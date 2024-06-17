Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Former Critical Minerals Leader from General Motors Joins Energy Fuels to Advance Rare Earth Business; Separated NdPr Now Being Packaged at Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements ("REEs"), and vanadium, is pleased to welcome Debra Bennethum to Energy Fuels' Management Team as Director, Critical Minerals & Strategic Supply Chain. Ms. Bennethum is a chemical engineer who previously served as the EV Critical Minerals Manager in the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Division of General Motors ("GM"), and previously as the Program Purchasing Manager for GM's Battery Electric Vehicles and Crossovers division. At GM, Ms. Bennethum executed supply strategies to ensure resilient EV critical mineral supply chains, which included the REEs for production of permanent magnets as well as battery critical minerals. She also identified innovative suppliers, vetted technical merit, evaluated cost competitiveness, and led negotiations for long-term supply arrangements. She further managed over $1.5 billion in investment projects from conception to execution, collaborating with engineering and internal stakeholders to ensure resilient supply chains for GM.

Energy Fuels believes Ms. Bennethum's experience at General Motors will provide Energy Fuels with invaluable insight and experience to fill a critical role in the Company's REE sales and marketing enterprises, including cultivating relationships with original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") and other customers, negotiating supply, offtake and/or other agreements for the Company's REE products, evaluating REE collaborations in metal-making, alloying, and/or magnet-making, and assisting in evaluating, and potentially pursuing, government funding and other support.

MARK S. CHALMERS, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ENERGY FUELS STATED:

"I would like to personally welcome Debra Bennethum to the Energy Fuels team. Ms. Bennethum brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships in EV and automotive supply chains to advance Energy Fuels' U.S.-leading, integrated rare earth business, which recently began commercial production of 'on spec' separated rare earths at our White Mesa Mill in Utah, USA. Ms. Bennethum will be based in Detroit, Michigan, which is the hub of the U.S. automotive industry. Having worked at GM for over 12 years, including key roles in EV, hybrid and critical mineral supply chains, we believe Ms. Bennethum is the ideal person to lead Energy Fuels' rare earth marketing efforts and collaborations, including the sale of our products to metal-makers, magnet-makers, EV and automotive OEMs, renewable energy companies, rare earth recycling companies, U.S. defense suppliers, and other customers. Ms. Bennethum is well-known throughout the rare earth industry, and we believe her decision to join Energy Fuels is a significant 'vote of confidence' in our rare earth plans going forward."

FINISHED AND PACKAGED SEPARATED NDPR AT ENERGY FUELS' WHITE MESA MILL

As previously announced on June 10, 2024, Energy Fuels has achieved commercial production of 'on spec' separated rare earth elements at its 100%-owned White Mesa Mill in Utah (the "Mill"), while simultaneously advancing uranium production. The Company's new "Phase 1" REE separation circuit has the capacity to produce roughly 850 to 1,000 metric tons ("tonnes") of separated neodymium-praseodymium ("NdPr") per year. It is the Company's belief that this is one of the largest commercial REE separation circuits in the World, ex China.

The Mill has begun drying and packaging separated NdPr, which is expected to continue through the end of the quarter. As previously announced, the Company expects to produce roughly 25 to 35 tonnes of 'on spec' separated NdPr in Q2-2024, before shifting operations to processing inventoried uranium ores and alternate feed materials for the remainder of the year. During the current REE campaign, the Mill will also produce a "heavy" REE concentrate, containing roughly 1,500 kilograms of dysprosium ("Dy") and 400 kilograms of terbium ("Tb"). The Company plans to utilize all or a portion of this "heavy" REE concentrate for pilot-scale test work to design, permit and construct commercial Dy, Tb and potentially other REE separation at the Mill in the coming years.

