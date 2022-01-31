First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will release fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 16 at 9:00 am . Conference call and webcast details: Toll-free North America: 1-800-952-5114 Toronto Local and International: ...

FM:CA,FQVLF