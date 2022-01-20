Base Metals Investing News
Falcon Gold Corp. ; is pleased to report it has received final TSX Venture approval to move ahead on the option to purchase the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic ...

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received final TSX Venture approval to move ahead on the option to purchase the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims

The Viernes project is located at moderate elevation of approximately 2000 meters above sea-level and is 5km east of Yamana Gold's highly profitable El-Peñón low sulfidation gold and silver mine, and 35kms southeast of the world class Escondida-Zaldívar copper hub. The project has year-round access via paved and gravel roads from the mining capital of Chile, known as Region II, Antofagasta.

The Viernes claim block presents Falcon a tremendous opportunity to explore for potential bonanza-grade with epithermal low to intermediate sulfidation gold-silver, and porphyry copper-moly mineralization in one of south Americas greatest mineral endowed Paleocene-Eocene belts. The project is located within a world class cluster with extensive development by Yamana, BHP-Rio Tinto, Antofagasta Minerals amongst others. The property is highly prospective and is adjacent to the epithermal vein-hosted Gold-Silver producing El-Peñón mine in which Viernes may host similar geochemical and structural features. Yamana's latest 43-101 complaint resources and reserves estimates published in March 2021 states total proven and probable mineral reserves of 921,000 ounces of gold and 29.2 million ounces of silver.

Since the 1990's this area has produced 30.6 million tons of copper - 57 times the annual Canadian production, 9.2 million Ounces of Gold - 1.5 Times the Canadian production, 129.3 million ounces of Silver - 8.6 times the Canadian annual silver production and has generated multiple discoveries.

The Definitive Agreement

On October 20, 2021, the Company announced it had signed an MOU to acquire the Viernes project, this allowed the Company enough time to complete the necessary due diligence to move forward on the acquisition. The Company has agreed to make share payments over a 4-year period totaling 500,000 shares and issue 500,000 share purchase warrants. Each warrant will entitle the vendor to purchase one Falcon common share for a period of 24 months for a purchase price set on each date of issuance at 125% of the closing with a weighted average -with a minimum 10 cent price. During the 4-year option period Falcon is to make minimum expenditures on the property amounting to US $250,000.

Upon completion of share payments and expenditures Falcon will hold an 80% interest and the vendors will retain 20% ownership in the property. Following which for a period of 30 months, Falcon will have the exclusive right to purchase the Vendors 20% ownership in the property (Falcon's total Ownership of 100% in the property) for a further payment of US. 1.5 million which includes a 1% NSR buy back with the Vendors retaining a 1%.

Qualified Person

Dr. Daniel Rubiolo, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Viernes property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The news indicates the exploration potential of the property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds 8 additional projects. The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina. The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Great Burnt, Hope Brook, and Baie Verte acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: (604) 716-0551
Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Falcon Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684852/Falcon-Receives-Final-TSXV-Approval-on-Viernes-Adjacent-to-Yamanas-El-Pen-GoldSilver-Deposit-Antofagasta-City-Chile

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon Gold TSXV:FG Copper Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold

This Falcon Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Overview

Ontario has always been a premier jurisdiction for mining in Canada. However, one of Ontario’s earliest gold camps in the province’s northwestern region is showing signs of high-grade revitalization.

The town of Atikokan in Ontario is known for its two massive iron ore pits mined in the middle of the Second World War and operated until the late 1970s. The earliest gold exploration dates back to the 1800s, with significant production reaching upwards of approximately 52,000 ounces of gold and 174,000 ounces of silver in that period. With over 50 occurrences, prospects and producers of gold since Atikokan’s initial discovery, the gold camp boasts exploration potential for investors worldwide.

One such mining exploration company with a project in Atikokan is Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG,FWB:3FA,OTCQB:FGLDF). Its flagship Central Canada gold & polymetallic project leverages strategic positioning 20 kilometers east of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit. The world-class deposit currently has an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold mineral reserves at 0.84g/t gold grading and an indicated mineral resource at 2.3 million ounces. The Central Canada project has a high potential to mimic this exceptional high-grade gold mineralization with further exploration and discovery.