ABOUT ENERGY FUELS

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based uranium and critical minerals company. The Company, as a leading producer of uranium in the United States, mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to major nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels recently began production of advanced REE materials, including mixed REE carbonate in 2021, and commenced production of commercial quantities of separated REEs in 2024. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is evaluating the recovery of radionuclides needed for emerging cancer treatments. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and substantially all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds two of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah and the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the US today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE products, from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Company recently acquired the Bahia Project in Braziland entered into a joint venture agreement to develop the Donald Project in Australia, each of which is believed to have significant quantities of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite) minerals. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the US and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects in production, on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading U.S.-based uranium and critical minerals company or as the leading producer of uranium in the U.S.; any expectation that the Company will be successful in cultivating relationships with OEM and other customers; any expectation that the Company will be successful in negotiating satisfactory supply, offtake and/or other agreements for the Company's REE products with metal-makers, magnet-makers, EV and automotive OEMs, renewable energy companies, rare earth recycling companies, U.S. defense suppliers, or other customers; any expectation that the Company will be successful in entering the REE metal, alloy, and magnet-making space; any expectation that the Company will be successful in obtaining government funding and other support for any of its activities; any expectation that the Company has one of the largest commercial REE separation circuits in the World, ex China; any expectation that the Company will be successful in designing, permitting and constructing commercial Dy, Tb and potentially other REE separation at the Mill in the coming years; any expectation as to production levels or timing or duration of production from any of the Company's mines, facilities or projects; any expectation as to costs of production at any of the Company's mines, facilities or other projects; any expectation that the Bahia and Donald Projects have significant quantities of titanium (ilmenite and rutile), zirconium (zircon) and REE (monazite) minerals; any expectation that the Company will be successful in advancing its REE initiatives or that it will be successful in installing REE production capacity at the Mill and the timing of installation of any such production capacity; and any expectation as to the success of the Company's permitting programs. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; engineering, construction, processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; the availability of feed sources for the Mill; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the failure of the Company to provide or obtain the necessary financing required to develop any of its projects or initiatives; available supplies of monazite; the ability of the Mill to produce rare earth carbonate, rare earth element oxides or other rare earth element products to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs or at all; market factors, including future demand for uranium, rare earth elements and heavy mineral sand concentrates; the ability of the Mill to be able to separate radium or other radioisotopes at reasonable costs or at all; market prices and demand for medical isotopes; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) to receive an Investor Presentation

UUUU
Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Achieves Commercial Production of 'On-Spec' Separated Rare Earths at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, While Simultaneously Advancing Uranium Production

Energy Fuels Achieves Commercial Production of 'On-Spec' Separated Rare Earths at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, While Simultaneously Advancing Uranium Production

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REEs "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has achieved commercial production of separated neodymium-praseodymium (" NdPr ") at its White Mesa Mill in Utah (the " Mill "). Critically, the NdPr produced by Energy Fuels' meets the applicable product specifications of REE metal-makers, who specialize in the manufacture of REE-based alloys required for the permanent magnets widely used for electric motors in both battery powered electric vehicles (" EVs ") and dual power hybrids. Further, this 'on-spec' NdPr is now able to be produced by Energy Fuels at the full design capacity of its new Phase 1 REE separation circuit (850 to 1,000 metric tons (" tonnes ") of NdPr per year). The Company expects to have commercial quantities of separated NdPr available for shipment by the end of June 2024 . Energy Fuels believes this is the first time in several decades that a U.S. company has produced on-spec separated REE's from monazite on a commercial scale.

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

  • The Donald Project is an advanced-stage project with the potential to supply approximately 7,000 – 14,000 tonnes of monazite sand in a rare earth element (" REE ") concentrate (" REEC ") per year to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill (the " Mill "), located in Utah, U.S.A. , for processing into separated REE oxides, as early as 2026.
  • Under the joint venture, Energy Fuels has the right to invest AUD$183 million (approximately $122 million ) and issue $17.5 million in Energy Fuels shares to earn up to a 49% interest in the project.
  • Of these amounts, Energy Fuels expects to issue $3.5 million in Energy Fuels shares in 2024 and to invest approximately $10.6 million in 2024 from its existing working capital (approximately $225 million at March 31, 2024 ) , prior to making a final investment decision to proceed with the development of the first phase of the project. A positive final investment decision would require the approval of both Energy Fuels and Astron and would generally require commitments for satisfactory offtake and/or sales agreements for the REE oxides expected to be produced from REEC at the Mill, as well as commitments for non-recourse and/or government-backed debt financing for the project.
  • The REEC production of approximately 7,000 to 8,000 tonnes per year from the first phase of the Donald Project would be processed at the Mill's recently constructed REE oxide separation circuit, which is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of Q2 2024 and has the capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of monazite sand per year into up to 1,000 tonnes of NdPr oxide per year, along with a heavy mixed REE carbonate, without the need for any further capital expenditures at the Mill.
  • During 2024 and 2025, the Company also plans to continue to design, permit, and construct an expansion of REE oxide production capacity at the Mill to 40,000 – 60,000 tonnes of monazite per year, which is expected to be completed in 2027, and would have the capacity to process the second phase of monazite production from the Donald Project of 13,000 to 14,000 tonnes of REEC per year, which could be available as early as 2029/2030, as well as planned monazite production from the Company's Bahia Project in Brazil and the Company's planned acquisition of the Toliara Project in Madagascar .
  • The Company's REE production initiatives will not diminish in any way the Company's U.S. leading uranium production capabilities, which are proceeding as planned. The Company expects to produce approximately 150,000 to 500,000 pounds of uranium oxide (" U 3 O 8 " ) in 2024 from its U.S. mines and alternate feed materials ramping up to mining at a run-rate of approximately 1.1 million to 1.4 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year later this year from three of its existing mines, with plans to increase mining to the rate of approximately 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year by 2025 and up to 5 million pounds per year in coming years if market conditions continue to be positive, as expected.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, REEs, and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has executed binding agreements with Astron Corporation Limited (" Astron ") creating a joint venture (the " Venture ") to develop and operate the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the State of Victoria, Australia (the " Donald Project "). All references to dollars or $ in this news release are references to US$ unless otherwise indicated.

