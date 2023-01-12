Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Endeavour Silver Provides 2023 Guidance; Production expected at 5.7 - 6.3 Million oz Silver and 36,000 - 40,000 oz Gold for 8.6 - 9.5 Million oz Silver Equivalent ¹

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its consolidated production and cost guidance and its capital and exploration budgets for 2023. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

2023 Production and Cost Guidance Highlights

In 2023, silver production is expected to range from 5.7 to 6.3 million ounces (oz) and gold production is expected to be between 36,000 oz and 40,000 oz. Silver equivalent production is forecasted to total between 8.6 million and 9.5 million oz at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

Consolidated cash costs 2 and all-in sustaining costs 2 ("AISC") in 2023 are estimated to be $10.00-$11.00 per oz silver and $19.00-20.00 per oz silver, respectively, net of gold by-product credits. Consolidated cash costs on a per ounce basis are expected to be similar to 2022 and AISC slightly lower as comparable sustaining capital, exploration and general and administrative costs will be allocated over increased production.

"Our 2023 guidance marks our fourth consecutive year of production growth and a 25% increase from the mid-point of last year's original forecast. Our ongoing operational success is a product of culture and values promoted throughout the Company for safe and sustainable operations, together with improved mineral quality at Guanaceví," stated Dan Dickson, Endeavour's CEO. "The combination of higher consolidated throughput and produced ounces allows for similar projected unit costs, amidst an inflationary-challenged landscape. While we continue to see cost pressures in explosives, energy prices and steel, we have also identified efficiencies to mitigate costs."

Mr. Dickson added, "As we look to the year ahead, our commitment to creating shareholder value will continue by way of organic growth and continued strong operating performance. We are in an enviable position with one development project and multiple advanced exploration projects that provide considerable upside for value creation both near and long term. A development decision on Terronera is expected soon and will redefine our cost profile when production commences. The planned advancement of the Pitarrilla and Parral assets will provide further similar opportunities for growth and value."

2023 Guidance Summary

Guanaceví Bolañitos Consolidated
Tonnes per day tpd 1,150 - 1,250 1,150 - 1,250 2,300 - 2,500
Silver production M oz 5.2 – 5.7 0.5 - 0.6 5.7 – 6.3
Gold production k oz 15.0 - 17.0 21.0 - 23.0 36.0 - 40.0
Silver Eq production 1 M oz 6.4 – 7.0 2.2 - 2.4 8.6 – 9.5
Cash costs, net of gold by-product credits 2 $/oz $10.00 - $11.00
AISC, net of gold by-product credits 2 $/oz $19.00 - $20.00
Sustaining capital 2 budget $M $34.7
Development budget $M $25.7
Exploration budget $M $9.3


Operating Mines

At Guanaceví, 2023 plant throughput will range from 1,150 tonnes per day (tpd) to 1,250 tpd and average 1,200 tpd sourcing from Milache, SCS and El Curso. A significant portion of production will be mined from the Porvenir Cuatro extension on the El Curso concessions. The El Curso concessions were leased from a third party with no upfront costs, but with significant royalty payments on production. Compared to 2022, mine grades are expected to remain elevated and recoveries are anticipated to be similar in 2023. Cash costs per ounce and direct costs 2 on a per tonne basis are expected to be similar to 2022, with an increase in costs offset by both increased processed tonnes and increased production.

In 2023, plant throughput at Bolañitos is expected to range from 1,150 tpd to 1,250 tpd and average 1,200 tpd sourcing from the Plateros-La Luz, Lucero-Karina and Bolañitos-San Miguel vein systems. Mine grades and recoveries are expected to be similar to 2022. Direct costs on a per tonne basis are expected to decrease slightly due to both a reduction in indirect costs and an increase in processed tonnes. Cash costs per ounce are expected to be slightly lower than 2022 due to an increase in gold ounces produced.

Consolidated Operating Costs

2023 cash costs, net of gold by-product credits, are expected to be $10.00-$11.00 per oz of silver produced. Consolidated cash costs on a co-product basis 2 are anticipated to be $13.00-$14.00 per oz silver and $1,100-$1,200 per oz gold.

