Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Endeavour Silver Delivers Strong Production in Q1 2024

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report first quarter 2024 production of 1,460,006 silver ounces (oz) and 10,133 gold oz, for silver equivalent (1) ("AgEq") production of 2.3 million oz.

"Across our portfolio, the operations performed largely in-line with our expectations to deliver our annual production guidance of 8.1- 8.8 million silver equivalent ounces in 2024," commented Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "The infrastructure upgrades in pumping and ventilation have stabilized production at Guanacevi, and the impact from these improvements is being realized by our strong start to the year. Gold and silver prices have strengthened considerably, which will improve future revenues. I look forward to building upon the success of this quarter."

Q1 2024 Highlights

  • Guanaceví Continues to Deliver: Silver and gold production were consistent with plan showing higher gold grades and overall recoveries, offset by lower silver grades. Throughput slightly exceeded plan due to plant refurbishments and mining efficiencies that were implemented in 2023.

  • Bolañitos Performance Remains Steady: Strong gold production continued from the fourth quarter of 2023. Silver production continued to trend down as lower silver grades were encountered; variations in grades quarter to quarter are expected.

  • Metal Sales and Inventories : Sold 1,756,094 oz silver and 10,880 oz gold during the quarter. Held 174,759 oz silver and 394 oz gold bullion inventory and 7,369 oz silver and 385 oz gold in concentrate inventory at quarter end.

Q1 2024 Mine Operations

Consolidated silver production decreased by 10% to 1,460,006 ounces in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, driven by 7% lower silver production at the Guanaceví mine and 32% lower silver production at the Bolañitos mine. Gold production increased by 8% to 10,133 ounces in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023 due to 17% higher gold production at the Bolañitos mine, offset by 2% lower gold production at the Guanaceví mine.

In Q1, 2024, Guanaceví throughput was 12% higher than Q1 2023 and silver grades and gold grades were 21% and 12% lower, respectively, which drove the lower silver and gold output. Guanaceví throughput was slightly above plan due to plant refurbishments and modifications implemented last year, while grades were slightly lower due to typical variations in the resource model. Supplies of local third-party feed continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 11% of quarterly throughput and contributing to the higher grades.

Bolañitos Q1 2024 throughput was 2% lower than Q1 2023 with 31% lower silver grades offset by 14% higher gold grades. Silver production was 32% lower while gold production was 17% higher at the Bolañitos mine.

Production Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023 % Change
Throughput (tonnes) 221,794 211,073 5%
Silver ounces produced 1,460,006 1,623,545 (10%)
Gold ounces produced 10,133 9,342 8%
Payable silver ounces produced 1,450,308 1,608,212 (10%)
Payable gold ounces produced 9,948 9,184 8%
Silver equivalent ounces produced 1 2,270,677 2,370,905 (4%)
Silver ounces sold 1,756,094 1,667,408 5%
Gold ounces sold 10,880 9,126 19%


Q1 2024 Production by Mine

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold
by mine Processed per day Ag gpt* Au gpt* Ag % Au % Oz Oz
Guanaceví 115,004 1,263 402 1.25 89.9% 89.2% 1,335,742 4,124
Bolañitos 106,790 1,174 42 1.94 86.2% 90.2% 124,263 6,010
Consolidated 221,794 2,437 229 1.58 89.5% 89.8% 1,460,006 10,133

*gpt = grams per tonne
Totals may not add up due to rounding

Qualified Person

Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters in this news release.

Q1 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

Q1 2024 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, May 9, 2024 and Management will host a conference call the same day at 1:00 pm Eastern time to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Time: 10:00am Pacific / 1:00pm Eastern
Telephone: Canada & US +1-844-763-8274
International +1-647-484-8814
Replay: Canada & US +1-604-674-8052
International +1-855-669-9658
Passcode is 0771#; audio replay will be available on Company's website

About Endeavour Silver Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn

Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2024 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold, fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar); and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecasted mine economics as of 2024, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK
The Conversation (0)
Rows of silver bars with two lying on top of them.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

As a precious metal, silver is often compared to gold, and similarly holds an important role in the production of jewellery and as a safe-haven investment. However, silver also has increasing industrial uses.

In addition to its applications in jewellery and silverware, the white metal is becoming important for its use in the energy transition, specifically for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels. It also has a wide array of uses in the production of electronics, automobiles, medicine and photography.

Despite its important role, silver is still largely a secondary metal, being mined as a by-product of lead, gold, zinc and copper. There are, however, several Australian companies that have put silver first.

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna reports strong gold equivalent production of 112,543 ounces in the first quarter of 2024

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports strong gold and gold equivalent production for the first quarter of 2024 from its five operating mines in West Africa and Latin America. Gold and silver production for the quarter was 89,678 ounces and 1.1 million ounces, respectively, or 112,543 gold equivalent ounces 1 including lead and zinc by-products.

Fortuna reiterates its 2024 annual production guidance range of 343 to 385 thousand ounces of gold and 4.0 to 4.7 million ounces of silver or between 457 and 497 thousand ounces of gold equivalent ounces 2 , including lead and zinc by-products (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 18, 2024 ). All amounts expressed in this news release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver reports additional high-grade drill results from the La Colorada Skarn project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") releases results from the ongoing infill and geotechnical drill program at its La Colorada Skarn project in Zacatecas, Mexico (the "La Colorada Skarn"). Eight new drill holes totaling 8,101 metres returned additional wide intercepts from the 902 mineralized zone of the western part of the La Colorada Skarn. Drill hole U-121-22 returned the highest-grade interval to date with 22.50 metres at 1,435 g/t Ag, 31.93% Pb and 20.49% Zn .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240407764983/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) advises that the Board of directors of Abra Mining Pty Ltd have appointed Administrators to Abra Mining Pty Ltd.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces 2023 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the 2023 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for its four material mineral properties with an effective date of December 31, 2023. Three material properties are currently in production: the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine. The fourth material property, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, is currently in temporary suspension in respect of mining activities, with the Company currently focused on exploration, definition, and expansion of the mineral resources, and the optimization of mine planning and plant operations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2023 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ").

The Form 40-F, which includes the Company's fiscal 2023 annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company's website and on the SEC´s website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Director's Share Dealing

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Manuka’s Taranaki VTM Project Invited to Apply under New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Bill

Related News

Lithium Investing

Director's Share Dealing

Copper Investing

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

cleantech investing

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Gold Investing

Manuka’s Taranaki VTM Project Invited to Apply under New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Bill

Gold Investing

Manuka Targeting Near-Term Gold and Silver Production from its Cobar Basin Projects

Lithium Investing

Large New Lithium and Gold Anomalies Identified Over Highly - Prospective Cave Hill Greenstone Belts

Resource Investing

First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April

×