In July 2020, Falcon acquired an additional 7,477 hectares of mineral claims consisting of 369 units in the highly operational Atikokan-based gold camp, expanding its three main property claims in the surrounding area. The Hammond Reef gold property on Central Canada lies on the Hammond shear zone, a northeast-trending splay off of the Quetico Fault Zone (QFZ). The flagship project’s other original Central Canada property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The company’s portfolio of mineral projects also include ones in prolific mining jurisdictions of Ontario, British Columbia and Argentina. In April 2021, Falcon created the Argentina-based Falcon Gold LatamARG S.A. to manage its South American exploration and development operations. This creation comes at an optimal time with the recent acquisition of the company’s Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina. Falcon intends to explore further interests in South America’s mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Future plans for the company include additional exploration and development of its mineral assets. It has already begun its 2021 work program on the Central Canada gold project, with initial activities focusing on the outcrop exposures and trench areas where Falcon’s geological team will be conducting detailed structural mapping. Expansive development of its Esperanza project in Argentina and 230,000-ounce historical resource validation is also in the works.

The Falcon Gold management team comprises mining and mineral exploration heavyweights, including CEO & director Karim Rayani and corporate advisor R. Stuart “Tookie” Angus. Angus brings unparalleled expertise as an independent business advisor to the mining industry and senior executive for several notable holdings companies. Together, the team primes Falcon for outstanding gold discovery and economic growth.

Falcon Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Falcon Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration, expanding and developing its robust portfolio of highly prospective precious metal projects in prolific mining jurisdictions of the Americas.
  • The company operates a robust project portfolio in prolific mining districts. These assets include the flagship Central Canada gold & Polymetallic project, Springpole gold, Burton and Camping Lake property in Ontario, Spitfire & Sunny Boy and Gaspard gold projects in British Columbia and recently acquired Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina.
  • The Central Canada gold project hosts excellent road access, gold mineralization and strategic positioning near Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which contains a multi-million estimated gold resource.
  • Falcon created the Falcon Gold LatamARG S.A. in 2021 to manage its South American exploration and development operations on the high-grade Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina.
  • Falcon Gold operates a tight share structure and fairly low share count with less than 100 million shares outstanding. Its tight-knit management team owns approximately 20 percent of its shares.
  • The company has a world-class management team consisting of several mining, finance and geological heavyweights with years of experience in a diverse portfolio of related industries.
  • Falcon Gold’s common shares have been upgraded to trade on OTCQB Venture Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The Company’s US shares will commence trading on August 10, 2021- under its current U.S. symbol “FGLDF.

Falcon Gold’s Key Projects

Central Canada Gold & Polymetallic Project

The flagship Central Canada gold & polymetallic project consists of three key claims: the original Central Canada property and Hammond South and Hammond West properties. The total area spans 10,392 hectares over a historic producer with shaft and mill site capabilities and sits 21.5 kilometers each of Atikokan and 160 kilometers west of Thunder Bay. The project is accessible via highway and road access and leverages mining-friendly conditions.

Central Canada has two geological regimes. Its Northern claims contain a greenstone rock underlay dating back to the Archean age. The Southern claims of the property are covered by Sapawe Lake and underlain by iron formation and greenstone rock units that host Falcon’s gold and cobalt occurrences. Historical drill intersection results highlight mineral grades upwards of 0.64 percent copper, 0.15 percent cobalt, 1.1 percent zinc and 0.35g/t gold over a true width of 40 meters.

Falcon has conducted an extensive 17-hole drilling program totaling 2,942.5 meters of core. Every hole successfully intersected a highly altered felsic porphyry rock unit with significant pyrite, arsenopyrite, lead telluride and visible gold mineralization. The company expects to complete more concrete resource calculations and use sampling and logging results to undergo fire assay gold analysis to assess the project’s full potential.

Camping Lake Property

The Camping Lake property consists of five claims comprising approximately 2,250 hectares in the Red Lake mining district in Northwestern Ontario. The property leverages strategic proximity to Great Bear Resources, which recently reported high-grade gold discoveries. International Montoro Resources (TSX-V:IMT) has an option to earn a 51 percent interest in the Camping Lake property.

Historical exploration on the property includes petrographic studies; diamond drilling; rock, soil and lake sediment samples; IP/Ground Geophysics and more. The first phase of the Camping Lake 2020 exploration program consists of approximately 20 -line kilometers of ground VLF/EM geophysics and soil geochemistry.