All-in sustaining costs, net of gold by-product credits, in accordance with the World Gold Council standard, are estimated to be $19.00-$20.00 per oz of silver produced. Excluding non-cash items, AISC are forecast to be in the $18.00-$19.00 range.

Direct operating costs 2 per tonne are estimated to be $115-$120 with inflationary pressures expected to continue in 2023. Direct costs 2 , which include royalties and special mining duties, are estimated to be in the range of $140-$145 per tonne.

Management made the following assumptions in calculating its 2023 cost forecasts: $21 per oz silver price, $1,680 per oz gold price, 20:1 Mexican peso per US dollar exchange rate and a 5% US annual inflation rate.

2023 Capital Budget

Sustaining Mine
Development 		Sustaining Other
Capital 		Total Sustaining
Capital 		Growth
Capital 		Total
Capital
Guanaceví $14.0 million $8.9 million $22.9 million - $22.9 million
Bolañitos $8.2 million $3.6 million $11.8 million - $11.8 million
Terronera - - - $25.7 million $25.7 million
Corporate and Exploration $2.1 million $2.1 million
Total $22.2 million $12.5 million $34.7 million $27.8 million $62.5 million


Sustaining Capital Investments

In 2023, Endeavour plans to invest $34.7 million in sustaining capital at its two operating mines. At current metal prices, the sustaining capital investments are expected to be paid out of operating cash flow.

At Guanaceví, $22.9 million will be invested in capital projects, the largest of which is 4.5 kilometres of mine development at Milache, SCS and El Curso for an estimated $14.0 million. The additional $8.9 million will go towards improving plant infrastructure, upgrading the mining fleet, and supporting surface site infrastructure.

At Bolañitos, $11.8 million will be invested in capital projects, including $8.2 million for 3.8 kilometres of mine development to access resources in the Plateros-La Luz, Lucero-Karina, and Bolañitos-San Miguel areas. The additional $3.6 million will go to upgrade the mining fleet, plant improvements which include an elevation raise to the tailings dam, and to support site infrastructure.

At Terronera, a $25.7 million development budget has been allocated for the first quarter of 2023 to continue with pre-construction activities. The approval is based on utilizing existing cash on hand and cash flow from operations, ahead of formalized project financing as the Company continues to advance the project. With the ramp up of the procurement phase well underway, the funds will be used for final detailed engineering, assembly of initial project infrastructure, further earthworks pertaining to site clearing, road upgrades and underground mine access development. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision, subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of amended permits, in the coming months, at which time the budget for the remainder of 2023 for the project will be determined.

The Company also plans to spend $2.1 million to maintain exploration concessions, acquire mobile exploration equipment and cover corporate infrastructure.

2023 Exploration Budget

Project 2023 Activity Drill Metres Expenditures
Guanaceví Drilling 7,000 $1.1 million
Bolañitos Drilling 6,000 $0.9 million
Terronera Drilling 4,000 $0.7 million
Pitarrilla Drilling/Evaluation 5,000 $3.1 million
Parral Drilling/Economic Study 6,000 $1.5 million
Chile - Aida Drilling 2,000 $0.8 million
Chile - Other Evaluation - $1.0 million
Bruner Evaluation - $0.2 million
Total 30,000 $9.3 million


In 2023, the Company plans to spend $9.3 million drilling 30,000 metres across its properties.

At the Guanaceví and Bolañitos mines, 13,000 metres of drilling are planned at a cost of $2.0 million to replace reserves and expand resources.

At the Terronera development project, 4,000 metres of drilling are planned to test multiple regional targets identified in 2022 to expand resources within the district.

At the Pitarrilla project, management plans to invest $3.1 million on maintenance of the office and camp, underground drilling and evaluation programs, and 500 metres of underground development. The largest portion of the expenditure at Pitarrilla in 2023 relates to ramp fortification costs to continue advancement of a 1 kilometre long tunnel that will be used as a drill platform. The Company plans to drill 5,000 metres to test the high-grade zone ("underground manto") at various angles from the newly extended and improved ramp.

