity model, optimizing the sensor network design, and recording seismic noise using 104 triaxial sensors. Additionally, the project involves managing and archiving the seismic data collected. The final report will detail the survey design, field campaign, data collected, data analysis, the final S-wave velocity model, and geological interpretations.
ATN Progress Report
Initial planning focused on designing the sensor layout to optimize the imaging of the Lac Doré deposit. Fieldwork at the Lac Doré property started during the week of December 22, 2024. Initial activities included land surveying, reconnaissance, and the placement of sensor positions in preparation for deployment. Geophone deployment was completed in March, and data recording will conclude at the end of April. Following this, data processing will begin on the 3D geophysical interpretation model, which is expected to take approximately four to six weeks.
The goal of the Ambient Noise Tomography Survey is to develop an updated geological and structural model. This model will be used in the revision of the "NI 43-101" report which was including VTM Resource, which was released in 2020 and is classified as a historical estimate.
Financing
The Company has submitted documents to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to seek conditional approval for the announced financing, which includes the closing of a second tranche that will generate gross proceeds of $50,000.00. This tranche involves the issuance of 454,545 Units to arm's-length subscribers. Additionally, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash and warrants, which will have the same terms as the Unit Warrants. Furthermore, in order to accommodate changes in the Quebec flow-through tax regulations announced March 25, 2025 the Company has received approval to extend the announced financing to May 14, 2025.
All shares issued as part of this financing, as well as any shares resulting from the exercise of warrants, will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date. The financing is contingent upon approval from the TSXV Exchange.
Net proceeds from the financing will be used for exploration and metallurgical testing of the Company's wholly-owned mineral properties, electrolyte plant, and general corporate purposes.
Director of VanadiumCorp Andre Gauthier, P. Eng., P.GEO is the qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) who has reviewed this news release.
Additional information about Vanadiumcorp can be found on its website, and you can review its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp is a Canadian critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which includes vanadium feedstock for its inaugural electrolyte production facility situated in Val-des-Sources, Quebec. This electrolyte plant will serve a dual purpose: evaluating the quality of outputs from the Lac Doré pilot plant and facilitating the recycling of electrolyte. Furthermore, the company intends to expand its production of electrolytes for the international market, specifically for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRBs).
On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
"Kristien Davenport"
President and Director
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC.
Company contact information: For more information , please visit the company website
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com www.vanadiumcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, VanadiumCorp's business. and the environment in which it operates. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "forecast", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "could" or "will be taken", "occur" or "will be achieved". VanadiumCorp relies on a number of assumptions and estimates to make these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to acquire the necessary permits and authorizations to advance the Lac Doré property to the production stage, the ability to add to existing resources at Lac Doré through drilling, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. These assumptions and estimates are made in light of forecasts and conditions that are considered relevant and reasonable based on available information and current circumstances. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or results of such exploration and/or mine development to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the ability to modify project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned future exploration and drilling programs, the need for additional financing to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks outlined in VanadiumCorp's latest Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public documents. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond VanadiumCorp's control. Although VanadiumCorp has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. VanadiumCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
10 April
ACME Lithium to Acquire 90% interest in Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada and Provides Corporate Update
ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase agreement for a 90% interest in 31 unpatented lode mining claims comprising the Cimarron Gold Project ("Project") in Nye County, Nevada from Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) ("CRS"). The Project is a high grade, highly prospective exploration opportunity with a drill-indicated historic gold resource, and a second target area with mineralized drill intercepts that remain open in several directions.
ACME's 90% interest in the Project will be acquired for aggregate consideration of US$149,000 in cash and 1,000,000 Shares (collectively the "Purchase Price"), delivered as follows:
- ACME has paid CRS the sum of US$124,000 and will issue 500,000 Shares on closing; and
- ACME will pay to CRS an additional US$25,000 and deliver an additional 500,000 Shares within six months of closing.
