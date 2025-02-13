Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN)

Corazon Mining: Base and Precious Metals Development in the Historic Lynn Lake Mining District


Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN) unlocks value in high-quality base and precious metals projects in Canada and Australia. Focusing on the MacBride Project reflects Corazon’s growing demand for copper, zincand gold, while concurrently maintaining the Lynn Lake project as a significant, strategic nickel asset for the future.

The MacBride project is Corazon Mining's recent acquisition exemplifying high-grade, near-surface mineralisation. MacBride holds drill-defined, high-grade copper-zinc-gold deposits, with multiple geophysical anomalies that indicate significant exploration upside.

Corazon Mining's MacBride project

Located just 60 kilometres from Lynn Lake, MacBride benefits from the infrastructure and logistical advantages of the established mining district. Corazon’s ongoing work will focus on drill testing these targets, to establish a camp of base and precious metal massive sulphide deposits at MacBride.

Company Highlights

  • Corazon’s exploration focus is on its recently acquired MacBride Project, which has proven prospectivity for high-grade copper-zinc-gold-silver.
  • MacBride is located in the Lynn Lake District of Manitoba, Canada, where Corazon also owns 100 percent of the entire historic Lynn Lake nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide camp.
  • Lynn Lake provides a unique opportunity for the creation of a large-scale, polymetallic-processing hub, with established beneficial infrastructure, including low-cost renewable hydroelectric power.
  • Corazon’s assets are positioned in a historically productive district, where large-scale deposits have been previously mined. MacBride’s proximity to other major deposits supports its potential for a new, large-scale discovery.
  • With a small market cap and large, high-quality assets, Corazon offers a compelling investment opportunity. Though its nickel sulphide resources rival those of larger competitors, Corazon remains significantly underappreciated in the market.
  • Lynn Lake’s location in a mining-friendly jurisdiction, with access to hydroelectric power, road and rail infrastructure, enhances project economics and accelerates development timelines.

Corazon Mining
Corazon Mining

Corazon Mining


Closeup of copper nugget.

Cobre Reports Ngami Copper Project Assay Results, Further Drilling Planned

Explorer Cobre ( ASX:CBE) announced assay results from its Botswana-based Ngami copper project, saying the findings show the potential for high-grade discoveries along strike from known mineralisation.

The assay results include 20.05 metres at 0.85 percent copper and 19.6 grams per tonne (g/t) silver from 145.77 to 165.82 metres (downhole), including 10 metres at 1.32 percent copper and 27.7 g/t silver.

Drill holes NCP55 and NCP56 were planned to test the Cosmos target, which is located about 7.5 kilometres along strike from the Comet target, near a dense footwall source identified by airborne gravity gradient.

Cyprium Metals

Updated Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt Resource Demonstrates Large Copper Sulphide System with 1.6Mt Contained Copper

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, OTC: CYPMF) (Cyprium or the Company), a copper developer focused on recommencing production at the Nifty Copper Complex in the Paterson region of Western Australia (Nifty), has upgraded its mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt Project (Maroochydore). The Maroochydore project is also located in the Paterson region of Western Australia, 81km from the Nifty Copper Complex.

Keep reading...Show less
Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Copper? Experts Tout Bullish Fundamentals

While gold is often steals headlines, copper is arguably the most essential resource for the modern world.

However, as demand for the base metal grows, supply is becoming increasingly restricted — in fact, major mines like Codelco’s Chuquicamata mine in Peru and Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) Bingham Canyon mine in Utah, which are over a century old, are returning lower grades and don’t have replacements set to come online.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin Mining Reports on Legal Notice Pertaining to the 2022 Sinkhole at the Alcaparrosa Mine

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Minera Ojos del Salado, a subsidiary of Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") has received a notice from the Superintendencia del Medio Ambiente ("SMA") following its investigative proceedings involving the sinkhole that occurred at the Alcaparrosa mine in 2022. The notice levies a fine of $3.3 million and orders the continued closure of the Alcaparrosa mine, based on four violations investigated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Corazon Mining
1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Trillion Energy Announces SASB Field Operational Update

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration is Now Available in All Fortinos Supermarkets Across Ontario

×