At the Parral project in Chihuahua state, 6,000 metres of drilling are planned at a cost of $1.5 million to delineate existing resources, expand resources and test new targets. In the second half of the year, the Company expects to initiate a preliminary economic assessment.

In Chile, management intends to invest $0.8 million to drill 2,000 metres to test a manto target with significant silver-manganese-lead-zinc anomalies at surface. Additionally, the Company plans to conduct mapping, sampling and surface exploration on several other exploration projects, estimated to cost $0.7 million including administration costs in the country.

At the Bruner project in Nevada management plans to invest $0.2 million to map and sample new targets.

Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour, a Qualified Person under NI43-101.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP of Investor Relations
Tel: (604)640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

2 Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company has included certain performance measures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes that these measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of performance. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers with similar descriptions.

Cash costs and cash costs per ounce

Cash costs per ounce is a non-IFRS measure. In the silver mining industry, this metric is a common performance measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. Cash costs include direct costs (including smelting, refining, transportation and selling costs), royalties and special mining duty and changes in finished goods inventory net of gold credits. Cash costs per ounce is based on ounces of silver produced and is calculated by dividing cash costs by the number of ounces of silver produced.

Cash costs on a co-product and cash costs on a co-product per ounce

Silver co-product cash costs and gold co-product cash costs include mining, processing (including smelting, refining, transportation and selling costs), and direct overhead costs allocated on pro-rated basis of realized metal value. Cash costs on a co-product per ounce is based on the number of either silver or gold ounces produced.

Direct operating costs and direct costs

Direct operating costs per tonne include mining, processing (including smelting, refining, transportation and selling costs) and direct overhead at the operation sites. Direct costs per tonne include all direct operating costs, royalties and special mining duty.

All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce

This measure is intended to assist readers in evaluating the total cost of producing silver from operations. While there is no standardized meaning across the industry for AISC measures, the Company's definition conforms to the definition of AISC as set out by the World Gold Council and used as a standard of the Silver Institute. The Company defines AISC as the cash costs (as defined above), plus reclamation cost accretion, mine site expensed exploration, corporate general and administration costs and sustaining capital expenditures. AISC per ounce is based on ounces of silver produced and is calculated by dividing AISC by the number of ounces of silver produced.

Sustaining capital

Sustaining capital is defined as the capital required to maintain operations at existing levels. This measurement is used by management to assess the effectiveness of an investment program.

For further information on reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures, refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, beginning on page 18.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2023 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs, the timing and results of various activities including exploration and development, and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Primary Logo

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK

Endeavour Silver Surpasses Upper Range of Production Guidance by Delivering 9.0 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces in 2022

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) ("Endeavour" or the "Company") is pleased to report full year 2022 production of 5,963,445 silver ounces (oz) and 37,548 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 9.0 million oz. Fourth quarter production was 1,830,835 silver oz and 10,370 gold oz, for silver equivalent production of 2.7 million oz.

The Company's 2022 full year production exceeded the upper range of its guidance of between 7.6 million oz and 8.0 million oz AgEq (revised upwards in August) due to continuing strong performance at Guanacevi. Annual silver and gold production exceeded the upper range of guidance by 17% and 4% respectively.

"We are very pleased to have exceeded the top end of the 2022 production guidance, with full year silver equivalent production improving by 9% year over year and fourth quarter silver equivalent production up 21% over the prior year period. Fourth quarter throughput and grades at Guanaceví exceeded plan, contributing to the significant out-performance of the Guanaceví operations during 2022," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "I am extremely proud of the operations group collective desire to deliver safe production on a daily basis. The results over the past 2 years is a reflection of a dynamic team that is engaged and committed. Again, I am very proud of our team."