The Donald Project is a world-class, world scale, REE and heavy mineral sand (" HMS ") deposit that has the potential to provide Energy Fuels with a near-term, low-cost, and large-scale source of monazite sand in an REE concentrate (" REEC ") that would be transported to the Company's Mill in Utah, USA for processing into REE oxides and other advanced REE materials to fuel the clean energy transition and meet critical U.S. national security needs.

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 23 rd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/4bNF5Zi

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

This in-person and virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions featuring all types of metals including Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum and "Clean Energy Metals" such as Cobalt, Copper, Nickel, Phosphate, Rare Earth Elements, Uranium and Zinc. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

FN Media Group News Commentary - An article from REUTERS on the Uranium markets earlier this year painted a prosperous picture for the global Uranium. The report said: "Investment banks Goldman Sachs and Macquarie as well as some hedge funds are positioning themselves to reap the benefits of a newly buoyant uranium sector as prices of the nuclear fuel ingredient spike. While many other investment banks are still avoiding uranium, Goldman and Macquarie are boosting trading in physical uranium and in Goldman's case trading its options as well, five industry and hedge fund sources with knowledge of the deals said. The heightened activity comes as utilities seek new supplies amid shortfalls that have lifted prices to 16-year highs ."   It continued: "A few hedge funds are also stepping up involvement in both equities and physical uranium, a sign that the metal is starting to broaden its appeal to financial institutions after a decade in the doldrums following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.   With the headlines and positive momentum in nuclear more generally, hedge funds and other commodity investors are back in the (uranium) sector. A lot of it is done via physical funds, the easiest way to get exposure to uranium prices," said Bram Vanderelst at trading firm Curzon Uranium.   The metal has captured investors' attention after prices doubled over the past year to $102 a pound as top producers Kazatomprom and Cameco cut production guidance because reopened mines that had been mothballed struggled to ramp up production to meet renewed demand."   Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD) (, enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), Forum Energy Metals Corp. (OTCQB: FDCFF) (TSX-V: FMC), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG).

NexGen Announces the Appointment of Susannah Pierce to its Board of Directors

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Susannah Pierce to the Company Board to Directors following the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting that took place Monday, June 17 th 2024.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Susannah Pierce

Ms. Pierce has more than 20 years of experience in bringing business, governments, communities, indigenous groups, and other non-governmental actors together to support the development of major capital projects to maximize investment returns. In her current role as president and Country Chair, Shell Canada, she is responsible for driving integration and coordination of business activity and corporate policy across Shell's businesses in Canada . She previously served as Director of Corporate Affairs at LNG Canada, a joint venture of Shell, Petronas, Mitsubishi, PetroChina and Kogas, where she was responsible for the project's federal and provincial regulatory approvals, Indigenous relations and negotiations, government relations, media relations, community consultation and communications.

Ms. Pierce currently serves as the Co-Chair of Business Council of Canada Working Group on Climate Change and Energy Transition, an Executive on the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and Catalyst Canada. She is the past chair of the Business Council of BC, Co-Chair of the Business Council of Alberta's Define the Decade, and Co-Chair of the Canada Chamber of Commerce Western Executive Council. She previously served on the Board of Gemini Corp. and holds an ICD certification.

Christopher McFadden , Chair of the Board of Directors, commented: "On behalf of the entire team at NexGen, I would like to warmly welcome Ms. Pierce to the Company's Board. Ms. Pierce brings to the Board skills and experience in the energy sector and international government relations that align strongly with NexGen's stage of development and long-term objectives. Her proven ability to optimize outcomes for all stakeholders will complement the Company's dedicated Board of Directors, and support NexGen's experienced management team as we advance the Rook I Project though the final stages of Federal regulatory approvals and into construction. Once in operation, NexGen will be a significant global industry leader in the energy industry when considering the Company will be capable of producing in excess of 25% of global uranium production used to power civilian nuclear power plants globally."

