Grid Metals Corp is an exploration and development company currently focused on exploration and resource growth at its properties in Manitoba and Ontario. Grid has a diversified portfolio of properties where it is actively exploring for Nickel-Copper-PGM-Cobalt, palladium and lithium. The Makwa Mayville Project 145 km from Winnipeg MB has a significant NI 43-101 compliant resource of nickel copper and platinum group metals and a highly prospective lithium property. Properties are located in areas with good access and infrastructure.