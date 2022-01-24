Ero Copper Corp. is pleased to announce that it intends to offer $400 million of Senior Notes due 2030 . The aggregate principal amount, interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at pricing and are dependent upon market conditions and other factors. The Notes will be unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company's 99.6%-owned Mineração Caraíba S.A. subsidiary. The ...

ERO:CA