Springpole West Property

The Springpole West property spans 4,440 hectares strategically located within four kilometers of First Mining’ Springpole deposit northwest of Red Lake, Ontario. The asset comprises 197 claims containing 217 units and garners accessibility via floatplane, ATV trail and winter road. The property has the potential to mimic similarly impressive indicated resource estimates as First Mining, which stands at approximately 139.1 million tonnes at 1.04g/t gold and 5.4g/t silver.

The claims cover 13.5 kilometers of strike length along a gold-bearing silicified mafic volcanic – sedimentary rock contact and a major property-wide fault zone. Historical work has indicated significant gold and silver values on the surface and at depth. Likewise, historical grab samples have revealed exceptional mineralization with grades up to 8.38 percent zinc, 16g/t silver and 0.05g/t gold.

Burton Gold Property

The Burton gold property consists of six patented and 16 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 356 hectares in Esther Township, Ontario. The property has advantageous positioning within the very actively explored Swayze Greenstone Belt renowned for hosting lode gold mines. The property also leverages close proximity to IAMGOLD Corp.’s Cote Lake deposit, which has an indicated resource of 35 million tonnes averaging 0.82g/t gold.

Historical diamond drill intercepts at Burton include 9.34g/t silver over an intersection length of 7.75 meters at the main Shaft zone and 12.47g/t silver over an intersection length of 3.13 meters at the East zone.

Spitfire & Sunny Boy Property

The Spitfire & Sunny Boy property spans 502 hectares in south-central British Columbia, 16 kilometers east of Merritt. The property boasts excellent infrastructure and access with narrow but high-grade veining and gold mineralization.

Sampling from 1974 revealed the main showing, Master Vein, hosted high-grade gold mineralization up to 1,433g/t gold. 2020 work program and channel samples have returned upwards of 122g/t gold over a meter and 59.8g/t gold over 2.2 meters. The asset has the potential to host additional vein structures downslope from the Master vein, which Falcon intends to explore in future development programs.

Gaspard Gold Project

The Gaspard gold project comprises three mineral claims covering 3,955 hectares in the Clinton mining district of central British Columbia. The property has year-round access with a robust network of active logging roads and favorable positioning nearby Williams Lake’s regional supply center for mining, logging and ranching.

The property is located approximately 26 kilometers south of the Blackdome gold mine project, which reportedly has indicated resources of 144,500 tonnes grading 11.29g/t gold and 50.01g/t silver. Gaspard has the potential to mimic this widespread mineralization and high-grade precious metal yield with its prospective anomalous grades of stream sediment samples.

Esperanza Gold-Silver-Copper Project

Falcon’s ERZA property consists of ten mineral concessions spanning an aggregate area of 11,768 hectares. The large land package leverages good road accessibility and great resource networks with close proximity to the town of Chepes within the Sierra de Las Minas district of La Rioja. Argentina.

The first discovery of high-grade gold mineralization occurred in 1865 at the Callanan occurrences, followed by limited mining conducted on a gold, silver and copper zone. Falcon intends to continue validating the historical workings of Esperanza and exploring this very high-grade system.

Falcon Gold’s Management Team

Karim Rayani — CEO & Director

For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital Group, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior, he worked independently as a management consultant and Financier. He is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures Ltd; director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing Inc., chair of District 1 Exploration Corp. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on Corporate Development and Finance.

Geoff Balderson — CFO

Geoff Balderson has over 20 years of capital markets experience, having worked in public and private practice. Balderson is a senior officer and director of several TSX Venture listed companies and currently runs a private consulting practice Harmony Corporate Services Ltd., providing corporate advisory, accounting, filing and secretarial services to many publicly traded companies. Before, Balderson was an investment advisor at Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities and a University of British Columbia graduate in Marketing and Sales Management.

James Farley — Director

James Farley has been involved in the capital markets for over 25 years, initially as a financial advisor and subsequently as a private businessman. He is currently a business consultant for the mining and oil and gas industries, specializing in Health Safety and Environmental management.

John Bossio — Director

John Bossio is a registered psychologist, having received a master of arts in counseling psychology from City University, Bellevue, Wash., in 2002 and a bachelor of science in family studies from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, in 1991. He is a member of both the Psychologists Association of Alberta and the College of Alberta Psychologists. Bossio is an avid investor and experienced board member. He has a network of contacts specializing in small-cap, publicly traded companies.

