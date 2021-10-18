“I think upward in fits and starts is the direction,” said Nick Hodge of Daily Profit Cycle about uranium prices.









Now that uranium is moving after years of low prices, how should investors proceed?

Nick Hodge, editor of Daily Profit Cycle, said that right now his best advice for those with money in the space is to stay in long enough to maximize their gains.

“(Prices) can go higher than you think they can go, and the hardest part is staying in long enough to maximize your gains — not selling too early,” he told the Investing News Network.

He emphasized that portfolio management is key, noting that market participants should consider selling a tiny bit when appropriate, but should maintain enough exposure to participate in future gains.

In terms of where he’s focusing, Hodge said he’s looking at companies across the spectrum, from uranium explorers all the way up to developers and producers. Everyone is different, and he said it’s important for investors to consider the level of risk they can tolerate.

Despite the excitement seen over the last several months, Hodge believes it’s not too late to get into the market. He pointed out that the US$50 to US$60 per pound level is typically cited as the price required by producers, and although it’s been making moves, uranium isn’t there yet.

However, it’s important to be prepared — a complicating factor today is that things tend to move faster than they did during the last uranium bull cycle because it’s so easy for information to spread — that can mean gains happen more explosively. “I think upward in fits and starts is the direction,” said Hodge.

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on uranium.