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-the-appointment-of-susannah-pierce-to-its-board-of-directors-302175173.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

NexGen Announces the Appointment of Susannah Pierce to its Board of Directors

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Susannah Pierce to the Company Board to Directors following the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting that took place Monday, June 17 th 2024.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Susannah Pierce

Ms. Pierce has more than 20 years of experience in bringing business, governments, communities, indigenous groups, and other non-governmental actors together to support the development of major capital projects to maximize investment returns. In her current role as president and Country Chair, Shell Canada, she is responsible for driving integration and coordination of business activity and corporate policy across Shell's businesses in Canada . She previously served as Director of Corporate Affairs at LNG Canada, a joint venture of Shell, Petronas, Mitsubishi, PetroChina and Kogas, where she was responsible for the project's federal and provincial regulatory approvals, Indigenous relations and negotiations, government relations, media relations, community consultation and communications.

Ms. Pierce currently serves as the Co-Chair of Business Council of Canada Working Group on Climate Change and Energy Transition, an Executive on the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and Catalyst Canada. She is the past chair of the Business Council of BC, Co-Chair of the Business Council of Alberta's Define the Decade, and Co-Chair of the Canada Chamber of Commerce Western Executive Council. She previously served on the Board of Gemini Corp. and holds an ICD certification.

Christopher McFadden , Chair of the Board of Directors, commented: "On behalf of the entire team at NexGen, I would like to warmly welcome Ms. Pierce to the Company's Board. Ms. Pierce brings to the Board skills and experience in the energy sector and international government relations that align strongly with NexGen's stage of development and long-term objectives. Her proven ability to optimize outcomes for all stakeholders will complement the Company's dedicated Board of Directors, and support NexGen's experienced management team as we advance the Rook I Project though the final stages of Federal regulatory approvals and into construction. Once in operation, NexGen will be a significant global industry leader in the energy industry when considering the Company will be capable of producing in excess of 25% of global uranium production used to power civilian nuclear power plants globally."

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-the-appointment-of-susannah-pierce-to-its-board-of-directors-302175173.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/18/c9435.html

NexGen Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (" Meeting ") held on June 17, 2024 .

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

A total of 370,731,794 common shares, representing approximately 68.67% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of (a) reappointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company (99.63% in favour), and (b) setting the number of directors at ten (94.03% in favour).

Shareholders also voted on the following matters at the Meeting:

Election of Directors

The following nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the votes being cast by ballot and the results being as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Leigh Curyer

311,108,480

14,302,472

Christopher McFadden

229,615,727

95,795,224

Richard Patricio

165,468,525

159,942,427

Trevor Thiele

260,841,830

64,569,121

Warren Gilman

254,849,933

70,561,019

Sybil Veenman

270,801,630

54,609,322

Karri Howlett

268,746,563

56,664,390

Brad Wall

276,811,208

48,599,744

Ivan Mullany

238,468,436

86,942,517

Susannah Pierce

319,871,011

5,539,940

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

http://www.nexgenenergy.ca

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-voting-results-from-its-2024-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-302174956.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/17/c8304.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Toro Energy

Updated Scoping Study Results for the Lake Maitland Uranium Project

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce the improved results of its Scoping Study for the proposed stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation (Study), located approximately 105 km southeast of Wiluna township in Western Australia and 730 km NE of Perth.

Uranium symbol on periodic table with magnifying glass.

How to Invest in Uranium (Updated 2024)

The uranium market has remained strong in 2024, a welcome sign for the investors who had been waiting for uranium prices to increase and strengthen the market for over a decade.

The uranium market has faced difficulties since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, when tsunamis brought on by a massive earthquake crashed into and damaged several Japanese nuclear reactors. In the years since, fears over the radioactive risks posed by nuclear reactors, paired with excess supply, have weighed on prices.

But in recent years, hope has returned to the uranium industry. High-profile supply cuts from major producers, as well as COVID-19-related output disruptions, the Russia-Ukraine war, the introduction of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U), Japanese nuclear reactor restarts and US utilities entering the market have all culminated in higher prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy logo on smartphone.

Boss Energy Starts Uranium Production at Alta Mesa in Texas

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF) has officially begun uranium production at its Alta Mesa in-situ recovery central processing uranium plant and wellfields, located in South Texas.

“The start of production at the Alta Mesa Project is another key milestone in the implementation of our strategy to be a global uranium supplier with a diversified production base in tier-one locations,” said Managing Director Duncan Craib.

“With operations now ramping up at both Honeymoon and Alta Mesa, we are on track to hit our combined nameplate production target of 3 million pounds of uranium per annum," he added in the June 14 announcement.