Q4 Highlights

  • Exceeded Production Guidance: Consolidated production remained strong as silver and gold production at each mine met or exceeded revised 2022 guidance and exceeded plan.
  • Guanaceví Continued to Outperform: Silver and gold grades continued to deliver well above plan. Additionally, throughput exceeded plan as plant modifications and refurbishment completed in 2022 increased plant capacity to enable throughput to average 1,297 tpd during Q4, 2022.
  • Bolañitos Performance Remained Steady: Increased silver production from higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by the impact of lower than expected gold production due to lower gold grades.
  • Sold Majority of Withheld Metal Inventory : Management took advantage of the rebound in silver prices during Q4, 2022 by reducing held inventory to 525,485 oz silver and 1,512 oz gold of bullion inventory and 4,766 oz silver and 195 oz gold in concentrate inventory at quarter end. Sold 2,816,881 oz silver and 11,843 oz gold during the quarter.
  • Construction Preparation Advances at the Terronera Project : Progress on predevelopment activities include onsite delivery of mobile mining equipment, procurement of major equipment purchases, and assembly of initial project infrastructure such as the temporary mine maintenance shop and a permanent camp facility. Earthworks included site clearing, road upgrades and underground mine access development, near portal #2.
  • Financial Due Diligence Continues on Financing the Terronera Project: The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.
  • Published Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitarrilla Project: One of the world's largest undeveloped silver projects, Pitarrilla will form the cornerstone of the Company's growth profile, together with Terronera and Parral. The Indicated Mineral Resources totals 158.6 million tonnes containing 491.6 million oz Ag grading 96.4 gpt, 1.1 billion pounds (lbs) of lead (Pb) grading 0.31%, and 2.6 billion pounds of zinc (Zn) grading 0.74%. The inferred Mineral Resource totals 35.4 million tonnes containing 99.4 million oz Ag grading of 87.2 gpt, 281 million lbs Pb grading 0.36%, 661 million lbs Zn grading 0.85% (see News Release dated December 8, 2022 ).

Q4 2022 Mine Operations

Consolidated silver production increased 27% to 1,830,835 ounces in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021, primarily driven by increased silver production at the Guanaceví mine. The high grades at El Curso have led to improved production, allowing for production targets to be exceeded. Local, third-party mill feed continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 16% of quarterly processed tonnes and contributing to higher processed grades. Guanaceví throughput was 22% higher than Q3, 2022 and 11% higher than plan as modifications to the plant increased capacity.

Consolidated gold production increased by 10% to 10,370 ounces primarily due higher gold grades mined at the Guanaceví mine. The increased gold production from Guanaceví more than offset the reduced gold produced from the Bolañitos mine.

Guanaceví Q4 2022 throughput was 10% higher than Q4 2021 with silver grades 23% higher and gold grades 19% higher resulting in increased silver and gold production of 29% and 27% respectively. The change in grades were due to accessing higher-grade areas of the mine.

Bolañitos Q4 2022 throughput was consistent with Q4 2021 with silver grades 4% higher and gold grades 6% lower. Silver production increased by 7% while gold production decreased by 1% at the Bolañitos mine. An increase in gold recoveries partially offset the reduction in gold grades. The change in grades were due to typical variations in the mineralized body.

Production Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change
224,289 213,492 5% Throughput (tonnes) 834,542 887,424 (6%)
1,830,835 1,443,564 27% Silver ounces produced 5,963,445 4,870,787 22%
10,370 9,446 10% Gold ounces produced 37,548 42,262 (11%)
1,816,813 1,432,578 27% Payable silver ounces produced 5,912,509 4,826,681 22%
10,196 9,261 10% Payable gold ounces produced 36,901 41,438 (11%)
2,660,435 2,199,244 21% Silver equivalent ounces produced 8,967,285 8,251,747 9%
2,816,882 1,413,699 99% Silver ounces sold 6,464,869 3,856,883 68%
11,843 8,715 36% Gold ounces sold 38,868 39,113 (1%)

Mine-by-mine production in the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022 was:

