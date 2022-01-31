Copper Investing News
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 16 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-952-5114
Toronto Local and International: 1-416-406-0743
Toll-free UK: 00-80042228835
Passcode: 8095536#
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website. The replay can also be accessed by dialing 1-800-408-3053 and using the passcode 9327693#.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information provided at the event, including all statements that are not historical facts, will contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements may include estimates, forecasts and statements as to the Company's expectations of production and sales volumes, and expected timing of completion of project development at Enterprise and post-completion construction activity at Cobre Panama and are subject to the impact of ore grades on future production, the potential of production disruptions, potential production, operational, labour or marketing disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, capital expenditure and mine production costs, the outcome of mine permitting, other required permitting, the outcome of legal proceedings which involve the Company, information with respect to the future price of copper, gold, nickel, silver, iron, cobalt, pyrite, zinc and sulphuric acid, estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, First Quantum's exploration and development program, estimated future expenses, exploration and development capital requirements, the Company's hedging policy, and goals and strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information provided at the event, the Company makes numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about continuing production at all operating facilities, the price of copper, gold, nickel, silver, iron, cobalt, pyrite, zinc and sulphuric acid, anticipated costs and expenditures and the ability to achieve the Company's goals. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to, future production volumes and costs, the temporary or permanent closure of uneconomic operations, costs for inputs such as oil, power and sulphur, political stability in Zambia, Peru, Mauritania, Finland, Spain, Turkey, Panama, Argentina and Australia, adverse weather conditions in Zambia, Finland, Spain, Turkey, Mauritania, Australia and Panama, labour disruptions, potential social and environmental challenges (including the impact of climate change), power supply, mechanical failures, water supply, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations, the production of off-spec material and events generally impacting global economic, political and social stability.

See the Company's Annual Information Form for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company attempts to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of these factors are beyond First Quantum's control. Accordingly, readers and attendees should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements and information provided at the event are qualified by this cautionary statement.


Magna Mining Inc. Announces Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding for Proposed Joint Venture Arrangement with Mitsui & Co. for Shakespeare Mine

Magna Mining Inc. Announces Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding for Proposed Joint Venture Arrangement with Mitsui & Co. for Shakespeare Mine

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui"), whereby Magna and Mitsui will discuss the possibility of Mitsui's acquirement of a 10 to 12.5% interest in Magna's Shakespeare Mine in exchange for cash consideration ranging between $8 million to $10 million on such terms as to be further negotiated between the parties (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, it is expected that the parties will enter into a joint venture agreement to jointly pursue the development of the Shakespeare Mine, with Magna being the operator of the Project (the "Joint Venture" or "JV").

Magna Mining CEO Jason Jessup commented, "This MOU is the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term partnership between Magna Mining and Mitsui, the objective of which is to create the next nickel producer in the world-class nickel mining region of Sudbury, Ontario. The signing of an MOU with a global trading and investment company of Mitsui's stature underlines the strategic importance of our Shakespeare Mine and the growth potential of our company. We anticipate that coupling our operational and geological expertise with Mitsui's balance sheet strength is a perfect combination in furtherance of advancing the Shakespeare Mine into production and developing a significant nickel producing company."

Magna Mining Inc's Shakespeare Nickel Project Feasibility Study Demonstrates Positive Economics and Carbon Neutral Nickel Mining Operation

Magna Mining Inc's Shakespeare Nickel Project Feasibility Study Demonstrates Positive Economics and Carbon Neutral Nickel Mining Operation

Magna Mining Inc (TSXV: NICU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2022 Feasibility Study for the Shakespeare Nickel Project ("Shakespeare") located 60 km south-west of Sudbury, Ontario. The Feasibility Study ("Study") is considered a base case and does not include any of the results from the 2021 Shakespeare drilling campaign (as highlighted in Figure 3). This Study remains within the constraints of current approvals, with only minor amendments and permits required prior to the start of construction. Shakespeare has a filed Closure Plan that has been accepted (approved) by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, and has obtained major permits for construction of a 4500 tonne per day (tpd) open pit mine, mill and tailing storage facility.

Included in the feasibility study is an analysis of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the life-of-mine. The deposit type, availability of renewable energy and emission reduction opportunities will allow the Shakespeare site to extract ore and produce nickel and copper concentrates with below average emission intensity. Verified carbon offsets for the remaining GHG emission sources have been included in operational costs, resulting in a carbon neutral nickel mining operation.

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Commences Drilling on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Commences Drilling on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the maiden multi-hole drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada is now underway. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is home to the only currently producing lithium region in North America.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states: "It is very exciting to commence our maiden drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project right in the heart of the Clayton Valley, the preeminent address for lithium in North America. It is perfect timing to commence a drill program at a time when lithium demand and prices are at all-time highs. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. I was physically on the property recently and I am very optimistic about the prospects for this project and expect to have a steady flow of news going forward."

newspaper showing climbing chart

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Entree and Turquoise Hill Up After Oyu Tolgoi News

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 20,433.99 in the early morning last Friday (January 28). It closed the five day period higher at 20,736.67.

That said, the index was hit overall as gold and technology stocks declined on the back of hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada. Looking over to commodities, gold and silver fell on Friday as the US dollar strengthened after expectations of a Fed rate hike in March increased.

Despite the turmoil, a number of companies saw their share prices increase during the trading week. Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Cyprium Metals

Further Significant Copper Intersections from Nifty West Drilling - Amended

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce further assay results from 28 RC holes (for 7,504m) of the Nifty West drilling program. The drilling programme targeted a lightly drilled area, up-plunge of the former underground mine in the keel area of the Nifty Syncline, below the western end of the Nifty open pit (refer to Figure 1).

Keep reading... Show less
Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Quarterly Activities Report

For the period ending 31 December 2021

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following overview of the Company’s activities for the December 2021 quarter.