Upon payment of the Purchase Price in full, ACME will own a 90% interest in the Project, and CRS will own a 10% interest in the Project. Thereafter, ACME will be responsible for all exploration and development costs of the Project up to and until such time as it has received a Preliminary Economic Assessment pertaining to all or any part of the Project (the "Trigger Date"). Until the Trigger Date, ACME will have full discretion as to operations involving the Project, including any disposition thereof.
After the Trigger Date a joint venture will then be formed between ACME and CRS and an accompanying definitive agreement governing the same will be entered into by the Parties for further ownership and development of the Project (the "Joint Venture"), which agreement will include the following basic terms:
- Initial ownership will be held 90% by ACME and 10% by CRS;
- Each party will be responsible for its pro-rata share of expenses from and after the Trigger Date;
- ACME's deemed capital contributions to the Joint Venture as of the Trigger Date ("ACME's Contributions") will be the aggregate amount it has paid toward the Purchase Price hereunder together with all costs and expenditures subsequently incurred toward exploration and development of the Project (with an amount equal to 10% thereof as administrative costs); and CRS's deemed capital contributions as of the Trigger Date will be an amount calculated as: ACME's Contributions / 0.9 - ACME's Contributions;
- ACME will be the operator of the Project; and will be solely responsible for determining work programs and budgets, and will continue to have full discretion as to operations involving the Project, including any disposition thereof;
- Following the Trigger Date, any failure of a party to contribute its pro-rata share of expenses will result in dilution of such party's interest; and
- At any time, ACME may acquire one-half of CRS's interest, being 5% in the Joint Venture (to hold a 95% interest) for USD $500,000.
- The 31 claims are subject to a 2.5% net smelter royalty (NSR) being retained by Nevada Select Royalty Inc. on production from (i) 13 claims and any property within a one mile area of interest; and (ii) 18 claims staked by Crestview.
THE PROJECT
Located at the north end of the San Antonio Mountains in the historic San Antonio (Cimarron) Mining District, the Project is approximately eighteen miles north of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada. It comprises 31 unpatented lode mining claims near the historic San Antonio Mine workings and immediately adjacent ground. The prospect has drill ready targets, subject to permitting, and offers a significant opportunity to establish a NI43-101 compliant gold resource.
Regionally, the Project is at the intersection of two prominent gold trends: the Walker-Lane trend which runs approximately NW and hosts a number of mines including Bullfrog, Goldfield, and Rawhide; and an approximately NNE trend of gold mines including Manhattan, Gold Hill, and Kinross's "world-class" Round Mountain, which is located 28 miles away, and recorded over 15 million ounces of gold as of 2021.
Project Highlights:
- The Project includes an extensive historic record of drill results (190 holes), with high grade intercepts which included 11 meters of 4.46 g/t, 23 meters of 4.49 g/t and 46 meters of 3.94 g/t
- Past drilling outlined a historic gold resource starting at surface of approximately 50,000 ounces (1987 non NI43-101 compliant)
- The Project has good access near infrastructure and has a number of drill sites already built
- Mineral intercepts remain open in several directions
- The target is a shallow, low sulfidation oxide gold system with strong structural control.
Figure 1: Location Map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/248039_c381706c14213bf2_002full.jpg
Exploration by both major and junior mining companies from 1980 through 2004, including Newmont and Echo Bay, identified gold mineralization in three discrete areas in the immediate Cimarron Mine area.
Sampling of surface outcrops and underground adits by previous explorers reported gold assays from quartz-adularia-quartz veining as high as 107 g/t and 30.2 g/t (3.12 and 0.88 oz/ton, respectively). Table 1 lists examples of high-grade assays collected by the various mining groups (Bullion River Gold Corp., Feb. 2004).
Table 1: Historic High Grade Rock Chip Samples
(Bullion River Gold Corp. Fact Sheet, 2004)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/248039_c381706c14213bf2_003full.jpg
Drill testing by Newmont, Budge Mining Ltd, Echo Bay, and Romarco demonstrated continuity of lower grade gold mineralization in three discrete mineralized areas at Cimarron, as shown in Table 1 and tabulated in Table 2 (resources non-compliant NI43-101). Higher grade gold intercepts were not uncommon or restricted to any particular explorer.
