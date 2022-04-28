Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. announced today the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of Fortuna's notice to commence a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares. Under the NCIB, purchases of common shares may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange andor alternative Canadian trading systems, commencing on May 2, 2022 and expiring on the ...

FVI:CA,FSM