R. Stuart “Tookie” Angus — Corporate Advisor

Stuart “Tookie” Angus is an independent business adviser to the mining industry and is presently chair of K92 and chair of San Marco Resources Inc. and Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. He is the former head of the global mining group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing director of mergers and acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates.

Angus is the former chairman of the board of BC Sugar Refinery Ltd. He was a director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. until June 2005, a director of Canico Resource Corp. until its takeover by Brazil’s CVRD in 2005, a director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corp. in 2007, a director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a director of Plutonic Power Corp. until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned in 2017 as chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals in 2017.

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Issues Corporate Update Letter

Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Issues Corporate Update Letter

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a corporate update letter to shareholders in an address from its Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani

Dear Shareholders:

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated October 20, 2021 to acquire the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon-Marvel Form Strategic Partnership at Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Line

Falcon-Marvel Form Strategic Partnership at Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Line

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(Frankfurt:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has formed a strategic partnership with Marvel Discovery Corp. ("Marvel") with the goal of exploring prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,175 hectares and will be explored together on 50-50 Joint Venture basis. This Alliance further empowers Falcon and Marvel to work together sharing in the potential upside of this impressive land package while reducing costs and capital. The Hope Brook Project will be renamed the Golden Brook JV ("the Property

Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani commented, "This alliance between Falcon and Marvel provides numerous upside potential to both companies. Synergies of shared capital, administration costs and common goals utilizing various exploration and vectoring tools won't be hampered by a property boundary line. This will enable the partnership to systematically explore this ground with a common goal of a Tier 1 discovery."

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:FG

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven Brands Inc., and Xali Gold Corp.

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven Brands Inc., and Xali Gold Corp. discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less

Teck and DLT Partner to Pilot Traceability for Critical Minerals with Blockchain

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and DLT Labs™ ("DLT") today announced a pilot to use blockchain technology to trace responsibly-produced germanium from the mine to the customer, the first such use of blockchain to trace this critical mineral.

Teck is North America's largest producer of germanium, a critical mineral and one of the integral elements required for digital devices and communications. It is an essential component in fiber optic cables and high-speed computer chips and circuitry. Beyond its use in communications technology, germanium is also important for low-carbon technologies such as solar cells and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Germanium is considered essential for communications technology and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Keep reading... Show less

Trilogy Metals Announces Updated Resource Estimate for the Bornite Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Bornite Project located in the highly prospective Ambler Mining District of Northwest Alaska . The Bornite Project forms part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP"), owned by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").

Highlights of the Updated Bornite Resource Estimate

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the geophysical modelling on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount Polly to the south.

In preparation for a 2022 field season, compilation and re-interpretation of current and historical exploration data resulted in completion of a Magnetization Vector Inversion (MVI) analyses of the airborne magnetic and radiometric data collected in 2014. Magnetization Vector Inversion is an exploration technique used to locate magnetite bearing, high temperature hydrothermal centres indicative of potassic (K-spar-magnetite-secondary biotite) altered zones associated with porphyry systems.

Keep reading... Show less

Teck Named to 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations List

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been recognized as one of the 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights, marking the fourth straight year Teck has been named to the list.

"Teck is committed to providing essential resources the world is counting on to make life better, while caring for people, communities and the environment," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "Our employees are passionate about sustainability and this recognition is the direct result of their hard work and dedication."

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Gold Acquires 10,150 Hectares in Gander North, Adjacent to Sassy Resources - Plans High Resolution Magnetic Surveys

Falcon Gold Acquires 10,150 Hectares in Gander North, Adjacent to Sassy Resources - Plans High Resolution Magnetic Surveys

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG), (GR:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired a significant land position in the Gander North area via staking and cover 406 claims totaling 10,150 hectares. The Company has immediate plans to commence high resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits. These new claims are located 25 kilometers due East of New Found Gold's Queensway Project and are contiguous to Sassy Resources Gander North Project which Sassy had optioned from Shawn Ryan

Figure 1. Regional location of Falcon's Gander North Gold property.

Keep reading... Show less
Barksdale Intercepts 47m of 0.75% Copper and 39m of 0.61% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Intercepts 47m of 0.75% Copper and 39m of 0.61% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 8 additional drill holes from its Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the mineralization footprint, including both oxide and sulfide copper.

Drilling Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×