Table 2: Selected Drill Intercepts in Resource and Target Areas
(Bullion River Gold Corp. Fact Sheet, 2004)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/248039_c381706c14213bf2_004full.jpg
Echo Bay estimated a total gold resource in 1987 of over 50,000 ounces of gold within a block of about 1,500,000 tons of material in the West, East and Central Zones combined.
Table 3 Historic Resource Estimate*
* (polygonal calculation - A.F. Budge (Mining) Ltd. - 1986)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/248039_c381706c14213bf2_005full.jpg
This resource is not considered to be compliant with NI 43-101 standards. Additional drilling with application of proper standards and check assays would be required to verify this historical estimate. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. ACME is not treating this historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve.
In 2021, Crestview drilled 4 diamond core holes in the known resource area. All of the holes intercepted anomalous mineralization. SA-01 and SA-03 were drilled approximately 200 meters apart and each intercepted significant zones of gold mineralization which may represent a wide area of oxide, heap-leachable gold mineralization starting at or near surface.
Table 4: Summary of 2021 Drilling Results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/248039_c381706c14213bf2_006full.jpg
Cimarron represents a high quality early-stage exploration project with a drill-indicated historic resource and a target area with mineralized drill intercepts that remain open in several directions.
CORPORATE UPDATE
ACME intends to complete a consolidation of its authorized and issued common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for each three (3) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation").
On a pre-Consolidation basis, the Company currently has 77,972,727 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation the Company expects to have approximately 25,990,909 post-Consolidation common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional common shares will be issued because of the Consolidation. Any fractional common share resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up in the case of a fractional interest that is one-half (1/2) of a common share or greater, or rounded down in case of a fractional interest that is less than one half (1/2) of a common share, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of any fractional common share rounded down to the nearest whole common share.
All outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants of the Company will also be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.
The Company believes that the Consolidation will provide the Company with greater flexibility for the development of its business and the growth of the Company, including financing arrangements.
In conjunction with the Consolidation, the Company will be adopting a new name subject to the approval of the CSE.
The Consolidation and name change are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). In accordance with the Company's Articles, neither the Consolidation nor the name change will require shareholder approval. The record date and effective date of the Consolidation and name change, and the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.
ACME Lithium intends to complete a private placement financing of up to CAD$800,000. The CEO of ACME has loaned the Company CAD$180,000 to complete the Cimarron transaction which will be repaid from the proceeds of the financing.
ACME will retain its current lithium property interests for future development, and will focus in the near term on the advancement of the Cimarron Gold Project.
Qualified Person
Scientific and technical information contained in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bill Feyerabend CPG who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
About ACME Lithium Inc.
ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery and precious metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies in North America. ACME is advancing and developing a lithium brine resource at Clayton and Fish Lake Valley, Nevada and has entered into a strategic exploration agreement with leading partner at a group of projects in the pegmatite region of Shatford, Birse and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com
Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. There is no assurance that (i) the acquisition of the Cimarron Project will close on the terms outlined above, or at all; (ii) all of the conditions required to close the acquisition will be satisfied; (iii) the concurrent private placement will be completed; or (iv) that CSE approval to the acquisition will be received. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Unless otherwise indicated, the market and industry data contained herein is based upon information from industry and other publications and the knowledge and experience of management. While we believe that this data is reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. We have not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this news release or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. All technical and scientific disclosure pertaining to our mineral property interests in this news release have been reviewed by a Qualified Person, meaning an individual who is an engineer or geoscientist with at least five years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development or operation or mineral project assessment, or any combination of these; has experience relevant to the subject matter of the mineral project and the technical report; and is a member or licensee in good standing of a professional association.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248039
09 April
Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Successful completion of Lac Carheil drilling program
