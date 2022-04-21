Resource News Investing News

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the strong upward trend in the zinc price has significantly increased the Middle Tennessee Mine ("MTM") zinc royalty payments. The MTM zinc royalty is held in a limited partnership ("MTM LP") in which Electric Royalties owns a 25% economic interest with the remaining 75% interest held by Sprott Streaming and Royalties Corp. (see Electric Royalties' news release dated August 11, 2021 (the "Acquisition Date

From the Acquisition Date to March 31, 2022, the aggregate gross amount of royalty revenue accrued to MTM LP on a 100% basis is approximately US$1,158,000 (approximately C$1,459,0001), a total of US$289,000 (C$365,0001) of which is attributable to the Company.

Zinc prices2 have followed, overall, an increasing trend since the Acquisition Date. The closing zinc price on March 31, 2022 was US$4,260 per ton, representing an increase of 41% since the Acquisition Date, when the closing zinc price was US$3,018.

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented, "The MTM royalty represents what we anticipate to be many more royalties of its kind as we seek to prioritize the acquisition of cash-flowing royalties to continue to grow the Company. With zinc prices surging almost 50% since we closed the MTM royalty acquisition last August, we remain bullish on zinc which continues to face supply shortages due to higher energy costs and sustained production cuts from smelters3. Zinc plays a critical role in batteries, energy storage and protection of steel used to build renewable energy infrastructure."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Brendan Yurik
CEO

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 18 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com

_______________________

1 Based on an average exchange rate of approximately C$1.26/US$1.00 for the period

2 https://markets.businessinsider.com/commodities/zinc-price/usd

3 https://news.metal.com/newscontent/101808836/high-zinc-prices-were-favoured-by-funds-to-view-zinc-prices-with-optimistic-expectations

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.



Overview

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles and the green energy movement has disrupted the transportation and power industry entirely. By 2050, over 17 countries announced 100 percent zero-emission vehicle targets or goals to phase out internal combustion engines vehicles.

Seeing these unprecedented trends in growth across the electric vehicle market means the demand for key raw materials used in the lithium-ion batteries needed to power these technological innovations could experience significant parallel growth. As prices for these raw commodities grow, market researchers predict more money investment opportunities coming into the sector. Especially for royalty companies with widespread exposure across the market, the investment upside could be significantly advantageous.

