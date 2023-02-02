WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

First Quantum Reports Fatality at Trident Operation

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) is deeply saddened to announce that a worker at its Trident operation passed away following a traffic accident in the Sentinel open pit, involving a dump truck and a light vehicle. The site emergency response team attended immediately. One other person was severely injured and medically evacuated.

Trident has advised the relevant local authorities and will assist the Mine Safety Department in their investigations. An internal investigation into the accident is already underway. Operations in the pit have been temporarily suspended until deemed that operations can resume safely.

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of our colleague. We are committed to providing all necessary support for both our employees' families and colleagues during this difficult time. This is a tragic incident which we are profoundly saddened by," said Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. "The safety and health of our workforce is our top priority and we are committed to improve our practices from this incident."

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Primary Logo

Northern Dynasty: State of Alaska Leaders and Industry Groups Fight Back Against Unwarranted and Unprecedented EPA Action

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") advises that press releases and statements were issued by the State of Alaska and industry groups on January 31, 2023 strongly objecting to the EPA's unprecedented and action to veto mining on the land where the Pebble Project is located in Southwest Alaska

The State of Alaska issued a press release entitled "EPA's Preemptive Veto Sets Dangerous Precedent". Excerpts from the press release are found below:
"EPA's veto sets a dangerous precedent. Alarmingly, it lays the foundation to stop any development project, mining or non-mining, in any area of Alaska with wetlands and fishbearing streams," said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. "My Administration will stand up for the rights of Alaskans, Alaska property owners, and Alaska's future."

Investor Webinar

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to the Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar to be held on Friday 3rd February 2023 at 11:00 am AEST / 09:00 am AWST.

Drilling Underway At Major Greenfields Target - Pelicano

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased announce it has commenced drill testing the high-priority greenfields Pelicano prospect, a new Volcanic hosted Massive Sulphide (“VMS”) prospect within the Palma Project (“Palma” or “the project”) located in central Brazil.

Cyprium Metals Limited Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cyprium Metals Limited (‘CYM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CYM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 3 February 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

BCIT and Teck Open Teck Copper Innovation Hub

British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the opening of the new Teck Copper Innovation Hub. Made possible by a $1.75 million donation from Teck, the facility will enable BCIT researchers and students to research and test the use of antimicrobial copper in a range of healthcare devices, including prosthetics and orthotics. Copper has unique antimicrobial properties and is proven effective in eliminating up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria which can make healthcare applications safer for patients and healthcare professionals.

The Teck Copper Innovation Hub, located inside the BCIT Centre for Applied Research and Innovation, will use additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, to produce healthcare devices composed of copper and composites. The facility will also advance research projects and education focused on exploring new ways that copper can be used to enhance health and safety in real-life applications. In today's fast-moving world, additive manufacturing can quickly create objects that will serve as prototypes for the healthcare industry.

