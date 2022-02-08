Ero Copper Corp. will publish its full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on March 9, 2022 at 11:30am Eastern time . CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP Ero Copper Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the MCSA Mining Complex ...

ERO:CA