Q4 2022 Production by Mine

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold
by mine Processed per day Ag gpt* Au gpt* Ag % Au % Oz Oz
Guanaceví 119,305 1,297 512 1.44 85.6% 89.4% 1,680,363 4,936
Bolañitos 104,984 1,141 50 1.72 89.2% 93.6% 150,472 5,434
Consolidated 224,289 2,438 296 1.57 85.8% 91.5% 1,830,835 10,370

*gpt = grams per tonne

2022 Production by Mine

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold
by mine Processed per day Ag gpt* Au gpt* Ag % Au % Oz Oz
Guanaceví 412,303 1,130 465 1.33 86.6% 89.2% 5,340,553 15,735
Bolañitos 422,239 1,157 52 1.77 88.2% 90.8% 622,892 21,813
Consolidated 834,542 2,286 256 1.55 86.8% 90.1% 5,963,445 37,548

*gpt = grams per tonne

Qualified Person

Dale Mah, Vice President Corporate Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

The Company's annual 2022 financial results will be released before markets open on Thursday, March 2, 2023 and a telephone conference call will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Telephone: Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
Local or International +1-604-638-5340
Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free) +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 9734#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information:

Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding future prospects of the Company's mines and projects. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Galena Mining

Abra Construction Complete – First Ore Feed To Plant

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that construction at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) is now complete and ore commissioning has commenced with first ore feed into the plant yesterday, 9 January 2023.

Fortuna challenges decision to re-assess extension of San Jose Mine Environmental Impact Authorization

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI ) reports that its Mexican subsidiary, Compania Minera Cuzcatlan ("Minera Cuzcatlan"), has received written notice of a resolution (the "SEMARNAT Resolution") issued by the Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT") which provides that SEMARNAT is re-assessing the 12-year extension ("EIA Extension") to the environmental impact authorization ("EIA") for the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico that it granted to Minera Cuzcatlan in December 2021 (refer to Fortuna news release dated December 20, 2021 ).

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "It is incomprehensible that we find ourselves again having to contest a controversial resolution issued by SEMARNAT. This specific authorization, one of the many under which San Jose operates, was confirmed by the Federal Court last November, with a ruling in our favor against SEMARNAT." Mr. Ganoza added, "Moreover, under the four years of the current Mexican Administration, the San Jose Mine has been audited annually by the Federal Environmental Attorney's Office (PROFEPA) as well as the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), and in every single audit, San Jose's compliance with environmental obligations has been confirmed. Further, during this period, SEMARNAT has issued two multi-year environmental authorizations for the mine and tailings facility." Mr. Ganoza concluded, "Minera Cuzcatlan is diligently working with the government authorities to resolve this matter and is concurrently pursuing all pertinent legal protection."

Pan American Silver files Management Information Circular in connection with the proposed Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") today announces it has filed the management information circular (the " Circular ") in respect of the special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders of Pan American (" Shareholders ")  to be held in connection with Pan American's proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (" Yamana ") and the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico "), by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under the Canada Business Corporations Act .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MAG Silver Reports on the Juanicipio Project

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) (" MAG ", or the " Company ") reports that it has received confirmation from Fresnillo Plc (" Fresnillo "), the operator of the Juanicipio Project (the " Project " or " Juanicipio "), that final testing of the downstream power distribution and control systems at the Project is now complete. The entire system has now been energized and Juanicipio has been connected to the national power grid.

We have been advised that this concludes the additional testing requested by the state-owned power company, CFE (Comisión Federal de Electricidad), to verify compatibility between new and updated substation equipment installed by Fresnillo on behalf of Fresnillo and MAG Silver as part of the Project, and existing older CFE infrastructure.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

rows of silver bars

How to Invest in Silver

How does one invest in silver given the metal’s notorious volatility? That’s a question on many investors’ minds.

Silver has long been an attractive vehicle not only for storing wealth, but for generating it too. Silver bugs rave about the growth opportunities to be had in a price rally. However, what goes up must come down, and the silver market is prone to deep dives.

Before investing in silver, one should consider the pros and cons, how the white metal can be added to a portfolio, the elements that affect silver’s movements and where its price could be headed. Read on to learn more.

